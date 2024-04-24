The Political Scene | The New Yorker

Anika Arora Seth, the editor-in-chief and president of the Yale Daily News , joins Tyler Foggatt to share what it has been like covering campus protests since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th. Seth explains both the global and university-specific forces at play that led to the arrest of forty-seven protesters on Yale’s campus this week, and lays out how the university has responded to concerns over students’ safety during the protests.

