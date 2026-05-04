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The Political Scene | The New Yorker

The New Yorker

Join The New Yorker’s writers and editors for reporting, insight, and analysis of the most pressing political issues of our time. On Mondays, David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, presents conversations and feature stories about current events. On Wednesdays, the senior editor Tyler Foggatt goes deep on a consequential political story via far-reaching interviews with staff writers and outside experts. And, on Fridays, the staff writers Susan B. Glasser, Jane Mayer, and Evan Osnos discuss the latest developments in Washington and beyond, offering an encompassing understanding of this moment in American politics.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.

Join The New Yorker’s writers and editors for reporting, insight, and analysis of the most pressing political issues of our time. On Mondays, David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, presents conversations and feature stories about current events. On Wednesdays, the senior editor Tyler Foggatt goes deep on a consequential political story via far-reaching interviews with staff writers and outside experts. And, on Fridays, the staff writers Susan B. Glasser, Jane Mayer, and Evan Osnos discuss the latest developments in Washington and beyond, offering an encompassing understanding of this moment in American politics.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.
93hr 18min
Thumbnail for "How a Trump-Endorsed Republican Could Become California’s Next Governor".
May 4, 202621min 42sec31.23 MB
Thumbnail for "An Assassination Attempt and a Royal Visit to Washington".
April 30, 202628min 11sec40.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Senator Rand Paul Voted to Limit Donald Trump’s War Powers".
April 27, 202629min 25sec42.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump’s Economic Warfare Abroad Comes Home".
April 25, 202644min 17sec63.68 MB
Thumbnail for "What Pro Wrestling Taught Linda McMahon About Politics".
April 23, 202647min 19sec68.04 MB
Thumbnail for "A Genocide Scholar Asks “What Went Wrong” in Israel".
April 20, 202638min 47sec55.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Corruption Toppled Viktor Orbán. Could Donald Trump Be Next?".
April 17, 202641min 23sec59.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Zohran Mamdani’s “Sewer Socialism” Resonating?".
April 15, 202641min 11sec59.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Sam Altman’s Trust Issues at OpenAI".
April 13, 202649min 10sec70.71 MB
Thumbnail for "Will J. D. Vance Inherit MAGA?".
April 10, 202637min 49sec54.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Pam Bondi Fails to Make Her Case".
April 8, 202641min 51sec60.18 MB
Thumbnail for "How Donald Trump’s War on Iran Helps Vladimir Putin’s War on Ukraine".
April 6, 202635min 44sec51.39 MB
Thumbnail for "The Art of No Deal: Trump’s Approach to the Iran War".
April 4, 202637min 33sec53.99 MB
Thumbnail for "A Former Federal Prosecutor on Why He Quit Donald Trump’s Department of Justice".
March 31, 202622min 12sec31.93 MB
Thumbnail for "A Mamdani Strategist’s Advice for Democrats in the 2026 Midterms".
March 28, 202646min 42sec67.15 MB
Thumbnail for "How the War Has Reshaped Life in Iran".
March 25, 202642min 5sec60.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Cuba Trump’s Next Target?".
March 23, 202633min 13sec47.76 MB
Thumbnail for "From Critics at Large: Why We Cling to the Kennedy Myth".
March 20, 202652min 1sec74.8 MB
Thumbnail for "The Pentagon Wants an Obedient A.I. Soldier. Will It Get One?".
March 18, 202634min 10sec49.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Social Media Goes to Court".
March 16, 202628min 6sec40.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Pete Hegseth’s Holy War".
March 13, 202643min 9sec62.05 MB
Thumbnail for "The Kristi Noem Show Is Cancelled".
March 11, 202653min 25sec76.81 MB
Thumbnail for "The Global Fallout of Donald Trump’s War on Iran".
March 9, 202630min 51sec44.38 MB
Thumbnail for "The Washington Roundtable on the Iran War".
March 4, 202645min 21sec65.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Special Episode: War in Iran".
