The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Ottessa Moshfegh reads her story “The Comedian,” from the July 7 & 14, 2025, issue of the magazine. Moshfegh is the author of one story collection and four novels, including “Eileen,” for which she won the PEN/Hemingway Award in 2016; “My Year of Rest and Relaxation”; and “Lapvona,” which came out in 2022.

