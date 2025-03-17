Logo for The Political Scene | The New Yorker

The Political Scene | The New Yorker

WNYC Studios and The New Yorker

Join The New Yorker’s writers and editors for reporting, insight, and analysis of the most pressing political issues of our time. On Mondays, David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, presents conversations and feature stories about current events. On Wednesdays, the senior editor Tyler Foggatt goes deep on a consequential political story via far-reaching interviews with staff writers and outside experts. And, on Fridays, the staff writers Susan B. Glasser, Jane Mayer, and Evan Osnos discuss the latest developments in Washington and beyond, offering an encompassing understanding of this moment in American politics.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.

Join The New Yorker’s writers and editors for reporting, insight, and analysis of the most pressing political issues of our time. On Mondays, David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, presents conversations and feature stories about current events. On Wednesdays, the senior editor Tyler Foggatt goes deep on a consequential political story via far-reaching interviews with staff writers and outside experts. And, on Fridays, the staff writers Susan B. Glasser, Jane Mayer, and Evan Osnos discuss the latest developments in Washington and beyond, offering an encompassing understanding of this moment in American politics.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.
82hr 32min
Thumbnail for "Atul Gawande on Elon Musk’s “Surgery with a Chainsaw”".
March 17, 202526min 29sec63.57 MB
Thumbnail for "The “Cognitive Élite” Seize Washington".
March 15, 202531min 35sec30.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Trump’s Tariffs Trigger a Recession?".
March 12, 202536min 50sec35.28 MB
Thumbnail for "How Bob Menendez Came By His Gold Bars".
March 10, 202523min 21sec56.05 MB
Thumbnail for "America’s Founders Feared a Caesar. Has One Arrived?".
March 8, 202534min 5sec32.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Eric Adams and Donald Trump’s Curious Alliance".
March 6, 202527min 25sec26.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Does Tim Walz Have Any Regrets?".
March 3, 202534min 11sec82.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Putin-Like Cull of the White House Press Pool".
March 1, 202534min 15sec32.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Is America Destined for a Future Without Children?".
February 26, 202538min 52sec37.23 MB
Thumbnail for "John Fetterman on Trump’s “Raw Sewage,” and What the Democrats Get Wrong".
February 24, 202534min 2sec81.71 MB
Thumbnail for "What Stops Democracy from Backsliding?".
February 22, 202530min 33sec29.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Elon Musk’s A.I.-Driven Government Coup".
February 20, 202538min 35sec36.96 MB
Thumbnail for "The A.C.L.U. v. Trump 2.0".
February 17, 202532min 48sec78.73 MB
Thumbnail for "What Does It Mean to Resist Trump in 2025?".
February 13, 202537min 36sec36.02 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Boogeyman: D.E.I.".
February 10, 202525min 59sec62.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Trump Is Targeting Foreign Aid, with Atul Gawande".
February 8, 202530min 5sec28.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Flying Actually Becoming Less Safe?".
February 6, 202532min 57sec31.64 MB
Thumbnail for "Bill Gates on His New Memoir and Dining with Trump at Mar-a-Lago".
February 3, 202531min 45sec30.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on What Democrats Should Do Next".
February 1, 202536min 14sec34.79 MB
Thumbnail for "How Trump’s Federal-Aid Fiasco Is Testing the Separation of Power".
January 30, 202529min 34sec28.39 MB
Thumbnail for "A Spirit of Vengeance in Trump’s First Week".
January 25, 202545min 6sec43.3 MB
Thumbnail for "David Remnick on the Dawn of Trump’s Second Term".
January 23, 202535min 12sec33.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Big Money and Trump’s New Cabinet".
January 18, 202536min 15sec34.8 MB
Thumbnail for "How the Blazes in L.A. Got Swept Into the Culture War".
January 15, 202530min 1sec28.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Representative Ro Khanna on Elon Musk and the Tech Oligarchy".
January 13, 202534min 51sec83.6 MB
Thumbnail for "What the End of Meta’s Fact-Checking Program Means for the Future of Free Speech".
January 10, 202532min 40sec31.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Justin Trudeau’s Resignation Lead to the MAGA-fication of Canada?".
January 8, 202528min 47sec27.64 MB
Thumbnail for "From Critics at Large: The Modern-Day Fight for Ancient Rome".
January 3, 202544min 10sec42.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Banning TikTok Could Violate the First Amendment".