March 2, 202636min 59sec53.18 MB
Thumbnail for "“Everyone is Overreacting” on the Tariff Ruling, Stephen Vladeck Says".
February 28, 202642min 56sec61.74 MB
Thumbnail for "How the Epstein Files Are Forcing a Reckoning with Power".
February 26, 202637min 5sec53.32 MB
Thumbnail for "How Tucker Carlson Became the Prophet of MAGA".
February 23, 202626min 42sec38.4 MB
Thumbnail for "The MAGA Agenda Is Sinking in Popularity. What Might Donald Trump Do?".
February 21, 202637min 8sec53.4 MB
Thumbnail for "What Donald Trump and “Everyone” Knew About Jeffrey Epstein".
February 16, 202635min 18sec50.77 MB
Thumbnail for "What Happens When a Megalomaniac Begins to Fail".
February 14, 202633min 53sec48.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Anthropic Control What It's Building?".
February 12, 202640min 56sec58.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Ben Shapiro Is Waging Battle Inside the MAGA Movement".
February 9, 202649min 4sec70.56 MB
Thumbnail for "How to Protect the 2026 Elections from Donald Trump".
February 7, 202634min 12sec49.18 MB
Thumbnail for "The “Melania” Documentary Offers an Intimate Look at Very Little".
February 5, 202637min 29sec53.9 MB
Thumbnail for "The City of Minneapolis vs. Donald Trump".
February 2, 202648min 44sec70.07 MB
Thumbnail for "From 9/11 to Minneapolis: How ICE Became a Paramilitary Force".
January 30, 202649min 54sec71.75 MB
Thumbnail for "What the Democrats Can Learn from MAGA".
January 28, 202645min 51sec65.93 MB
Thumbnail for "How Bari Weiss Is Changing CBS News".
January 26, 202622min 52sec32.9 MB
Thumbnail for "How Trump Brought Us to a “Rupture in the World Order”".
January 23, 202633min 36sec48.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Should Progressive Organizers Lean More on the Church?".
January 22, 202644min 15sec63.63 MB
Thumbnail for "With the Podcast “I’ve Had It,” Jennifer Welch Goes “Dark Woke” on Politics".
January 19, 202632min 8sec46.22 MB
Thumbnail for "A Stark Warning About the 2026 Election, with Robert Kagan".
January 16, 202641min 55sec60.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Everything Going According to Marco Rubio’s Plan?".
January 14, 202646min 44sec67.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s New Brand of Imperialism".
January 12, 202631min 16sec44.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Donald Trump Creating the Conditions for Another World War?".
January 9, 202643min 54sec63.12 MB
Thumbnail for "Special Episode: After Maduro’s Ouster, What Are Trump’s Plans for Venezuela?".
January 6, 202645min 22sec65.25 MB
Thumbnail for "The Company Behind the A.I. Boom".
December 29, 202523min 40sec34.04 MB
Thumbnail for "How Should We Approach A.I. in 2026?".
December 24, 202542min 50sec61.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Graham Platner Is Staying in the Race".
December 22, 202549min 6sec70.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Isaac Chotiner Sums Up Politics in 2025".
December 18, 202533min 1sec47.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Leon Panetta on the Trump Administration’s Venezuelan Boat Strikes".
December 15, 202525min 48sec37.1 MB
Thumbnail for "The Washington Roundtable’s 2025 in Review".
December 13, 202535min 36sec51.19 MB
Thumbnail for "How Bad Is It?: Three Political Scientists Say America Is No Longer a Democracy".
December 11, 202546min 53sec67.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Inside Trump’s Artless Takeover of the Kennedy Center".
December 11, 202535min 45sec51.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Senator Adam Schiff on How the Trump Administration Targets Its Opponents".
December 8, 202526min 29sec38.09 MB
Thumbnail for "America’s “Bad Emperor” Problem".
December 6, 202535min 54sec51.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Is Trump Targeting Venezuela?".
December 3, 202539min 56sec57.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Is Leaving MAGA So Difficult?".
December 1, 202522min 26sec32.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Ken Jennings on Why Facts Still Matter on “Jeopardy!”".
November 26, 202545min 14sec65.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Senator Chris Van Hollen on the Epstein Files, and the Leadership Crisis in Washington".
November 24, 202526min 50sec38.59 MB
Thumbnail for "The Political Scene Live: A Year Since Trump’s Win, What Have We Learned?".
November 22, 202546min 1sec66.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Family Estrangement Is on the Rise. Are Politics to Blame?".
November 19, 202528min 45sec41.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Andrew Ross Sorkin on What 1929 Teaches Us About 2025".
November 17, 202533min 35sec48.3 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the Epstein Scandal Trump’s Kryptonite?".
November 15, 202536min 12sec52.05 MB
Thumbnail for "How Zohran Mamdani Won, and What Comes Next".
November 12, 202543min 18sec62.26 MB
Thumbnail for "What Resistance Means to Governor J. B. Pritzker".
November 10, 202526min 28sec38.06 MB
Thumbnail for "The Washington Roundtable Answers Your Questions".
November 8, 202543min 15sec62.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Have the Democrats Figured Out How to Win Again?".
November 6, 202532min 1sec46.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Jon Stewart on the Perilous State of Late Night and Why America Fell for Donald Trump".
November 3, 202545min 50sec65.91 MB
Thumbnail for "From In the Dark: “Blood Relatives,” an investigative series".
October 31, 202546min 30sec66.87 MB
Thumbnail for "How Bad Is It?: Why an Antifascism Scholar Fled the Country".
October 30, 20251hr87.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Zadie Smith on Politics, Turning Fifty, and Mind Control".
October 27, 202527min 48sec39.99 MB
Thumbnail for "How the Trump Administration Made Higher Education a Target".
October 20, 202528min 52sec41.52 MB
Thumbnail for "The Ceasefire and the Business of Trump’s Diplomacy".
October 18, 202539min 19sec56.54 MB
Thumbnail for "How Much More Can Federal Workers Take?".
October 15, 202540min 37sec58.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Zohran Mamdani Says He's Ready for Donald Trump".
October 13, 202547min 49sec68.76 MB
Thumbnail for "What Does Donald Trump’s “War from Within” Mean in Practice?".
October 11, 202540min 36sec58.38 MB
Thumbnail for "After James Comey, Who’s Next on Trump’s Revenge Tour?".
October 8, 202543min 27sec62.48 MB
Thumbnail for "A Conservative Professor on How to Fix Campus Culture".
October 6, 202526min 2sec24.99 MB
Thumbnail for "How Russell Vought Broke the U.S. Government".
October 4, 202536min 16sec52.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Will the Supreme Court Hand Trump Another Slate of Victories?".
October 1, 202547min 18sec68.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Ezra Klein’s Big-Tent Vision of the Democratic Party".
September 29, 202549min 38sec71.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Jimmy Kimmel and the Power of Public Pressure".
September 27, 202544min 3sec63.34 MB
Thumbnail for "How MAHA Is Sowing Vaccine Confusion".
September 24, 202538min 27sec55.29 MB
Thumbnail for "Is The 2026 Election Already in Danger?".
September 22, 202537min 4sec88.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Hillary Clinton on the Psychology of Autocrats".
September 19, 202545min 56sec66.05 MB
Thumbnail for "How Bad Is It?: Political Violence in the U.S., and What We Can Learn from Brazil".
September 18, 202547min 11sec67.85 MB
Thumbnail for "How the “Dangerous Gimmick” of the Two-State Solution Ended in Disaster".
September 15, 202538min 10sec91.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Charlie Kirk and the Long Shadow of Political Violence".
September 13, 202537min 14sec53.54 MB
Thumbnail for "The New Yorker’s Head of Fact Checking on Our Post-Truth Era".
