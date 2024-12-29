The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

On this special holiday episode of the Writer’s Voice, we’ll hear a New Year’s story from the archives: “Signal,” by John Lanchester, which appeared in the April 3, 2017, issue of the magazine. Lanchester, a journalist and novelist, is the author of six books of fiction, including “Capital,” “The Wall,” and “Reality and Other Stories,” which was published in 2020.

