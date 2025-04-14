The Political Scene | The New Yorker

Will the Supreme Court Yield to Donald Trump?

Donald Trump Gets a “Spanking” from the Bond Market

Sherrod Brown on Trump’s Tariffs and the Future of Economic Populism

Why the Tech Giant Nvidia Owns the Future

Donald Trump Finally Gets His Way on Tariffs

How Tesla Dealerships Became the Epicenter of the Trump Resistance

Senator Chris Murphy: “This Is How Democracy Dies—Everybody Just Gets Scared”

From “Inside the Hive”: Gavin Newsom’s Risky Podcast Gambit

Will Trump’s Obsession with Space Save NASA?

Kaitlan Collins Is Not “Nasty”; She’s Just Doing Her Job.

Will Judges Stick Together to Face Trump’s Defiance?

Can Donald Trump Deport Anyone He Wants?

Atul Gawande on Elon Musk’s “Surgery with a Chainsaw”

The “Cognitive Élite” Seize Washington

Will Trump’s Tariffs Trigger a Recession?

How Bob Menendez Came By His Gold Bars

America’s Founders Feared a Caesar. Has One Arrived?

Eric Adams and Donald Trump’s Curious Alliance

Does Tim Walz Have Any Regrets?

Trump’s Putin-Like Cull of the White House Press Pool

Is America Destined for a Future Without Children?

John Fetterman on Trump’s “Raw Sewage,” and What the Democrats Get Wrong

What Stops Democracy from Backsliding?

Elon Musk’s A.I.-Driven Government Coup

The A.C.L.U. v. Trump 2.0

What Does It Mean to Resist Trump in 2025?

Trump’s Boogeyman: D.E.I.

Why Trump Is Targeting Foreign Aid, with Atul Gawande

Is Flying Actually Becoming Less Safe?

Bill Gates on His New Memoir and Dining with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on What Democrats Should Do Next

How Trump’s Federal-Aid Fiasco Is Testing the Separation of Power

A Spirit of Vengeance in Trump’s First Week

David Remnick on the Dawn of Trump’s Second Term

Big Money and Trump’s New Cabinet

How the Blazes in L.A. Got Swept Into the Culture War

Representative Ro Khanna on Elon Musk and the Tech Oligarchy

What the End of Meta’s Fact-Checking Program Means for the Future of Free Speech

Will Justin Trudeau’s Resignation Lead to the MAGA-fication of Canada?

From Critics at Large: The Modern-Day Fight for Ancient Rome

Why Banning TikTok Could Violate the First Amendment

Remembering Jimmy Carter, a “President Out of Time”

How Henry Kissinger Accumulated and Wielded Power

We Have Some Questions for Isaac Chotiner About 2024

Rashid Khalidi on the Palestinian Cause in a Volatile Middle East, and the Meaning of Settler Colonialism

Why Luigi Mangione Is Being Treated as a Folk Hero

Inside Donald Trump’s Mass-Deportation Plans

Is Trump’s “Shock and Awe” Transition Working?

How the Trump Indictments Backfired

Ketanji Brown Jackson on Ethics, Trust, and Keeping It Collegial at the Supreme Court

How to Prepare for Trump 2.0

What Is Donald Trump’s Cabinet Planning for America?

The Authors of “How Democracies Die” on the New Democratic Minority

Chris Hayes on the New Trump Coalition, and What Democrats Do Next

Donald Trump Returns. What Now?

How Trump Took Back America

Liz Cheney on Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Jeff Bezos

Why American Democracy is in Danger, with Michael Beschloss

Is the Backlash to a Racist Joke Trump’s October Surprise

Charlamagne tha God Has Some Advice for Harris and the Democrats

The Lies Are Winning

How Poll Watchers Could Help Trump Challenge the Election Results

The Stakes for Abortion Rights, from the Head of Planned Parenthood

What Billionaires See in Donald Trump

How Hurricane Helene Has Fuelled Far-Right Conspiracies

How Kamala Harris Became a Contender

What Motivates Kamala Harris?

What Some Gaza Protest Voters See in Trump

Newt Gingrich on What Trump Could Accomplish in a Second Term

How to Find Every Democratic Voter in Wisconsin

Will J. D. Vance’s Debate Victory Matter on Election Day?

Young Donald Trump, Roy Cohn, and the Dark Arts of Power

The Election Dividing Husbands and Wives Across America

From “Inside the Hive”: Behind Donald Trump's “Bro Podcast” Binge

Timothy Snyder on Why Ukraine Can Still Win the War

Is Eric Adams Impervious to Scandal?

