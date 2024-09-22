The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

New Yorker fiction writers read their stories.Share your thoughts on The Writer's Voice. As a token of our appreciation, you will be eligible to enter a prize drawing up to $1,000 after you complete the survey.https://selfserve.decipherinc.com/survey/selfserve/222b/76152?pin=1&uBRANDLINK=4&uCHANNELLINK=2
Allegra Goodman reads her story “Ambrose,” from the September 30, 2024, issue of the magazine. Goodman has published two story collections and seven novels, including “Kaaterskill Falls,” which was a National Book Award Finalist; “The Chalk Artist”; and “Sam,” which came out last year.