September 11, 202542min 40sec40.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Anna Wintour Embraces a New Era at Vogue".
September 8, 202540min 4sec96.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump Has Grabbed Emergency Powers. How Will He Use Them?".
September 6, 202537min 19sec35.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Pam Bondi Is the Attorney General of Trump’s Dreams".
September 3, 202540min 33sec38.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump’s War on Culture Is Not a Sideshow".
September 1, 202532min 1sec76.79 MB
Thumbnail for "The Democratic Party’s Identity Crisis".
August 28, 202549min 59sec47.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Dexter Filkins on Drones and the Future of Warfare".
August 25, 202522min 1sec52.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Trump the Roman Tyrant America's Founders Feared?".
August 22, 202534min 11sec32.74 MB
Thumbnail for "How Bad Is It?: Trump’s Self-Dealing and the Question of Kleptocracy".
August 21, 202551min 33sec49.38 MB
Thumbnail for "A Palestinian Journalist Escapes Death in Gaza".
August 19, 202526min 5sec62.55 MB
Thumbnail for "What Happens After Someone Is Arrested by ICE?".
August 13, 202543min 2sec41.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Your Questions Answered: Trump vs. the Rule of Law".
August 11, 202533min 22sec80.02 MB
Thumbnail for "How Bad Is It?: Trump’s War on Comedians".
July 31, 202545min 12sec43.29 MB
Thumbnail for "Mayor Karen Bass on Marines in Los Angeles".
July 28, 202528min 46sec69.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Wired’s Katie Drummond on What the Tech Titans Learned from DOGE".
July 25, 202536min 24sec34.87 MB
Thumbnail for "How the Epstein Conspiracy Theory Took Over Politics".
July 24, 202546min 8sec44.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Michael Wolff on MAGA’s Revolt over Jeffrey Epstein".
July 21, 202525min 4sec60.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Leah Litman on Trump’s Supreme Court".
July 18, 202546min 8sec44.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Janet Yellen on the Danger of a “Banana Republic” Economy".
July 14, 202523min 19sec56 MB
Thumbnail for "Fiona Hill on What Putin Tells Us About Trump".
July 11, 202541min 51sec40.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Andy Beshear Has a Plan for the Democratic Party".
July 9, 202542min 20sec40.55 MB
Thumbnail for "The Scientists Studying the End of the World".
July 2, 202531min 3sec29.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Bret Baier On Trump’s Love-Hate Relationship with Fox News".
June 30, 202534min 34sec82.99 MB
Thumbnail for "How Bad Is It?: Trump Strikes Iran and His Base Hits Back".
June 26, 202550min 30sec48.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Israel Struck Iran First".
June 23, 202542min 36sec102.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Where Is the Iran-Israel Conflict Headed?".
June 20, 202539min 37sec37.95 MB
Thumbnail for "The Rise And Fall of DOGE".
June 19, 202540min 37sec38.91 MB
Thumbnail for "The Unfolding Genocide in Sudan".
June 16, 202519min 26sec46.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump Makes a Big Show of Military Force".
June 14, 202532min 53sec31.5 MB
Thumbnail for "What Broke the U.S.-China Relationship?".
June 12, 202543min 32sec41.7 MB
Thumbnail for "What Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Doesn’t Understand About Autism".
June 9, 202530min 9sec72.37 MB
Thumbnail for "The Oligarchs Are Fighting".
June 7, 202533min 9sec31.76 MB
Thumbnail for "The Man Who Thinks Trump Should Be King".
June 5, 202538min 24sec36.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Lesley Stahl on What a Settlement with Donald Trump Would Mean for CBS News".
June 2, 202526min 52sec64.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Examining Trump's War on the Media, and a Warning from Hungary".
May 29, 202548min 4sec46.15 MB
Thumbnail for "How Experts Became the Enemy".
