The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Greg Jackson reads his story “The Honest Island,” from the November 11, 2024, issue of the magazine. Jackson is the author of a story collection, “Prodigals,” for which he received the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 award, and a novel, “The Dimensions of a Cave,” which was published last year.