January 1, 202534min 25sec33.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Remembering Jimmy Carter, a “President Out of Time”".
December 30, 202445min 8sec43.33 MB
Thumbnail for "How Henry Kissinger Accumulated and Wielded Power".
December 27, 202439min 23sec37.81 MB
Thumbnail for "We Have Some Questions for Isaac Chotiner About 2024".
December 18, 202426min 44sec25.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Rashid Khalidi on the Palestinian Cause in a Volatile Middle East, and the Meaning of Settler Colonialism".
December 16, 202451min 51sec124.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Luigi Mangione Is Being Treated as a Folk Hero".
December 11, 202428min 32sec27.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Inside Donald Trump’s Mass-Deportation Plans".
December 9, 202429min 23sec70.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Trump’s “Shock and Awe” Transition Working?".
December 6, 202440min 22sec38.76 MB
Thumbnail for "How the Trump Indictments Backfired".
December 4, 202439min 15sec37.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Ketanji Brown Jackson on Ethics, Trust, and Keeping It Collegial at the Supreme Court".
November 25, 202425min 59sec62.32 MB
Thumbnail for "How to Prepare for Trump 2.0".
November 23, 202439min 53sec38.3 MB
Thumbnail for "What Is Donald Trump’s Cabinet Planning for America?".
November 20, 202446min 37sec44.76 MB
Thumbnail for "The Authors of “How Democracies Die” on the New Democratic Minority".
November 18, 202432min 6sec77.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Chris Hayes on the New Trump Coalition, and What Democrats Do Next".
November 13, 202443min 58sec42.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump Returns. What Now?".
November 8, 202453min 41sec51.55 MB
Thumbnail for "How Trump Took Back America".
November 7, 202432min 55sec31.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Liz Cheney on Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Jeff Bezos".
November 4, 202429min 46sec71.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Why American Democracy is in Danger, with Michael Beschloss".
November 1, 202459min 38sec57.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Is the Backlash to a Racist Joke Trump’s October Surprise".
October 30, 202435min 50sec34.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Charlamagne tha God Has Some Advice for Harris and the Democrats".
October 28, 202437min 37sec90.23 MB
Thumbnail for "The Lies Are Winning".
October 26, 202441min 43sec40.05 MB
Thumbnail for "How Poll Watchers Could Help Trump Challenge the Election Results".
October 24, 202433min 23sec32.05 MB
Thumbnail for "The Stakes for Abortion Rights, from the Head of Planned Parenthood".
October 22, 202423min 9sec55.53 MB
Thumbnail for "What Billionaires See in Donald Trump".
October 19, 202441min 34sec39.91 MB
Thumbnail for "How Hurricane Helene Has Fuelled Far-Right Conspiracies".
October 16, 202432min 4sec30.79 MB
Thumbnail for "How Kamala Harris Became a Contender".
October 15, 202428min 38sec68.7 MB
Thumbnail for "What Motivates Kamala Harris?".
October 12, 202431min 20sec30.08 MB
Thumbnail for "What Some Gaza Protest Voters See in Trump".
October 9, 202435min 54sec34.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Newt Gingrich on What Trump Could Accomplish in a Second Term".
October 7, 202430min 52sec29.64 MB
Thumbnail for "How to Find Every Democratic Voter in Wisconsin".
October 5, 202434min 58sec33.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Will J. D. Vance’s Debate Victory Matter on Election Day?".
October 2, 202437min 43sec36.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Young Donald Trump, Roy Cohn, and the Dark Arts of Power".
September 30, 202419min 54sec47.76 MB
Thumbnail for "The Election Dividing Husbands and Wives Across America".
September 28, 202440min38.4 MB
Thumbnail for "From “Inside the Hive”: Behind Donald Trump's “Bro Podcast” Binge".
September 25, 202429min 17sec28.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Timothy Snyder on Why Ukraine Can Still Win the War".
September 24, 202419min 58sec47.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Eric Adams Impervious to Scandal? ".
September 18, 202430min 33sec29.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Josh Shapiro on How Kamala Harris Can Win Pennsylvania".
September 16, 202425min 44sec61.74 MB
Thumbnail for "How to Get Under a Strongman’s Skin, with George Conway".
September 14, 202441min 58sec40.29 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Kamala Harris’s Debate Win Be Enough to Move the Needle? ".
September 11, 202427min 2sec25.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Preparing For Trump’s Next “Big Lie,” with the Election Lawyer Marc Elias".
September 9, 202427min 19sec65.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Harris Get Trump to Self-Destruct at the Debate?".
September 7, 202440min 33sec38.93 MB
