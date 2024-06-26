Logo for The Political Scene | The New Yorker

The Political Scene | The New Yorker

WNYC Studios and The New Yorker

Join The New Yorker’s writers and editors for reporting, insight, and analysis of the most pressing political issues of our time. On Mondays, David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, presents conversations and feature stories about current events. On Wednesdays, the senior editor Tyler Foggatt goes deep on a consequential political story via far-reaching interviews with staff writers and outside experts. And, on Fridays, the staff writers Susan B. Glasser, Jane Mayer, and Evan Osnos discuss the latest developments in Washington and beyond, offering an encompassing understanding of this moment in American politics.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.

Join The New Yorker’s writers and editors for reporting, insight, and analysis of the most pressing political issues of our time. On Mondays, David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, presents conversations and feature stories about current events. On Wednesdays, the senior editor Tyler Foggatt goes deep on a consequential political story via far-reaching interviews with staff writers and outside experts. And, on Fridays, the staff writers Susan B. Glasser, Jane Mayer, and Evan Osnos discuss the latest developments in Washington and beyond, offering an encompassing understanding of this moment in American politics.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.
76hr 55min
Thumbnail for "What You Need to Know About 2024’s Most Significant Supreme Court Decisions".
June 26, 202440min 41sec
Thumbnail for "Kevin Costner on “Yellowstone,” “Horizon,” and Why the Western Endures".
June 24, 202431min 51sec
Thumbnail for "What to Expect from the Biden-Trump Debate, with the Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin".
June 21, 202432min 32sec
Thumbnail for "Could the 2024 Election Be Decided by Memes? ".
June 19, 202432min 16sec
Thumbnail for "Is Being a Politician the Worst Job in the World?".
June 17, 202435min 44sec
Thumbnail for "Hunter Biden’s Conviction and Trump’s Risk to the Justice Department in 2024".
June 15, 202436min 49sec
Thumbnail for "Biden’s Executive Order on Immigration and the Politically “Toxic” Puzzle of the Border".
June 13, 202438min 19sec
Thumbnail for "Senator Raphael Warnock on America’s “Moral and Spiritual Battle”".
June 10, 202421min 38sec
Thumbnail for "A G.O.P. Strategist on the Republican Voters Who Could Abandon Trump".
June 8, 202434min 49sec
Thumbnail for "What Do We Know About How the World Might End?".
June 5, 202430min 30sec
Thumbnail for "The Trans Athletes Who Changed the Olympics—in 1936".
June 4, 202418min 43sec
Thumbnail for "A “Stunningly Decisive” End to Donald Trump’s Trial".
May 31, 202436min 10sec
Thumbnail for "Sam Altman Dreams of an A.I. Girlfriend".
May 29, 202431min 40sec
Thumbnail for "How the Reality-TV Industry Mistreats Its Stars".
May 27, 202426min 36sec
Thumbnail for "Why Vladimir Putin’s Family Is Learning Mandarin".
May 25, 202432min 58sec
Thumbnail for "Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on Why He’s Running".
May 20, 202428min 55sec
Thumbnail for "The Most Profoundly Not-Normal Facts About Trump’s 2024 Campaign".
May 18, 202435min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Stormy Daniels’s Biggest Role Yet".
May 16, 202429min 38sec
Thumbnail for "The TikTok Ban Is “a Vast Overreach, Rooted in Hypocrisy,” Wired’s Katie Drummond says".
May 13, 202420min 41sec
Thumbnail for "Will Young Americans Tip November’s Election?".
May 11, 202437min 4sec
Thumbnail for "The Pure Chaos Inside Donald Trump’s Criminal Trial".
May 9, 202433min 46sec
Thumbnail for "Randall Kennedy on Harvard Protests, Antisemitism, and the Meaning of Free Speech".
May 6, 202415min 32sec
Thumbnail for "Who Should Be More Worried about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.– Biden or Trump?".
May 4, 202430min 53sec
Thumbnail for "Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Trying to Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson?".
May 1, 202425min 2sec
Thumbnail for "Georgia’s Secretary of State Prepares for Another Election".
April 30, 202414min 23sec
Thumbnail for "Trump’s “Bonkers” Immunity Claim, with Neal Katyal".
