The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Notions of the Sacred”

Ayşegül Savaş reads her story “Notions of the Sacred,” which appeared in the January 2 & 9, 2022, issue of the magazine. Savaş is the author of two novels, “Walking on the Ceiling,” which was published in 2019, and “White on White,” which came out in 2021.