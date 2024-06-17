The Political Scene | The New Yorker

Join The New Yorker’s writers and editors for reporting, insight, and analysis of the most pressing political issues of our time. On Mondays, David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, presents conversations and feature stories about current events. On Wednesdays, the senior editor Tyler Foggatt goes deep on a consequential political story via far-reaching interviews with staff writers and outside experts. And, on Fridays, the staff writers Susan B. Glasser, Jane Mayer, and Evan Osnos discuss the latest developments in Washington and beyond, offering an encompassing understanding of this moment in American politics.
Join The New Yorker’s writers and editors for reporting, insight, and analysis of the most pressing political issues of our time. On Mondays, David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, presents conversations and feature stories about current events. On Wednesdays, the senior editor Tyler Foggatt goes deep on a consequential political story via far-reaching interviews with staff writers and outside experts. And, on Fridays, the staff writers Susan B. Glasser, Jane Mayer, and Evan Osnos discuss the latest developments in Washington and beyond, offering an encompassing understanding of this moment in American politics.
Dexter Filkins on what motivates the Florida congressman to wreak havoc within his own party.
February 22, 202428min 53sec
The co-host of the popular show explains how the withering of the media and the threat of political violence are warping the Presidential campaign, and what Biden’s team needs to do.
February 19, 202430min 25sec
The Biden campaign’s response to a special-counsel report claiming the President has diminished memory may not quell voters’ growing concerns about his age. What’s next for the Democrats?
February 15, 202424min 36sec
This week, a special counsel’s report renews worries about the President’s mental acuity, and the Senate Republican Leader, Mitch McConnell, seemingly loses his grip on his conference.
February 10, 202440min 40sec
The New Yorker staff writer and historian Jill Lepore on how an obscure constitutional provision that will be interpreted by the Supreme Court could affect Donald Trump’s candidacy for President.
February 8, 202427min 37sec
The passage of a wide-ranging national-security package is being held up by House Republicans and Donald Trump, leaving the Biden Administration in a delicate position ahead of the election.
February 3, 202435min 33sec
Supporters of the Trump and Biden campaigns are trying to engineer viral moments to win the election through memes and social media.
February 1, 202431min 23sec
Introducing The Runaway Princesses, from In the Dark
January 30, 202414min 9sec
“American Fiction,” nominated for five Academy Awards, satirizes the literary world, and upends Hollywood conventions about Blackness.
January 29, 202425min 51sec
As Israel continues its military campaign in Gaza, President Biden navigates a divided Democratic Party.
January 27, 202436min 49sec
Evan Osnos untangles the real meaning of a term that has become a useful shorthand for a wide array of grievances.
January 25, 202435min 29sec
The chair of the powerful Congressional Progressive Caucus looks at whether President Biden can put the Democratic Party back together again in time to achieve victory in the 2024 election.
January 22, 202429min 21sec
New Yorker staff writers respond to listeners about the 2024 race for the White House.
January 19, 202436min 3sec
Sarah Larson, reporting from Des Moines, discusses the meaning of the Florida governor’s lukewarm performance at the Iowa caucuses.
January 17, 202432min 42sec
Whether he wins as expected or somehow underperforms, the former President has upended the Republican contest without participating in a single debate and having barely campaigned on the ground.
January 15, 202420min 47sec
The 2024 Presidential primary officially begins with next week’s Iowa caucuses, but the race for the Republican nomination is already in its home stretch.
January 13, 202432min 9sec
Antonia Hitchens, reporting from Des Moines, examines Haley’s surprising surge in the polls ahead of Monday’s caucus.
January 10, 202428min 25sec
The Wisconsin-based Nation reporter wasn’t at the Capitol when it was attacked. That hasn’t stopped Donald Trump’s attorneys from holding him responsible.
January 8, 202415min 59sec
The attack on the U.S. Capitol, in 2021, is set to be a central issue for both the Trump and the Biden campaigns in different ways.
January 6, 202432min 36sec
How the tech billionaire built a one-man monopoly over American infrastructure and became too powerful for the U.S. government to rein in.