April 27, 202442min 2sec
Thumbnail for "A Student Journalist Explains the Protests at Yale".
April 24, 202436min 40sec
Thumbnail for "Jonathan Haidt on “The Anxious Generation”".
April 22, 202428min 2sec
Thumbnail for "The Morality Play Inside Trump’s Courtroom".
April 20, 202440min 52sec
Thumbnail for "Ronan Farrow on the Scheme at the Heart of Trump’s New York Trial".
April 17, 202434min 46sec
Thumbnail for "A Bipartisan Effort to Carve out Exemptions to Texas’s Abortion Ban".
April 15, 202418min 11sec
Thumbnail for "Will an 1864 Abortion Law Doom Trump in Arizona?".
April 13, 202439min 3sec
Thumbnail for "From WIRED Politics Lab: How Election Deniers Are Weaponizing Tech To Disrupt November".
April 11, 202414min 38sec
Thumbnail for "What to Expect from Trump’s First Criminal Trial".
April 10, 202430min 51sec
Thumbnail for "The Attack on Black History in Schools".
April 8, 202436min
Thumbnail for "After the World Central Kitchen Attack, How Far Will Biden Shift on Israel?".
April 5, 202436min 43sec
Thumbnail for "How Should Reporters Cover Donald Trump?".
April 3, 202434min 22sec
Thumbnail for "Kara Swisher on Tech Billionaires: “I Don’t Think They Like People”".
April 1, 202426min 31sec
Thumbnail for "Should Big Tech Stop Moderating Content?".
March 27, 202434min 52sec
Thumbnail for "Adam Gopnik on Hitler’s Rise to Power".
March 25, 202429min 8sec
Thumbnail for "The Political Books That Help Us Make Sense of 2024".
March 23, 202434min 56sec
Thumbnail for "Why Robert Hur Described Joe Biden as an “Elderly Man with a Poor Memory”".
March 22, 202438min 1sec
Thumbnail for "Judith Butler on the Global Backlash to L.G.B.T.Q. Rights".
March 18, 202426min 17sec
Thumbnail for "How Gaza, Ukraine, and TikTok Are Influencing the Election".
March 15, 202437min 7sec
Thumbnail for "What Biden’s Budget Means for His Reëlection Battle with Trump".
March 13, 202434min 33sec
Thumbnail for "Vinson Cunningham on His New Book, “Great Expectations”".
March 12, 202418min 29sec
Thumbnail for "At the State of the Union, Biden Came Out Swinging".
March 8, 202438min 41sec
Thumbnail for "The Mood at Mar-a-Lago on Super Tuesday".
March 7, 202429min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Biden Reveals His Thoughts on the 2024 Election".
March 4, 202421min 21sec
Thumbnail for "Why the Primary System Is “Clearly Failing”".
March 1, 202432min 8sec
Thumbnail for "With Navalny’s Death, Putin is Feeling More Confident than Ever".
February 28, 202438min 11sec
Thumbnail for "Ty Cobb on Trump's Admiration for Putin".
February 26, 202413min 50sec
Thumbnail for "Does Impeachment Mean Anything Anymore?".
February 23, 202430min 13sec
Thumbnail for "Why Matt Gaetz Keeps Getting Away with It".
Dexter Filkins on what motivates the Florida congressman to wreak havoc within his own party.
February 22, 202428min 53sec
Thumbnail for "“Pod Save America” ’s Jon Lovett on Biden’s Accomplishments".
The co-host of the popular show explains how the withering of the media and the threat of political violence are warping the Presidential campaign, and what Biden’s team needs to do.
February 19, 202430min 25sec
Thumbnail for "Do Democrats Have a Biden Backup Plan?".
The Biden campaign’s response to a special-counsel report claiming the President has diminished memory may not quell voters’ growing concerns about his age. What’s next for the Democrats?
February 15, 202424min 36sec
Thumbnail for "Can Joe Biden Squash Concerns About His Age?".
This week, a special counsel’s report renews worries about the President’s mental acuity, and the Senate Republican Leader, Mitch McConnell, seemingly loses his grip on his conference.
