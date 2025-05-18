The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Patricia Lockwood reads her story “Fairy Pools,” from the May 26, 2025, issue of the magazine. Lockwood is a poet, essayist, and novelist. Her memoir “Priestdaddy,” which came out in 2017, won the Thurber Prize, and her first novel, “No One Is Talking About This,” won the Dylan Thomas Prize in 2022. A new novel, “Will There Ever Be Another You,” from which this story was adapted, will come out later this year.