May 22, 202541min 26sec39.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson on President Joe Biden’s Decline, and Its Cover-Up".
May 19, 202549min 30sec118.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Biden, Trump, and the Challenges of Covering an Aging President".
May 17, 202543min 51sec42 MB
Thumbnail for "What Is Jeff Bezos’s Plan for the Washington Post?".
May 14, 202542min 17sec40.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Elissa Slotkin to Fellow-Democrats: “Speak in Plain English”".
May 12, 202528min 11sec67.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Decoding Donald Trump’s Love of A.I. Imagery".
May 7, 202527min 51sec26.68 MB
Thumbnail for "How Donald Trump Is Trying to Rewrite the Rules of Capitalism".
May 5, 202517min 34sec42.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump Is Using the Presidency to Get Rich".
May 3, 202529min 3sec27.83 MB
Thumbnail for "How Bad Is It?: Andrew Marantz on the Health of Our Democracy".
May 1, 202555min 28sec53.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Cory Booker on America’s Crisis of “Moral Leadership”".
April 28, 202530min72.01 MB
Thumbnail for "A Politics of Fear Defines Trump’s First Hundred Days in Office".
April 26, 202530min 38sec29.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Pope Francis’s Legacy and the Coming Conclave".
April 23, 202531min 17sec29.97 MB
Thumbnail for "How Science Fiction Led Elon Musk to DOGE".
April 21, 202519min 6sec45.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Will the Supreme Court Yield to Donald Trump?".
April 14, 202527min 31sec66.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump Gets a “Spanking” from the Bond Market".
April 11, 202535min 21sec33.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Sherrod Brown on Trump’s Tariffs and the Future of Economic Populism".
April 9, 202530min 33sec29.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Why the Tech Giant Nvidia Owns the Future".
April 7, 202531min 23sec75.35 MB
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump Finally Gets His Way on Tariffs".
April 5, 202533min 26sec32.03 MB
Thumbnail for "How Tesla Dealerships Became the Epicenter of the Trump Resistance".
April 2, 202525min 28sec61.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Senator Chris Murphy: “This Is How Democracy Dies—Everybody Just Gets Scared”".
March 31, 202523min 41sec56.85 MB
Thumbnail for "From “Inside the Hive”: Gavin Newsom’s Risky Podcast Gambit".
March 28, 202538min 29sec36.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Trump’s Obsession with Space Save NASA?".
March 26, 202528min 55sec27.71 MB
Thumbnail for "Kaitlan Collins Is Not “Nasty”; She’s Just Doing Her Job.".
March 24, 202528min 25sec68.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Judges Stick Together to Face Trump’s Defiance?".
March 22, 202537min 33sec35.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Can Donald Trump Deport Anyone He Wants?".
March 20, 202539min 14sec37.58 MB

How a Trump-Endorsed Republican Could Become California’s Next Governor

Thumbnail for "How a Trump-Endorsed Republican Could Become California’s Next Governor".
May 4, 202621min 42sec

In the governor’s race in California, the leading Republican candidate appears to be Steve Hilton, a British-born political consultant and former Fox News contributor. Hilton has been endorsed by Donald Trump, which may not help him in the heavily Democratic state. His lead may owe something to California’s unusual primary system, but it’s not the first time a Republican has had a strong showing in the state: former Republican governors include Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hilton is running on a platform emphasizing affordability, cutting waste in the government, and increasing oil and natural-gas production. He talks with David Remnick about how a Republican might win this election, and how he would govern with a minority of Californians supporting him.

The Political Scene draws on the reporting and analysis found in The New Yorker for lively conversations about the big questions in American politics. Join the magazine’s writers and editors as they put into context the latest news—about elections, the economy, the White House, the Supreme Court, and much more. New episodes are available three times a week. 

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Thumbnail for "How a Trump-Endorsed Republican Could Become California’s Next Governor".
How a Trump-Endorsed Republican Could Become California’s Next Governor
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