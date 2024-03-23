The Political Scene | The New Yorker

Read with the Roundtable:

“America Last: The Right’s Century-Long Romance with Foreign Dictators,” by Jacob Heilbrunn

“Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,” by Rachel Maddow

“The Longest Con: How Grifters, Swindlers, and Frauds Hijacked American Conservatism,” by Joe Conason

“Offshore: Stealth Wealth and the New Colonialism,” by Brooke Harrington

“The Wizard of the Kremlin,” by Giuliano da Empoli

“The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family,” by Joshua Cohen

“The Achilles Trap: Saddam Hussein, the C.I.A., and the Origins of America's Invasion of Iraq,” by Steve Coll ( The New Yorker )

“The Sentinel State: Surveillance and the Survival of Dictatorship in China,” by Minxin Pei

“White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy,” by Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman

“Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture,” by Kyle Chayka ( The New Yorker )

“Romney: A Reckoning,” by McKay Coppins

“The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism,” by Tim Alberta

“Unholy: How White Christian Nationalists Powered the Trump Presidency, and the Devastating Legacy They Left Behind,” by Sarah Posner

“Playing God: American Catholic Bishops and The Far Right,” by Mary Jo McConahay

“Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism, Not Textualism,” by Stephen Breyer

“The Brethren: Inside the Supreme Court,” by Bob Woodward and Scott Armstrong

“What It Takes: The Way to the White House,” by Richard Ben Cramer

Theodore Roosevelt Trilogy: “The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt,” “Theodore Rex,” and “Colonel Roosevelt,” by Edmund Morris

