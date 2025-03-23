The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Bryan Washington reads his story “Hatagaya Lore,” from the March 31, 2025, issue of the magazine. A winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence, the International Dylan Thomas Prize, and the Lambda Literary Award, Washington is the author of three books of fiction, including “Memorial” and “Family Meal.” A new novel, “Palaver,” will be published later this year.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices