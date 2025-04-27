The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Saïd Sayrafiezadeh reads his story “Nocturnal Creatures,” from the May 5, 2025, issue of the magazine. Sayrafiezadeh is the author of several plays, the memoir “When Skateboards Will Be Free,” and the story collections “Brief Encounters with the Enemy” and “American Estrangement,” a finalist for the L.A. Times Book Prize, which was published in 2021.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices