Logo for The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

The New Yorker

New Yorker fiction writers read their stories.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.

New Yorker fiction writers read their stories.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.
246hr 26min
Thumbnail for "Camille Bordas Reads “Understanding the Science”".
December 7, 202530min 37sec44.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Joan Silber Reads "Safety"".
November 30, 202546min 3sec66.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Daniyal Mueenuddin Reads "The Golden Boy"".
November 23, 20251hr 8min48.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Madhuri Vijay Reads "Lara's Theme"".
November 16, 20251hr 3min91.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Paul Yoon Reads "The New Coast"".
November 9, 202541min 7sec59.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Lauren Groff Reads “Mother of Men”".
November 2, 202523min 52sec34.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Nathan Blum Reads "Outcomes"".
October 26, 202537min 49sec54.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Sam Lipsyte Reads "Final Boy"".
October 19, 202539min 3sec56.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Intimacy”".
October 12, 202538min 54sec55.94 MB
Thumbnail for "Catherine Lacey Reads “Coconut Flan”".
October 5, 202540min57.52 MB
Thumbnail for "David Wright Faladé Reads “Amarillo Boulevard”".
September 28, 202542min 51sec61.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Rivka Galchen Reads “Unreasonable”".
September 21, 202539min 47sec38.11 MB
Thumbnail for "T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “The Pool”".
September 14, 202528min 28sec68.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Bryan Washington Reads "Voyagers!"".
September 7, 202557min 23sec137.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Rachel Cusk Reads “Project”".
August 24, 202529min 11sec70.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Miriam Toews Reads “Something Has Come to Light”".
August 17, 202518min 36sec44.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Kiran Desai Reads "An Unashamed Proposal"".
August 3, 202557min 18sec137.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Anne Enright Reads “The Bridge Stood Fast”".
July 27, 202551min 53sec124.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Mona Awad Reads “The Chartreuse”".
July 20, 202550min 19sec48.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Clare Sestanovich Reads “Natural History”".
July 13, 202538min 39sec37.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Zadie Smith Reads “The Silence”".
July 6, 202533min 57sec32.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Ottessa Moshfegh Reads “The Comedian”".
July 2, 202539min 19sec37.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Jhumpa Lahiri Reads “Jubilee”".
June 30, 202547min 56sec115.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “Happy Days”".
June 22, 20251hr 2min149.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Yiyun Li Reads “Any Human Heart”".
June 15, 202552min 8sec50.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Jim Shepard Reads “The Queen of Bad Influences”".
June 8, 202539min 13sec37.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Louise Erdrich Reads “Love of My Days”".
June 1, 202528min 32sec27.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Patricia Lockwood Reads “Fairy Pools”".
May 18, 202530min 20sec29.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Lillian Fishman Reads “Travesty”".
May 4, 202542min 4sec40.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Nocturnal Creatures”".
April 27, 202534min 25sec33.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Adam Levin Reads “Jenny Annie Fanny Addie”".
April 13, 202519min 33sec18.78 MB
Thumbnail for "David Bezmozgis Reads “From, To”".
April 6, 20251hr57.64 MB
Thumbnail for "Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Marseille”".
March 30, 202532min 2sec30.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Bryan Washington Reads “Hatagaya Lore”".
March 23, 202548min 10sec46.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Joyce Carol Oates Reads “The Frenzy”".
March 16, 202547min 58sec46.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Yiyun Li Reads “Techniques and Idiosyncrasies”".
March 9, 202544min 47sec43.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Colm Tóibín Reads “Five Bridges”".
March 2, 202544min 51sec43.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Joseph O'Neill Reads “Keuka Lake”".
February 23, 202538min 39sec37.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reads “Chuka”".
February 10, 202552min 43sec50.61 MB
Thumbnail for "David Rabe Reads “My Friend Pinocchio”".
February 2, 202547min 49sec45.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Sheila Heti Reads “The St. Alwynn Girls at Sea”".
January 19, 202550min 51sec48.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “Ming”".
January 12, 202543min 12sec41.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Kanak Kapur Reads “Prophecy”".