February 10, 202440min 40sec
Thumbnail for "Why the Trump Ballot Case Is the Ultimate Test of Originalism".
The New Yorker staff writer and historian Jill Lepore on how an obscure constitutional provision that will be interpreted by the Supreme Court could affect Donald Trump’s candidacy for President.
February 8, 202427min 37sec
Thumbnail for "The Last Real Legislative Battle of 2024".
The passage of a wide-ranging national-security package is being held up by House Republicans and Donald Trump, leaving the Biden Administration in a delicate position ahead of the election.
February 3, 202435min 33sec
Thumbnail for "Why You Keep Seeing Biden Falling on Instagram".
Supporters of the Trump and Biden campaigns are trying to engineer viral moments to win the election through memes and social media.
February 1, 202431min 23sec
Thumbnail for "Introducing The Runaway Princesses, from In the Dark".
Introducing The Runaway Princesses, from In the Dark
January 30, 202414min 9sec
Thumbnail for "The Oscar Nominee Cord Jefferson on Why Race Is So “Fertile” for Comedy".
“American Fiction,” nominated for five Academy Awards, satirizes the literary world, and upends Hollywood conventions about Blackness.
January 29, 202425min 51sec
Thumbnail for "Biden’s Dilemma in the Israel-Hamas War".
As Israel continues its military campaign in Gaza, President Biden navigates a divided Democratic Party.
January 27, 202436min 49sec
Thumbnail for "How “the Élite” Became the Most Convenient Straw Man in Politics".
Evan Osnos untangles the real meaning of a term that has become a useful shorthand for a wide array of grievances.
January 25, 202435min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Pramila Jayapal on Biden’s Fragile Coalition".
The chair of the powerful Congressional Progressive Caucus looks at whether President Biden can put the Democratic Party back together again in time to achieve victory in the 2024 election.
January 22, 202429min 21sec
Thumbnail for "Polling, Money, Trump Fatigue: Your 2024 Election Questions".
New Yorker staff writers respond to listeners about the 2024 race for the White House.
January 19, 202436min 3sec
Thumbnail for "Where Does Ron DeSantis Go From Here?".
Sarah Larson, reporting from Des Moines, discusses the meaning of the Florida governor’s lukewarm performance at the Iowa caucuses.
January 17, 202432min 42sec
Thumbnail for "How Donald Trump Broke the Iowa Caucuses".
Whether he wins as expected or somehow underperforms, the former President has upended the Republican contest without participating in a single debate and having barely campaigned on the ground.
January 15, 202420min 47sec
Thumbnail for "The 2024 Primaries That Weren’t".
The 2024 Presidential primary officially begins with next week’s Iowa caucuses, but the race for the Republican nomination is already in its home stretch.
January 13, 202432min 9sec
Thumbnail for "Is Nikki Haley the G.O.P.’s Trump Contingency Plan?".
Antonia Hitchens, reporting from Des Moines, examines Haley’s surprising surge in the polls ahead of Monday’s caucus.
January 10, 202428min 25sec
Thumbnail for "How the Journalist John Nichols Became Another January 6th Conspiracy-Theory Target".
The Wisconsin-based Nation reporter wasn’t at the Capitol when it was attacked. That hasn’t stopped Donald Trump’s attorneys from holding him responsible.
January 8, 202415min 59sec
Thumbnail for "How Will January 6th Shape the 2024 Election?".
The attack on the U.S. Capitol, in 2021, is set to be a central issue for both the Trump and the Biden campaigns in different ways.
January 6, 202432min 36sec
Thumbnail for "Ronan Farrow on the “Shadow Rule” of Elon Musk".
How the tech billionaire built a one-man monopoly over American infrastructure and became too powerful for the U.S. government to rein in.
January 3, 202432min 58sec
Thumbnail for "Dexter Filkins Reports on the Border Crisis".
The last major overhaul of the immigration system was in 1986. Changing conditions and a political impasse have created a state of chaos that the Biden Administration can no longer deny.
January 1, 202423min 6sec
Thumbnail for "From Vanity Fair: How Donald Trump’s Lack of Faith Attracts Conservative Christians".