January 3, 202432min 58sec
The last major overhaul of the immigration system was in 1986. Changing conditions and a political impasse have created a state of chaos that the Biden Administration can no longer deny.
January 1, 202423min 6sec
From Vanity Fair: How Donald Trump’s Lack of Faith Attracts Conservative Christians
December 27, 202335min 20sec
In 1979, a minister received a telegram from Iranian militants who had taken hostages in the American embassy, inviting him to perform Christmas services. Two days later, he was inside.
December 25, 202328min 11sec
With an embattled House of Representatives, a four-time indicted former President, and wars raging overseas, 2023 was a year comparable to none.
December 22, 202333min 33sec
Tyler Foggatt looks back on 2023 with The New Yorker’s infamously relentless interviewer, Isaac Chotiner.
December 20, 202332min 23sec
The Palestinian writer and New Yorker contributor was wrongly accused of being a Hamas activist by Israeli forces while he tried to flee Gaza with his family.
December 18, 202320min 39sec
Many Republicans are resisting calls for more U.S. aid for Ukraine. Part of the explanation is the right’s affinity for the projects of Viktor Orbán, in Hungary, and Vladimir Putin, in Russia.
December 16, 202336min 30sec
The New Yorker staff writer discusses the enforcement of “memory culture” in Germany, and the ongoing battle over the definition of antisemitism.
December 13, 202336min 30sec
Once a top Republican, Cheney is calling out her former colleagues in Congress—including Speaker Mike Johnson—for “enabling” a would-be dictator.
December 11, 202324min 3sec
Former Representative Jim Cooper of Tennessee joins The Political Scene to discuss the rush of lawmakers leaving Congress and what’s driving them away.
December 9, 202337min 27sec
Jill Lepore revisits the overlooked story of Jefferson Davis, an insurrectionist ex-President, and considers the lasting cost of leniency.
December 6, 202333min 43sec
Jelani Cobb, Jill Lepore and Evan Osnos on the precarious state of American democracy and why—yet again—we risk losing it in the upcoming Presidential election.
December 5, 202325min 31sec
Henry Kissinger, a shaper of the twentieth-century world order, died this week, at the age of 100. He leaves behind a complicated legacy.
December 2, 202339min 22sec
The so-called godfather of A.I. believes we need to put constraints on the technology so it won’t free itself from human control. But he’s not sure whether that’s possible.
November 29, 202331min 39sec
Geraldo Cadava, a historian and contributing writer at The New Yorker, considers the issues that might be attracting a traditionally Democratic voting bloc to the Republican Party.
November 22, 202337min 27sec
Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt talks about antisemitism “from all ends of the political spectrum, and in between.” It threatens not only Jews, she says, but the stability of democracies.
November 20, 202316min 24sec
What would a second Trump Administration look like in comparison to the first, and how would America’s democratic institutions fare?
November 18, 202335min 4sec
Daniel Immerwahr, a history professor at Northwestern University, discusses why videos generated by artificial intelligence haven’t had more influence on electoral politics.
November 15, 202328min 47sec
The Federal Trade Commission is suing the company. Lina Khan, the chair of the F.T.C., tells David Remnick that Amazon exploits its position as a monopoly to invisibly drive up costs.
November 13, 202320min 30sec
Protecting access to abortion was a powerful motivator among voters during this week’s off-cycle elections, in which Democrats made significant victories. What do Tuesday’s results portend for 2024 elections?
November 11, 202337min 15sec
Andrew Marantz discusses the divided political response to Hamas’s terror attack and Israel’s counter-offensive.
November 8, 202333min
The mother whose teen-age boy’s death inspired a movement a little more than a decade ago continues to grieve his loss, and to demand accountability.
November 6, 202313min 39sec
The High Court’s system of self-policing is in question as revelations about Clarence Thomas’s gifts lead the Senate to escalate its investigation into Supreme Court ethics.
November 4, 202333min 18sec
Robert Samuels discusses his recent reporting on the South Carolina senator and Presidential candidate.
November 1, 202339min 17sec
David Remnick hears from two sources about how Israelis and Palestinians feel about the October 7th attacks, and what the future may hold for the region.