January 5, 202539min 58sec38.38 MB
Thumbnail for "John Lanchester Reads “Signal”".
December 29, 202444min 41sec42.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Daisy Hildyard Reads “Revision”".
December 15, 202451min 59sec49.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Lauren Groff Reads “Between the Shadow and the Soul”".
December 8, 202444min 26sec42.66 MB
Thumbnail for "David Szalay Reads “Plaster”".
December 1, 202443min 40sec41.93 MB
Thumbnail for "Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Minimum Payment Due”".
November 17, 202431min 50sec30.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Greg Jackson Reads “The Honest Island”".
November 3, 202439min 1sec37.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Paul Yoon Reads “War Dogs”".
October 20, 202444min 4sec42.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Joshua Cohen Reads “My Camp”".
October 13, 20241hr 5min62.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Matthew Klam Reads “Hi Daddy”".
October 6, 202442min 11sec40.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Bonus: The Fiction Podcast: Jennifer Egan Reads Lore Segal".
October 3, 202445min 25sec43.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Allegra Goodman Reads “Ambrose”".
September 22, 202428min 16sec27.14 MB
Thumbnail for "Hugo Hamilton Reads “Autobahn”".
September 15, 202420min 49sec19.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Bryan Washington Reads “Last Coffeehouse on Travis”".
September 8, 202447min 47sec45.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Sigrid Nunez Reads “Greensleeves”".
September 2, 202436min69.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Yiyun Li Reads “The Particles of Order”".
August 25, 202456min 39sec108.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Akhil Sharma Reads “The Narayans”".
August 18, 202421min 30sec41.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Sam Lipsyte Reads “The Naturals”".
August 11, 202437min 38sec36.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Caleb Crain Reads “Clay”".
August 4, 202442min 19sec40.64 MB
Thumbnail for "Nell Freudenberger Reads “Attila”".
July 28, 202440min 42sec39.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Sarah Braunstein Reads “Abject Naturalism” ".
July 21, 202454min 59sec52.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Freedom to Move”".
July 14, 202423min 22sec22.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Sally Rooney Reads “Opening Theory”".
July 1, 20241hr 5min61.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Annie Proulx Reads “The Hadal Zone”".
June 30, 20241hr 13min70.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley Reads “Vincent’s Party”".
June 23, 202454min 25sec52.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Roddy Doyle Reads “The Buggy”".
June 16, 202419min 26sec18.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Camille Bordas Reads “Chicago on the Seine”".
June 9, 202435min 25sec33.93 MB
Thumbnail for "Lore Segal Reads “Beyond Imagining”".
June 2, 202428min 8sec26.95 MB
Thumbnail for "Thomas McGuane Reads “Thataway”".
May 19, 202439min 30sec37.92 MB
Thumbnail for "André Alexis Reads “Consolation”".
May 12, 202445min 13sec108.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Simon Rich Reads “We’re Not So Different, You and I”".
May 6, 202422min 53sec21.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Cynan Jones Reads “Pulse”".
April 29, 202428min 3sec26.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Joyce Carol Oates Reads “Late Love”".
April 15, 202451min 58sec49.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Kevin Barry Reads “Finistère”".
April 8, 202428min 58sec27.75 MB
Thumbnail for "Souvankham Thammavongsa Reads “Bozo”".
April 1, 202424min 2sec23.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Mohammed Naseehu Ali Reads “Allah Have Mercy”".
March 25, 202454min 54sec52.71 MB
Thumbnail for "Zach Williams Reads “Neighbors”".
March 18, 202430min 42sec29.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Joseph O’Neill Reads “The Time Being”".
March 11, 202433min 45sec32.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Fiona McFarlane Reads “Hostel”".
March 4, 202427min 48sec26.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Thomas Korsgaard Reads “The Spit of Him” ".
February 26, 202433min 22sec32.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “On the Night of the Khatam”".
The author reads his story from the February 26, 2024, issue of the magazine
February 19, 202434min 47sec33.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Addie Citchens Reads “That Girl”".
The author reads her story from the February 12 & 19, 2024, issue of the magazine.
February 5, 202447min 46sec45.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Patrick Langley Reads “Life with Spider”".