Thumbnail for " What Does “Election Interference” Even Mean Anymore? ".
September 4, 202433min 17sec31.96 MB
Thumbnail for "The Writer Danzy Senna on Kamala Harris and the Complexity of Biracial Identity in America".
September 2, 202426min 53sec64.5 MB
Thumbnail for "How Much is “Being Cool” Actually Worth in Politics?".
August 29, 202431min 33sec30.29 MB
Thumbnail for "Kamala Harris’s “Different Kind of ‘Hope’ Campaign”".
August 24, 202440min 3sec38.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Unity, Millennial Cringe, And Overwhelming Relief Abound at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.".
August 21, 202431min 55sec30.64 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Are More Latino Voters Supporting Trump?".
August 19, 202431min 40sec30.4 MB
Thumbnail for "What the Harris Campaign Needs to Win, with James Carville and Paul Begala ".
August 17, 202445min 58sec44.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Elon Musk’s Pivot from Online Troll to Political Machinator".
August 14, 202428min 56sec27.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Nancy Pelosi, the Power Broker".
August 12, 202436min 31sec35.07 MB
Thumbnail for "The Harris-Walz Reboot".
August 10, 202438min 20sec36.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel’s Other Intractable Conflict".
August 5, 202442min 23sec40.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Decoding the “Compelling” Attack Ads of the 2024 Campaign".
August 3, 202440min 8sec38.53 MB
Thumbnail for "J. D. Vance’s Rough Rollout and Kamala Harris’s Veepstakes".
July 31, 202439min 35sec38 MB
Thumbnail for "From In the Dark: Season 3, Episode 1".
July 30, 202410min 9sec9.72 MB
Thumbnail for "What Kamala Harris Needs to Win the Presidency".
July 29, 202431min 34sec30.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Could Kamala Harris Be a Trump-Level Cultural Phenomenon? ".
July 26, 202439min 44sec38.15 MB
Thumbnail for "The “Strange Charisma” of Kamala Harris".
July 25, 202451min 28sec49.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Special Episode: Biden Passes the Torch".
July 23, 202439min 23sec37.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s Triumphant R.N.C. and Biden’s Dilemma ".
July 20, 202436min 25sec34.96 MB
Thumbnail for "A Dispatch from the Republican National Convention".
July 17, 202423min 20sec22.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Julián Castro on the Biden Problem, and What the Democratic Party Got Wrong".
July 15, 202427min 13sec26.08 MB
Thumbnail for "The Great Democratic Party Freakout of 2024".
July 13, 202442min 37sec40.92 MB
Thumbnail for "The Case for Using the Twenty-fifth Amendment on Biden".
July 10, 202437min 16sec35.78 MB
Thumbnail for "John Fetterman’s Move to the Right on Israel".
July 8, 202418min 37sec17.84 MB
Thumbnail for "From “Inside the Hive”: How Steve Bannon’s Prison Sentence Could Help Trump Win".
July 3, 202430min 45sec29.52 MB
Thumbnail for "The New Yorker’s Political Writers Answer Your Election Questions".
July 1, 202423min 28sec22.48 MB
Thumbnail for "What Does Biden’s Disastrous Debate Mean for Democrats?".
June 29, 202434min 26sec33.06 MB
Thumbnail for "What You Need to Know About 2024’s Most Significant Supreme Court Decisions".
June 26, 202440min 41sec39.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Kevin Costner on “Yellowstone,” “Horizon,” and Why the Western Endures".
June 24, 202431min 51sec30.58 MB
Thumbnail for "What to Expect from the Biden-Trump Debate, with the Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin".
June 21, 202432min 32sec31.24 MB
Thumbnail for "Could the 2024 Election Be Decided by Memes? ".
June 19, 202432min 16sec30.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Is Being a Politician the Worst Job in the World?".
June 17, 202435min 44sec34.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Hunter Biden’s Conviction and Trump’s Risk to the Justice Department in 2024".
June 15, 202436min 49sec35.35 MB
Thumbnail for "Biden’s Executive Order on Immigration and the Politically “Toxic” Puzzle of the Border".
June 13, 202438min 19sec36.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Senator Raphael Warnock on America’s “Moral and Spiritual Battle”".
June 10, 202421min 38sec20.74 MB
Thumbnail for "A G.O.P. Strategist on the Republican Voters Who Could Abandon Trump".
June 8, 202434min 49sec33.43 MB
Thumbnail for "What Do We Know About How the World Might End?".
June 5, 202430min 30sec29.28 MB
Thumbnail for "The Trans Athletes Who Changed the Olympics—in 1936".
June 4, 202418min 43sec17.94 MB
Thumbnail for "A “Stunningly Decisive” End to Donald Trump’s Trial".
May 31, 202436min 10sec34.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Sam Altman Dreams of an A.I. Girlfriend".
May 29, 202431min 40sec30.4 MB
Thumbnail for "How the Reality-TV Industry Mistreats Its Stars".