October 30, 202349min 10sec
In court, Donald Trump’s former associates renounce the fallacy of a stolen 2020 election in order to avoid prison time. But in Congress, standing by “the Big Lie” can make you Speaker.
October 28, 202331min 3sec
Despite his failed bid for Speaker, the Ohio representative is the face of a Republican Party that is more interested in launching investigations than it is in passing laws
October 25, 202328min 56sec
The iconic filmmaker tells David Remnick how he got his start, how to direct Denzel Washington, and when he wants to retire.
October 23, 202324min 9sec
This week, President Biden made a diplomatic visit to Tel Aviv, and sought aid from Congress for both Israel and Ukraine.
October 20, 202332min 26sec
The New Yorker reporters David Kirkpatrick and Adam Rasgon, who recently spoke with a political leader of Hamas, discuss the group's decision-making and evolution.
October 18, 202332min 47sec
When an outrageous yet charismatic candidate for president promises to kill suspected criminals, reporter Patricia Evangelista says, we should listen: it may not be just a talking point.
October 16, 202322min 40sec
Reporting from Tel Aviv, Ruth Margalit discusses Hamas’s massacre of Israeli civilians and Netanyahu’s siege of Gaza.
October 11, 202330min 33sec
The former Vice-President and self-described “recovering politician” explains the stakes and the necessary response to our ongoing environmental emergency.
October 9, 202320min 47sec
This week, Kevin McCarthy lost his Speakership in an ouster led by the Florida congressman. How did Gaetz become, briefly, one of the most powerful people in Washington?
October 7, 202334min 33sec
The Russia scholar Stephen Kotkin says that Ukraine must exchange Russia-held territory for security guarantees. But the U.S. must also threaten Putin’s hold on power.
October 2, 202322min 10sec
The Senate has lost its longest-serving female member; plus, President Joe Biden warns that MAGA Republicans threaten American democracy.
September 29, 202339min 4sec
Following a trip to Dubuque, Benjamin Wallace-Wells considers why the former President has maintained such a significant lead in the race for the Republican Party’s nomination.
September 27, 202332min 46sec
As President Volodymyr Zelensky lobbied Congress for more war-related aid, House Republicans continued to fight their own battle over government spending.
September 22, 202338min 33sec
Eric Lach discusses why Eric Adams—who once personally welcomed buses of asylum seekers at Port Authority—is now saying that migrants are going to “destroy New York City.”
September 20, 202337min 36sec
Egan spent a year chronicling a new supportive-housing building in New York. This kind of facility works to end homelessness. What would be needed to scale it up nationwide?
September 18, 202318min 5sec
This week in Congress: a Biden impeachment inquiry, a frozen House of Representatives, and a looming government shutdown.
September 16, 202334min 13sec
The author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Wager” on his writing and reporting process, and adapting his work to the screen.
September 11, 202333min 21sec
Trump’s former chief of staff wants the Georgia racketeering case against him moved to federal court. What’s his strategy, and what does it portend for Trump?
September 9, 202334min 29sec
A special episode from Slate’s Supreme-Court podcast, about a controversial Justice who was also a champion for the environment.
September 8, 202354min 3sec
Susan B. Glasser discusses the baby-boomer generation’s hold on American politics, and the role that age may play in the 2024 election.
September 6, 202335min 32sec
The legendary journalist has chronicled the White House going back to Nixon. He knows how to interview Presidents. But, with Donald Trump, Woodward got more than he bargained for.
September 4, 202323min 7sec
Keith Gessen discusses whether the United States should encourage negotiations with Russia.
August 30, 202333min 41sec
During the hottest summer in history, The New Yorker’s Dhruv Khullar undergoes testing in a specialized chamber where researchers monitor the effects of heat on the body.
August 28, 202315min 31sec
As Republican Presidential hopefuls took the stage for the first debate of the primary, Donald Trump’s mug shot reclaimed the news cycle.
August 25, 202337min 14sec
How the tech billionaire built a one-man monopoly over American infrastructure and became too powerful for the U.S. government to rein in.