From Vanity Fair: How Donald Trump’s Lack of Faith Attracts Conservative Christians
December 27, 202335min 20sec
Thumbnail for "Christmas in Tehran: Bringing the Holidays to Hostages".
In 1979, a minister received a telegram from Iranian militants who had taken hostages in the American embassy, inviting him to perform Christmas services. Two days later, he was inside.
December 25, 202328min 11sec
Thumbnail for "Was 2023 a Year of Denial?".
With an embattled House of Representatives, a four-time indicted former President, and wars raging overseas, 2023 was a year comparable to none.
December 22, 202333min 33sec
Thumbnail for "The Year in Getting “Chotinered”".
Tyler Foggatt looks back on 2023 with The New Yorker’s infamously relentless interviewer, Isaac Chotiner.
December 20, 202332min 23sec
Thumbnail for "Mosab Abu Toha’s Harrowing Detention in Gaza".
The Palestinian writer and New Yorker contributor was wrongly accused of being a Hamas activist by Israeli forces while he tried to flee Gaza with his family.
December 18, 202320min 39sec
Thumbnail for "How the American Right Came to Love Putin".
Many Republicans are resisting calls for more U.S. aid for Ukraine. Part of the explanation is the right’s affinity for the projects of Viktor Orbán, in Hungary, and Vladimir Putin, in Russia.
December 16, 202336min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Masha Gessen on the Holocaust, Israel, and the Politics of Memory".
The New Yorker staff writer discusses the enforcement of “memory culture” in Germany, and the ongoing battle over the definition of antisemitism.
December 13, 202336min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Liz Cheney: Donald Trump Should Go to Jail if Convicted".
Once a top Republican, Cheney is calling out her former colleagues in Congress—including Speaker Mike Johnson—for “enabling” a would-be dictator.
December 11, 202324min 3sec
Thumbnail for "Why Are House Republicans Leaving Congress?".
Former Representative Jim Cooper of Tennessee joins The Political Scene to discuss the rush of lawmakers leaving Congress and what’s driving them away.
December 9, 202337min 27sec
Thumbnail for "The Post-Civil War Precedent for the Trump Trials".
Jill Lepore revisits the overlooked story of Jefferson Davis, an insurrectionist ex-President, and considers the lasting cost of leniency.
December 6, 202333min 43sec
Thumbnail for "How Did Our Democracy Get so Fragile?".
Jelani Cobb, Jill Lepore and Evan Osnos on the precarious state of American democracy and why—yet again—we risk losing it in the upcoming Presidential election.
December 5, 202325min 31sec
Thumbnail for "How Henry Kissinger Conquered Washington".
Henry Kissinger, a shaper of the twentieth-century world order, died this week, at the age of 100. He leaves behind a complicated legacy.
December 2, 202339min 22sec
Thumbnail for "Geoffrey Hinton: “It’s Far Too Late” to Stop Artificial Intelligence".
The so-called godfather of A.I. believes we need to put constraints on the technology so it won’t free itself from human control. But he’s not sure whether that’s possible.
November 29, 202331min 39sec
Thumbnail for "What Draws Latino Voters to Trump".
Geraldo Cadava, a historian and contributing writer at The New Yorker, considers the issues that might be attracting a traditionally Democratic voting bloc to the Republican Party.
November 22, 202337min 27sec
Thumbnail for "A Rise in Antisemitism, at Home and Abroad".
Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt talks about antisemitism “from all ends of the political spectrum, and in between.” It threatens not only Jews, she says, but the stability of democracies.
November 20, 202316min 24sec
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Vindictive Second-Term Agenda".
What would a second Trump Administration look like in comparison to the first, and how would America’s democratic institutions fare?
November 18, 202335min 4sec
Thumbnail for "We've Been Wrong to Worry About Deepfakes (So Far)".
Daniel Immerwahr, a history professor at Northwestern University, discusses why videos generated by artificial intelligence haven’t had more influence on electoral politics.
November 15, 202328min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Will the Government Rein in Amazon?".
The Federal Trade Commission is suing the company. Lina Khan, the chair of the F.T.C., tells David Remnick that Amazon exploits its position as a monopoly to invisibly drive up costs.
November 13, 202320min 30sec
Thumbnail for "The Issue That Will Decide the 2024 Election".