May 27, 202426min 36sec63.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Vladimir Putin’s Family Is Learning Mandarin".
May 25, 202432min 58sec31.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on Why He’s Running".
May 20, 202428min 55sec69.38 MB
Thumbnail for "The Most Profoundly Not-Normal Facts About Trump’s 2024 Campaign".
May 18, 202435min 47sec34.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Stormy Daniels’s Biggest Role Yet".
May 16, 202429min 38sec28.45 MB
Thumbnail for "The TikTok Ban Is “a Vast Overreach, Rooted in Hypocrisy,” Wired’s Katie Drummond says".
May 13, 202420min 41sec49.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Will Young Americans Tip November’s Election?".
May 11, 202437min 4sec35.59 MB
Thumbnail for "The Pure Chaos Inside Donald Trump’s Criminal Trial".
May 9, 202433min 46sec32.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Randall Kennedy on Harvard Protests, Antisemitism, and the Meaning of Free Speech".
May 6, 202415min 32sec37.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Who Should Be More Worried about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.– Biden or Trump?".
May 4, 202430min 53sec29.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Trying to Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson?".
May 1, 202425min 2sec24.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Georgia’s Secretary of State Prepares for Another Election".
April 30, 202414min 23sec34.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump’s “Bonkers” Immunity Claim, with Neal Katyal".
April 27, 202442min 2sec40.36 MB
Thumbnail for "A Student Journalist Explains the Protests at Yale".
April 24, 202436min 40sec35.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Jonathan Haidt on “The Anxious Generation”".
April 22, 202428min 2sec67.26 MB
Thumbnail for "The Morality Play Inside Trump’s Courtroom".
April 20, 202440min 52sec39.24 MB
Thumbnail for "Ronan Farrow on the Scheme at the Heart of Trump’s New York Trial".
April 17, 202434min 46sec33.38 MB
Thumbnail for "A Bipartisan Effort to Carve out Exemptions to Texas’s Abortion Ban".
April 15, 202418min 11sec43.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Will an 1864 Abortion Law Doom Trump in Arizona?".
April 13, 202439min 3sec37.49 MB
Thumbnail for "From WIRED Politics Lab: How Election Deniers Are Weaponizing Tech To Disrupt November".
April 11, 202414min 38sec14.02 MB
Thumbnail for "What to Expect from Trump’s First Criminal Trial".
April 10, 202430min 51sec29.62 MB
Thumbnail for "The Attack on Black History in Schools".
April 8, 202436min86.35 MB
Thumbnail for "After the World Central Kitchen Attack, How Far Will Biden Shift on Israel?".
April 5, 202436min 43sec35.25 MB
Thumbnail for "How Should Reporters Cover Donald Trump?".
April 3, 202434min 22sec33 MB
Thumbnail for "Kara Swisher on Tech Billionaires: “I Don’t Think They Like People”".
April 1, 202426min 31sec63.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Should Big Tech Stop Moderating Content?".
March 27, 202434min 52sec33.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Adam Gopnik on Hitler’s Rise to Power".
March 25, 202429min 8sec69.87 MB
Thumbnail for "The Political Books That Help Us Make Sense of 2024".
March 23, 202434min 56sec33.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Robert Hur Described Joe Biden as an “Elderly Man with a Poor Memory”".
March 22, 202438min 1sec36.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Judith Butler on the Global Backlash to L.G.B.T.Q. Rights".
March 18, 202426min 17sec63.05 MB
Thumbnail for "How Gaza, Ukraine, and TikTok Are Influencing the Election".
March 15, 202437min 7sec35.64 MB
Thumbnail for "What Biden’s Budget Means for His Reëlection Battle with Trump".
March 13, 202434min 33sec33.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Vinson Cunningham on His New Book, “Great Expectations”".
March 12, 202418min 29sec44.33 MB
Thumbnail for "At the State of the Union, Biden Came Out Swinging".
March 8, 202438min 41sec37.14 MB
Thumbnail for "The Mood at Mar-a-Lago on Super Tuesday".
March 7, 202429min 29sec28.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Biden Reveals His Thoughts on the 2024 Election".
March 4, 202421min 21sec51.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Why the Primary System Is “Clearly Failing”".
March 1, 202432min 8sec30.85 MB
Thumbnail for "With Navalny’s Death, Putin is Feeling More Confident than Ever".
February 28, 202438min 11sec36.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Ty Cobb on Trump's Admiration for Putin".
February 26, 202413min 50sec33.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Does Impeachment Mean Anything Anymore?".
February 23, 202430min 13sec29.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Why Matt Gaetz Keeps Getting Away with It".
Dexter Filkins on what motivates the Florida congressman to wreak havoc within his own party.
February 22, 202428min 53sec27.73 MB

