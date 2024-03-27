The Political Scene | The New Yorker

The New Yorker staff writer Jay Caspian Kang joins Tyler Foggatt to discuss the tension between protecting children from the effects of social media and protecting their right to free speech. Kang considers the ways in which social-media companies have sought to quell fear about misinformation and propaganda since Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, and why those efforts will ultimately fail. “The structure of the Internet, of all social media,” he tells Foggatt, “is to argue about politics. And I think that is baked into it, and I don’t think you can ever fix it.”

Read Jay Caspian Kang’s latest column.



To discover more podcasts from The New Yorker , visit newyorker.com/podcasts. To send feedback on this episode, write to themail@newyorker.com.