The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Lore Segal reads her story “On the Agenda,” which appears in the September 18, 2023, issue of the magazine. Segal’s most recent books are “The Journal I Did Not Keep: New and Selected Writing” and “Ladies’ Lunch: and Other Stories,” which comes out later this month.
Lara Vapnyar reads her story “Siberian Wood,” which appears in the September 11, 2023, issue of the magazine. Vapnyar has published two short story collections and four novels, including “Still Here” and “Divide Me By Zero,” which came out in 2019.
Karan Mahajan reads his story “The True Margaret,” which appears in the August 14, 2023, issue of the magazine. Mahajan is the author of two novels, “Family Planning” and “The Association of Small Bombs,” which won the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award in 2017.
Jamie Quatro reads her story “Yogurt Days,” which appears in the August 7, 2023, issue of the magazine. Quatro is the author of the story collection “I Want to Show You More” and the novel “Fire Sermon.” A new novel, “Two-Step Devil,” will be published next year.
Camille Bordas reads her story “Colorín Colorado,” which appeared in the July 10 & 17, 2023, issue of the magazine. Bordas published two novels in France. Her first novel in English, “How to Behave in a Crowd,” came out in 2017.
Weike Wang reads her story “Status in Flux,” which appeared in the June 26, 2023, issue of the magazine. Wang is the author of two novels: “Chemistry,” which won the PEN/Hemingway Award in 2018, and “Joan Is Okay,” which was published in 2022.
Rachel Cusk reads her story “The Stuntman,” which appeared in the April 24 & May 1, 2023, issue of the magazine. Cusk, a Guggenheim fellow, is the author of four nonfiction works and eleven novels, including the “Outline” trilogy and, most recently, “Second Place.”
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain reads his story “False Star,” which appeared in the March 20, 2023, issue of the magazine. HolyWhiteMountain is a former Stegner fellow and current Jones Lecturer at Stanford University, and an unrecognized citizen of the Blackfeet Nation. He is at work on a novel.
Han Ong reads his story “Hammer Attack,” which appeared in the January 16, 2023, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and a Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”
Ayşegül Savaş reads her story “Notions of the Sacred,” which appeared in the January 2 & 9, 2022, issue of the magazine. Savaş is the author of two novels, “Walking on the Ceiling,” which was published in 2019, and “White on White,” which came out in 2021.
Matthew Klam reads his story “The Other Party,” which appeared in the December 19, 2022, issue of the magazine. Klam is the author of the collection “Sam the Cat: And Other Stories” and the novel “Who Is Rich?,” which was published in 2017.
Louise Erdrich reads her story “The Hollow Children,” which appeared in the November 28, 2022, issue of the magazine. Erdrich is the author of more than a dozen works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, most recently “The Sentence” and “The Night Watchman,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2021.
Jonathan Lethem reads his story “Narrowing Valley,” which appeared in the October 31, 2022, issue of the magazine. Lethem’s books of fiction include the story collection “Lucky Alan and Other Stories” and the novels “Motherless Brooklyn,” “The Feral Detective,” and, most recently, “The Arrest,” which was published in 2020.
Marisa Silver reads her story “Tiny Meaningless Things,” which appeared in the October 24, 2022, issue of the magazine. Silver is the author of seven books of fiction, including the story collection “Alone with You,” and the novels “Little Nothing” and “The Mysteries,” which was published last year.
David Gilbert reads his story “Come Softly to Me,” which appeared in the October 17, 2022, issue of the magazine. Gilbert is the author of the story collection “Remote Feed,” and two novels, “& Sons” and “The Normals.”
Thomas McGuane reads his story “Take Half, Leave Half,” which appeared in the October 10, 2022, issue of the magazine. McGuane has published more than a dozen books of fiction, including the story collections “Gallatin Canyon,” “Crow Fair,” and “Cloudbursts: Collected and New Stories,” which came out in 2018.
Nicole Krauss reads her story “Shelter,” which appeared in the October 3, 2022, issue of the magazine. Kruass is the author of four novels, including “The History of Love,” and “Forest Dark.” Her story collection, “To Be a Man,” was published in 2020 and won the Wingate Literary Prize.
Caleb Crain reads his story “Easter,” from the September 26, 2022, issue of the magazine. Crain is the author of one book of nonfiction and two novels, “Necessary Errors” and “Overthrow,” which was published in 2019 and was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award.
Joan Silber reads her story “Evolution,” from the September 12, 2022, issue of the magazine. Silber is the author of nine books of fiction, including, most recently, “Secrets of Happiness” and “Improvement,” for which she won the pen/Faulkner Award in 2018.
Sana Krasikov reads her story “The Muddle,” from the August 15, 2022, issue of the magazine. Krasikov is the author of the story collection “One More Year,” for which she won the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” Award, and the novel “The Patriots,” which was published in 2017.
Han Ong reads his story “Elmhurst” from the July 25, 2022, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”
Etgar Keret reads his story “Mitzvah,” translated from the Hebrew by Jessica Cohen, from the June 27, 2022, issue of the magazine. Keret’s books include the memoir “The Seven Good Years” and the story collections “Suddenly a Knock on the Door” and “Fly Already,” which was published in 2020.
André Alexis reads his story “Houyhnhnm,” from the June 20, 2022, issue of the magazine. Alexis received the Windham-Campbell prize for fiction in 2017. His novels include “Childhood,” “Fifteen Dogs,” and “Days by Moonlight,” and his story collection, “The Night Piece,” was published in 2020.
Souvankham Thammavongsa reads her story “Trash,” from the June 13, 2022, issue of the magazine. Thammavongsa has published four volumes of poetry and the short-story collection “How to Pronounce Knife,” which won the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
Claire-Louise Bennett reads her story “Invisible Bird,” from the May 30, 2022, issue of the magazine. Bennett is the author of the short-story collection “Pond” and the novel “Checkout 19,” which was shortlisted for the Goldsmiths Prize.
Camille Bordas reads her story “One Sun Only,” from the March 7, 2022, issue of the magazine. Bordas published two novels in France. Her first novel in English, “How to Behave in a Crowd,” came out in 2017.
Ayşegül Savaş reads her story “Long Distance,” from the January 31, 2022, issue of the magazine. Savaş’s first novel, “Walking on the Ceiling,” was published in 2019, and her second novel, “White on White,” came out last year.
Adam Levin reads his story “A Lot of Things Have Happened,” from the December 27, 2021, issue of the magazine. Levin is the author of the story collection “Hot Pink,” and two novels, “The Instructions” and “Bubblegum,” which was published last year.
Yiyun Li reads her story “Hello, Goodbye,” from the November 15, 2021, issue of the magazine. Li is the author of two story collections and four novels, including “Where Reasons End” and “Must I Go,” which was published last year. She won the Windham-Campbell Literature Prize in 2020.
David Means reads his story “The Depletion Prompts,” from the November 1, 2021, issue of the magazine. Means is the author of the novel “Hystopia” and five story collections, including “The Spot” and “Instructions for a Funeral,” which was published in 2019.
Thomas McGuane reads his story “Not Here You Don’t,” from the October 18, 2021, issue of the magazine. McGuane has published more than a dozen books of fiction, including “Gallatin Canyon,” “Crow Fair,” and “Cloudbursts: Collected and New Stories,” which came out in 2018.
Esther Freud reads her story “Desire,” from the September 27, 2021, issue of the magazine. Freud is the author of nine novels, including “Hideous Kinky,” “Mr. Mac and Me,” and “I Couldn’t Love You More.”