Atul Gawande on Elon Musk’s “Surgery with a Chainsaw”

Thumbnail for "Atul Gawande on Elon Musk’s “Surgery with a Chainsaw”".
March 17, 202526min 29sec

Two weeks after the Inauguration of Donald Trump, Elon Musk tweeted, “We spent the weekend feeding USAID into a wood chipper.” Musk was referring to the Agency for International Development, an agency which supports global health and economic development, and which has saved millions of lives around the world. “A viper’s nest of radical-left lunatics,” Musk called it. U.S.A.I.D.’s funding is authorized by Congress, and its work is a crucial element of American soft power. DOGE has decimated the agency with cuts so sudden and precipitous that federal workers stationed in conflict zones were stranded without safe passage home, as their own government publicly maligned them for alleged fraud and corruption.  Courts have blocked aspects of the federal purge of U.S.A.I.D., but it’s not clear if workers can be rehired and contracts restarted, or whether the damage is done. In January, 2022, Atul Gawande, a surgeon and leading public health expert who has written for The New Yorker since 1998, was sworn in as assistant administrator for global health at U.S.A.I.D. He resigned as the new administration came to power, and is watching in shock as Trump and Musk make U.S.A.I.D. a guinea pig for the government-wide purge now under way. U.S.A.I.D. was, he admits, a soft target for MAGA—helping people in faraway countries. Gawande calls U.S.A.I.D. “America at its best.” But with Trump and Musk, “there’s a different world view at play here,” he says. “Power is what matters, not impact.”

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices

Thumbnail for "Atul Gawande on Elon Musk’s “Surgery with a Chainsaw”".
Atul Gawande on Elon Musk’s “Surgery with a Chainsaw”
00:00
26:29