Protecting access to abortion was a powerful motivator among voters during this week’s off-cycle elections, in which Democrats made significant victories. What do Tuesday’s results portend for 2024 elections?
November 11, 202337min 15sec
Thumbnail for "Inside the Democratic Party’s Rift Over Israel and Gaza".
Andrew Marantz discusses the divided political response to Hamas’s terror attack and Israel’s counter-offensive.
November 8, 202333min
Thumbnail for "Sybrina Fulton: “Trayvon Martin Could Have Been Anybody’s Son”".
The mother whose teen-age boy’s death inspired a movement a little more than a decade ago continues to grieve his loss, and to demand accountability.
November 6, 202313min 39sec
Thumbnail for "Clarence Thomas’s R.V. Loan and Supreme Court Scrutiny".
The High Court’s system of self-policing is in question as revelations about Clarence Thomas’s gifts lead the Senate to escalate its investigation into Supreme Court ethics.
November 4, 202333min 18sec
Thumbnail for "Tim Scott, and the Republican Party’s Vexed Relationship with Race".
Robert Samuels discusses his recent reporting on the South Carolina senator and Presidential candidate.
November 1, 202339min 17sec
Thumbnail for "Is there a Path Forward for Israel and Gaza?".
David Remnick hears from two sources about how Israelis and Palestinians feel about the October 7th attacks, and what the future may hold for the region.
October 30, 202349min 10sec
Thumbnail for "Mike Johnson and the Power of the Big Lie".
In court, Donald Trump’s former associates renounce the fallacy of a stolen 2020 election in order to avoid prison time. But in Congress, standing by “the Big Lie” can make you Speaker.
October 28, 202331min 3sec
Thumbnail for "Why Jim Jordan Is Still “the Man for the Moment”".
Despite his failed bid for Speaker, the Ohio representative is the face of a Republican Party that is more interested in launching investigations than it is in passing laws
October 25, 202328min 56sec
Thumbnail for "Spike Lee on His “Dream Project”".
The iconic filmmaker tells David Remnick how he got his start, how to direct Denzel Washington, and when he wants to retire.
October 23, 202324min 9sec
Thumbnail for "Joe Biden’s Bear-Hug Diplomacy in Israel".
This week, President Biden made a diplomatic visit to Tel Aviv, and sought aid from Congress for both Israel and Ukraine.
October 20, 202332min 26sec
Thumbnail for "What Is Hamas’s Strategy?".
The New Yorker reporters David Kirkpatrick and Adam Rasgon, who recently spoke with a political leader of Hamas, discuss the group's decision-making and evolution.
October 18, 202332min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Rodrigo Duterte’s Deadly Promise".
When an outrageous yet charismatic candidate for president promises to kill suspected criminals, reporter Patricia Evangelista says, we should listen: it may not be just a talking point.
October 16, 202322min 40sec
Thumbnail for "“It’s Just an Impossible Situation”: Tragedy in Israel and Gaza".
Reporting from Tel Aviv, Ruth Margalit discusses Hamas’s massacre of Israeli civilians and Netanyahu’s siege of Gaza.
October 11, 202330min 33sec
Thumbnail for "Al Gore on the Solution to the Climate Crisis".
The former Vice-President and self-described “recovering politician” explains the stakes and the necessary response to our ongoing environmental emergency.
October 9, 202320min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Inside Matt Gaetz’s Congressional Coup".
This week, Kevin McCarthy lost his Speakership in an ouster led by the Florida congressman. How did Gaetz become, briefly, one of the most powerful people in Washington?
October 7, 202334min 33sec
Thumbnail for "Should Biden Push for Regime Change in Russia?".
The Russia scholar Stephen Kotkin says that Ukraine must exchange Russia-held territory for security guarantees. But the U.S. must also threaten Putin’s hold on power.
October 2, 202322min 10sec
Thumbnail for "Remembering Dianne Feinstein, and Biden Clashes With The Hard Right".
The Senate has lost its longest-serving female member; plus, President Joe Biden warns that MAGA Republicans threaten American democracy.
September 29, 202339min 4sec
Thumbnail for "Inside a Trump 2024 Rally in Iowa".
