Simon Rich reads his story “We’re Not So Different, You and I,” from the May 13, 2024, issue of the magazine. Rich has published eight books of fiction, including “The Last Girlfriend on Earth,” which was adapted for the TV series “Man Seeking Woman,” and “Hits and Misses,” which won the Thurber Prize for American Humor in 2019. A new story collection, “Glory Days,” will be published in July.