Han Ong reads his story “The Monkey Who Speaks,” from the September 13, 2021, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”
Emma Cline reads her story “The Iceman,” from the August 23, 2021, issue of the magazine. Cline’s first novel, “The Girls,” a winner of the Shirley Jackson Award, came out in 2016, and her story collection, “Daddy,” was published last year.
hurmat kazmi reads their story “Selection Week,” from the August 16, 2021, issue of the magazine. kazmi, a graduate of the Iowa Writers Workshop, is a writer from Karachi, Pakistan, who lives and teaches in Iowa City.
Sarah Braunstein reads her story “Superstition,” from the August 9, 2021, issue of the magazine. Braunstein is the author of the novel “The Sweet Relief of Missing Children,” which won the 2012 Maine Literary Award for Fiction and a recipient of the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Award.
Rebecca Curtis reads her story “Satellites,” from the July 12 & 19, 2021, issue of the magazine. Curtis is the author of the story collection “Twenty Grand: And Other Tales of Love and Money” and a winner of the Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award for Fiction.
Sam Lipsyte reads his story “My Apology,” from the July 5, 2021, issue of the magazine. Lipsyte is the author of six books of fiction, including the story collection “The Fun Parts,” and the novels “The Ask” and “Hark,” which was published in 2019.
Camille Bordas reads her story from the June 28, 2021, issue of the magazine. Bordas has published two novels in France, “Les Treize Desserts” and “Partie Commune.” Her first novel in English, “How to Behave in a Crowd,” was published in 2017.
Rachel Heng reads her story from the June 7, 2021, issue of the magazine. Heng is the author of the novel “Suicide Club,” which was a national bestseller in Singapore and has been translated into ten languages. A new novel, “The Great Reclamation,” will be published next year.
Margaret Atwood reads her story from the April 26 & May 3, 2021, issue of the magazine. Atwood has published more than two dozen books of fiction, including the story collection “Stone Mattress,” and the novels “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Testaments,” which won the Booker Prize in 2019.
Jonas Eika reads his story from the April 19, 2021, issue of the magazine, which was translated from the Danish by Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg. Eika, a Danish writer, won the Nordic Council Literature Prize in 2019 for his short-story collection “After the Sun,” which will be published in English in August.
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain reads his story from the April 5, 2021, issue of the magazine. HolyWhiteMountain is a former Stegner Fellow and current Jones Lecturer at Stanford University. He is an unrecognized citizen of the Blackfeet Nation. He is at work on a novel.
Ayşegül Savaş reads her story from the March 29, 2021, issue of the magazine. Savaş’s first novel, “Walking on the Ceiling,” was published in 2019. Her second novel, “White on White,” will be published this year.
Imbolo Mbue reads her story from the March 22, 2021, issue of the magazine. Mbue is the author of two novels, “Behold the Dreamers,” which won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction, and “How Beautiful We Were,” which was published this month.
T.Coraghessan Boyle reads his story from the March 15, 2021, issue of the magazine. Boyle is the author of more than two dozen books of fiction, including “The Terranauts” and “Outside Looking In.” A new book, “Talk to Me,” will be published in September.
Jonathan Lethem reads his story from the March 8, 2021, issue of the magazine. Lethem is the author of seventeen books of fiction, including the novels “Motherless Brooklyn,” “The Feral Detective,” and, most recently, “The Arrest,” which was published last year.
Souvankham Thammavongsa reads her story from the March 1, 2021, issue of the magazine. Thammavongsa has published four volumes of poetry and the short-story collection “How to Pronounce Knife,” which won the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
Lauren Groff reads her story from the February 1, 2021, issue of the magazine. Groff has published three novels, including “Arcadia,” in 2012, and “Fates and Furies,” in 2015. Her second story collection, “Florida,” won the Story Prize in 2018.
Greg Jackson reads his story “The Honest Island,” from the November 11, 2024, issue of the magazine. Jackson is the author of a story collection, “Prodigals,” for which he received the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 award, and a novel, “The Dimensions of a Cave,” which was published last year.