Following a trip to Dubuque, Benjamin Wallace-Wells considers why the former President has maintained such a significant lead in the race for the Republican Party’s nomination.
September 27, 202332min 46sec
Thumbnail for "Which War Does Washington Want?".
As President Volodymyr Zelensky lobbied Congress for more war-related aid, House Republicans continued to fight their own battle over government spending.
September 22, 202338min 33sec
Thumbnail for "How New York, a City of Immigrants, Became Home to a Migrant Crisis".
Eric Lach discusses why Eric Adams—who once personally welcomed buses of asylum seekers at Port Authority—is now saying that migrants are going to “destroy New York City.”
September 20, 202337min 36sec
Thumbnail for "Jennifer Egan Discusses a Solution for Chronic Homelessness".
Egan spent a year chronicling a new supportive-housing building in New York. This kind of facility works to end homelessness. What would be needed to scale it up nationwide?
September 18, 202318min 5sec
Thumbnail for "A Week of Chaos in Kevin McCarthy’s Washington".
This week in Congress: a Biden impeachment inquiry, a frozen House of Representatives, and a looming government shutdown.
September 16, 202334min 13sec
Thumbnail for "A Master Class with David Grann".
The author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Wager” on his writing and reporting process, and adapting his work to the screen.
September 11, 202333min 21sec
Thumbnail for "Mark Meadows and the “Congeniality of Evil”".
Trump’s former chief of staff wants the Georgia racketeering case against him moved to federal court. What’s his strategy, and what does it portend for Trump?
September 9, 202334min 29sec
Thumbnail for "From “Amicus”: The Environmental Legacy of William O. Douglas".
A special episode from Slate’s Supreme-Court podcast, about a controversial Justice who was also a champion for the environment.
September 8, 202354min 3sec
Thumbnail for "Washington’s Age-Old Problem".
Susan B. Glasser discusses the baby-boomer generation’s hold on American politics, and the role that age may play in the 2024 election.
September 6, 202335min 32sec
Thumbnail for "Bob Woodward Discusses His Trump Tapes".
The legendary journalist has chronicled the White House going back to Nixon. He knows how to interview Presidents. But, with Donald Trump, Woodward got more than he bargained for.
September 4, 202323min 7sec
Thumbnail for "Does Diplomacy Have a Chance of Ending War in Ukraine?".
Keith Gessen discusses whether the United States should encourage negotiations with Russia.
August 30, 202333min 41sec
Thumbnail for "How Does Extreme Heat Affect the Body?".
During the hottest summer in history, The New Yorker’s Dhruv Khullar undergoes testing in a specialized chamber where researchers monitor the effects of heat on the body.
August 28, 202315min 31sec
Thumbnail for "At a Trumpless G.O.P. Debate, Trumpism Dominates".
As Republican Presidential hopefuls took the stage for the first debate of the primary, Donald Trump’s mug shot reclaimed the news cycle.
August 25, 202337min 14sec
Thumbnail for "Ronan Farrow on the Rule of Elon Musk".
How the tech billionaire built a one-man monopoly over American infrastructure and became too powerful for the U.S. government to rein in.
August 23, 202332min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Talking to Conservatives About Climate Change: The Congressional Climate Caucus".
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Iowa Republican, feels that the G.O.P. hasn’t engaged enough with this critical issue. But she won’t vote for Democratic bills that “take away choice.”
August 21, 202312min 2sec
Thumbnail for "Will the Summer of Trump Indictments Shake Up the Election?".
Will the Summer of Trump Indictments Shake Up the Election?
August 18, 202331min 38sec
Thumbnail for "Will the End of Affirmative Action Lead to the End of Legacy Admissions?".
Will the End of Affirmative Action Lead to the End of Legacy Admissions?
August 14, 202329min 46sec
Thumbnail for "The One-Per-centers Pushing Democrats to the Left".
The One-Per-centers Pushing Democrats to the Left
August 9, 202338min 35sec
Thumbnail for "Emily Nussbaum on Country Music’s Culture Wars".
Emily Nussbaum on Country Music’s Culture Wars
August 7, 202335min 37sec
Thumbnail for "“This is The Big One”: The Third Trump Indictment".
“This is The Big One”: The Third Trump Indictment
August 5, 202341min 36sec
Thumbnail for "How the Wagner Group Became Too Powerful for Putin to Punish".
How the Wagner Group Became Too Powerful for Putin to Punish
August 2, 202337min 29sec
Thumbnail for "How to Buy Forgiveness from Medical Debt".
How to Buy Forgiveness from Medical Debt
July 31, 202313min 28sec
Thumbnail for "Hunter Biden and the Mechanics of the “Scandal Industrial Complex”".
Hunter Biden and the Mechanics of the “Scandal Industrial Complex”
July 28, 202337min 51sec
Thumbnail for "The Historic Battles of “Hot Labor Summer”".
The Historic Battles of “Hot Labor Summer”
July 27, 202334min 45sec
Thumbnail for "Adapting Oppenheimer’s Life Story to Film, with Biographer Kai Bird".
Adapting Oppenheimer’s Life Story to Film, with Biographer Kai Bird
July 24, 202319min 1sec
Thumbnail for "What Happens if Trump Is Elected While on Trial?".
What Happens if Trump Is Elected While on Trial?
July 22, 202339min 58sec
Thumbnail for "The Family Heritage That Led to Hunter Biden".
The Family Heritage That Led to Hunter Biden
July 19, 202337min 11sec
Thumbnail for "A Mysterious Third Party Enters the 2024 Presidential Race".
A Mysterious Third Party Enters the 2024 Presidential Race
July 17, 202318min 52sec
Thumbnail for "Will Record Temperatures Finally Force Political Change?".
Will Record Temperatures Finally Force Political Change?
July 12, 202332min 50sec
Thumbnail for "The Conspiracy Theories of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.".
The Conspiracy Theories of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
July 10, 202332min 4sec
Thumbnail for "What It Takes to Be White House Chief of Staff".
What It Takes to Be White House Chief of Staff
July 7, 202329min 30sec
Thumbnail for "Russia’s Accidental No-Good, Very Failed Coup".
Russia’s Accidental No-Good, Very Failed Coup
July 3, 202320min 15sec
Thumbnail for "The Dark Money Supreme Court".
The Dark Money Supreme Court
July 1, 202339min 6sec
Thumbnail for "What Comes After Affirmative Action".
What Comes After Affirmative Action
June 28, 202336min 57sec
Thumbnail for "A Year of Change for a North Dakota Abortion Clinic".
A Year of Change for a North Dakota Abortion Clinic
June 26, 202315min 17sec
Thumbnail for "Why Ukrainians Targeted the Author of “Eat, Pray, Love”".
Why Ukrainians Targeted the Author of “Eat, Pray, Love”
June 21, 202329min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Dexter Filkins on the Dilemma at the Border".
Dexter Filkins on the Dilemma at the Border
June 19, 202322min 37sec
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump’s Dangerous War on the Justice Department".
Donald Trump’s Dangerous War on the Justice Department
June 17, 202333min 22sec
Thumbnail for "The Battle Over Presidential Records, from Nixon to Trump".
The Battle Over Presidential Records, from Nixon to Trump
June 14, 202335min 32sec
Thumbnail for "In a Divided Era, the New York Times’s Publisher Makes a Stand".
In a Divided Era, the New York Times’s Publisher Makes a Stand
June 12, 202340min 13sec
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Latest Indictment Is Also About the Future of the Country".
Trump’s Latest Indictment Is Also About the Future of the Country
June 10, 202337min 3sec

What You Need to Know About 2024’s Most Significant Supreme Court Decisions

Thumbnail for "What You Need to Know About 2024’s Most Significant Supreme Court Decisions".
June 26, 202440min 41sec

The New Yorker staff writer Amy Davidson Sorkin joins Tyler Foggatt to examine the biggest Supreme Court decisions of the year—those already decided and those yet to come. They discuss the Court’s attempt to moderate its radical rulings on guns and abortion, its politicized selection of which cases to hear, and its influence on the 2024 election. 

This week’s reading:

To discover more podcasts from The New Yorker, visit newyorker.com/podcasts. To send feedback on this episode, write to themail@newyorker.com.