Josh Shapiro on How Kamala Harris Can Win Pennsylvania

How to Get Under a Strongman’s Skin, with George Conway

Will Kamala Harris’s Debate Win Be Enough to Move the Needle?

Preparing For Trump’s Next “Big Lie,” with the Election Lawyer Marc Elias

Will Harris Get Trump to Self-Destruct at the Debate?

What Does “Election Interference” Even Mean Anymore?

The Writer Danzy Senna on Kamala Harris and the Complexity of Biracial Identity in America

How Much is “Being Cool” Actually Worth in Politics?

Kamala Harris’s “Different Kind of ‘Hope’ Campaign”

Unity, Millennial Cringe, And Overwhelming Relief Abound at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Why Are More Latino Voters Supporting Trump?

What the Harris Campaign Needs to Win, with James Carville and Paul Begala

Elon Musk’s Pivot from Online Troll to Political Machinator

Nancy Pelosi, the Power Broker

The Harris-Walz Reboot

Israel’s Other Intractable Conflict

Decoding the “Compelling” Attack Ads of the 2024 Campaign

J. D. Vance’s Rough Rollout and Kamala Harris’s Veepstakes

From In the Dark: Season 3, Episode 1

What Kamala Harris Needs to Win the Presidency

Could Kamala Harris Be a Trump-Level Cultural Phenomenon?

The “Strange Charisma” of Kamala Harris

Special Episode: Biden Passes the Torch

Trump’s Triumphant R.N.C. and Biden’s Dilemma

A Dispatch from the Republican National Convention

Julián Castro on the Biden Problem, and What the Democratic Party Got Wrong

The Great Democratic Party Freakout of 2024

The Case for Using the Twenty-fifth Amendment on Biden

John Fetterman’s Move to the Right on Israel

From “Inside the Hive”: How Steve Bannon’s Prison Sentence Could Help Trump Win

The New Yorker’s Political Writers Answer Your Election Questions

What Does Biden’s Disastrous Debate Mean for Democrats?

What You Need to Know About 2024’s Most Significant Supreme Court Decisions

Kevin Costner on “Yellowstone,” “Horizon,” and Why the Western Endures

What to Expect from the Biden-Trump Debate, with the Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin

Could the 2024 Election Be Decided by Memes?

Is Being a Politician the Worst Job in the World?

Hunter Biden’s Conviction and Trump’s Risk to the Justice Department in 2024

Biden’s Executive Order on Immigration and the Politically “Toxic” Puzzle of the Border

Senator Raphael Warnock on America’s “Moral and Spiritual Battle”

A G.O.P. Strategist on the Republican Voters Who Could Abandon Trump

What Do We Know About How the World Might End?

The Trans Athletes Who Changed the Olympics—in 1936

A “Stunningly Decisive” End to Donald Trump’s Trial

Sam Altman Dreams of an A.I. Girlfriend

How the Reality-TV Industry Mistreats Its Stars

Why Vladimir Putin’s Family Is Learning Mandarin

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on Why He’s Running

The Most Profoundly Not-Normal Facts About Trump’s 2024 Campaign

Stormy Daniels’s Biggest Role Yet

The TikTok Ban Is “a Vast Overreach, Rooted in Hypocrisy,” Wired’s Katie Drummond says

Will Young Americans Tip November’s Election?

The Pure Chaos Inside Donald Trump’s Criminal Trial

Randall Kennedy on Harvard Protests, Antisemitism, and the Meaning of Free Speech

Who Should Be More Worried about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.– Biden or Trump?

Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Trying to Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson?

Georgia’s Secretary of State Prepares for Another Election

Trump’s “Bonkers” Immunity Claim, with Neal Katyal

A Student Journalist Explains the Protests at Yale

Jonathan Haidt on “The Anxious Generation”

The Morality Play Inside Trump’s Courtroom

Ronan Farrow on the Scheme at the Heart of Trump’s New York Trial

A Bipartisan Effort to Carve out Exemptions to Texas’s Abortion Ban

Will an 1864 Abortion Law Doom Trump in Arizona?

From WIRED Politics Lab: How Election Deniers Are Weaponizing Tech To Disrupt November

What to Expect from Trump’s First Criminal Trial

The Attack on Black History in Schools

After the World Central Kitchen Attack, How Far Will Biden Shift on Israel?

How Should Reporters Cover Donald Trump?

Kara Swisher on Tech Billionaires: “I Don’t Think They Like People”

Should Big Tech Stop Moderating Content?

Adam Gopnik on Hitler’s Rise to Power

The Political Books That Help Us Make Sense of 2024