August 23, 202332min 47sec
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Iowa Republican, feels that the G.O.P. hasn’t engaged enough with this critical issue. But she won’t vote for Democratic bills that “take away choice.”
August 21, 202312min 2sec
Will the Summer of Trump Indictments Shake Up the Election?
August 18, 202331min 38sec
Will the End of Affirmative Action Lead to the End of Legacy Admissions?
August 14, 202329min 46sec
The One-Per-centers Pushing Democrats to the Left
August 9, 202338min 35sec
Emily Nussbaum on Country Music’s Culture Wars
August 7, 202335min 37sec
“This is The Big One”: The Third Trump Indictment
August 5, 202341min 36sec
How the Wagner Group Became Too Powerful for Putin to Punish
August 2, 202337min 29sec
How to Buy Forgiveness from Medical Debt
July 31, 202313min 28sec
Hunter Biden and the Mechanics of the “Scandal Industrial Complex”
July 28, 202337min 51sec
The Historic Battles of “Hot Labor Summer”
July 27, 202334min 45sec
Adapting Oppenheimer’s Life Story to Film, with Biographer Kai Bird
July 24, 202319min 1sec
What Happens if Trump Is Elected While on Trial?
July 22, 202339min 58sec
The Family Heritage That Led to Hunter Biden
July 19, 202337min 11sec
A Mysterious Third Party Enters the 2024 Presidential Race
July 17, 202318min 52sec
Will Record Temperatures Finally Force Political Change?
July 12, 202332min 50sec
The Conspiracy Theories of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
July 10, 202332min 4sec
What It Takes to Be White House Chief of Staff
July 7, 202329min 30sec
Russia’s Accidental No-Good, Very Failed Coup
July 3, 202320min 15sec
The Dark Money Supreme Court
July 1, 202339min 6sec
What Comes After Affirmative Action
June 28, 202336min 57sec
A Year of Change for a North Dakota Abortion Clinic
June 26, 202315min 17sec
Why Ukrainians Targeted the Author of “Eat, Pray, Love”
June 21, 202329min 29sec
Dexter Filkins on the Dilemma at the Border
June 19, 202322min 37sec
Donald Trump’s Dangerous War on the Justice Department
June 17, 202333min 22sec
The Battle Over Presidential Records, from Nixon to Trump
June 14, 202335min 32sec
In a Divided Era, the New York Times’s Publisher Makes a Stand
June 12, 202340min 13sec
Trump’s Latest Indictment Is Also About the Future of the Country
June 10, 202337min 3sec
The Flimsy Legal Theory That Could Upend American Elections
June 7, 202334min 26sec
The Creator of ChatGPT on the Rise of Artificial Intelligence
June 5, 202319min 1sec
Is the Debt-Ceiling Deal a Template to Fix Washington, or a Mere Blip?
June 2, 202330min 30sec
How “Succession” Captured the Trump-Era Hangover
May 31, 202327min 36sec
Is Being a Politician the Worst Job in the World?
June 17, 202435min 44sec
On July 4th—while the U.S. celebrates its break from Britain—voters in the United Kingdom will go to the polls and, according to all predictions, oust the current government. The Conservative Party has been in power for fourteen years, presiding over serious economic decline and widespread discontent. The narrow, contentious referendum to break away from the European Union, sixty per cent of Britons now think, was a mistake. Yet the Labour Party shows no inclination to reverse or even mitigate Brexit. If the Conservatives have destroyed their reputation, why won’t Labour move boldly to change the direction of the U.K.? Is the U.K. hopeless? David Remnick is joined by Rory Stewart, who spent nine years as a Conservative Member of Parliament, and now co-hosts the podcast “The Rest Is Politics.” He left the government prior to Brexit and wrote his best-selling memoir, “How Not to Be a Politician,” which pulls no punches in describing the soul-crushing sham of serving in office. “It’s not impostor syndrome,” Stewart tells Remnick. “You are literally an impostor, and you’re literally on television all the time claiming to understand things you don’t understand and claiming to control things you don’t control.”