The author reads his story from the February 5, 2024, issue of the magazine.
January 29, 202452min 4sec50.05 MB
Thumbnail for "David Means Reads “Chance the Cat”".
The author reads his story from the January 22, 2024, issue of the magazine.
January 15, 202437min 55sec36.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Joy Williams Reads “The Beach House”".
The author reads her story from the January 15, 2024, issue of the magazine.
January 8, 202428min 22sec27.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Greg Jackson Reads “Wagner in the Desert”".
On a special archival New Years episode, the author reads his story from the July 21, 2014, issue of the magazine.
January 1, 202442min 29sec40.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Rivka Galchen Reads “Crown Heights North”".
The author reads her story from the January 1 & 8, 2024, issue of the magazine.
December 25, 202325min 36sec24.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Caleb Crain Reads “Keats at Twenty-Four”".
The author reads his story from the December 11, 2023, issue of the magazine.
December 4, 202316min 26sec15.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Teju Cole Reads “Incoming”".
The author reads his story from the December 4, 2023, issue of the magazine.
November 27, 202320min 48sec20 MB
Thumbnail for "Madeleine Thien Reads Yoko Ogawa".
The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “The Cafeteria in the Evening and a Pool in the Rain,” which was published in a 2004 issue of the magazine.
November 20, 20231hr 11min68.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Sheila Heti Reads “According to Alice”".
The author reads her story from the November 20, 2023, issue of the magazine.
November 13, 202333min 7sec31.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Clare Sestanovich Reads “Our Time Is Up”".
The author reads her story from the November 13, 2023, issue of the magazine.
November 7, 202339min 24sec37.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Junot Díaz Reads “The Ghosts of Gloria Lara”".
The author reads his story from the November 6, 2023, issue of the magazine.
October 30, 202359min 34sec57.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “I Am Pizza Rat”".
The author reads his story from the October 23, 2023, issue of the magazine.
October 16, 202339min 19sec37.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Mary Costello Reads “The Choc-Ice Woman”".
The author reads her story from the October 16, 2023, issue of the magazine.
October 9, 202359min 21sec57.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Lore Segal Reads “On the Agenda”".
Lore Segal reads her story “On the Agenda,” which appears in the September 18, 2023, issue of the magazine. Segal’s most recent books are “The Journal I Did Not Keep: New and Selected Writing” and “Ladies’ Lunch: and Other Stories,” which comes out later this month. 
September 11, 202321min 12sec20.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Lara Vapnyar Reads “Siberian Wood”".
Lara Vapnyar reads her story “Siberian Wood,” which appears in the September 11, 2023, issue of the magazine. Vapnyar has published two short story collections and four novels, including “Still Here” and “Divide Me By Zero,” which came out in 2019. 
September 4, 202346min 2sec44.24 MB
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley on Her Years of Learning to Write".
Tessa Hadley on Her Years of Learning to Write
August 28, 202318min 26sec17.73 MB
Thumbnail for "T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “The End Is Only a Beginning”".
T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “The End Is Only a Beginning”
August 14, 202336min 9sec34.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Karan Mahajan Reads “The True Margaret”".
Karan Mahajan reads his story “The True Margaret,” which appears in the August 14, 2023, issue of the magazine. Mahajan is the author of two novels, “Family Planning” and “The Association of Small Bombs,” which won the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award in 2017.
August 7, 202330min 14sec29.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Jamie Quatro Reads “Yogurt Days”".
Jamie Quatro reads her story “Yogurt Days,” which appears in the August 7, 2023, issue of the magazine. Quatro is the author of the story collection “I Want to Show You More” and the novel “Fire Sermon.”  A new novel, “Two-Step Devil,” will be published next year. 
July 31, 202329min 22sec28.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley Reads “The Maths Tutor”".
Tessa Hadley Reads “The Maths Tutor”
July 17, 202342min 29sec40.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Camille Bordas Reads “Colorín Colorado”".
Camille Bordas reads her story “Colorín Colorado,” which appeared in the July 10 & 17, 2023, issue of the magazine. Bordas published two novels in France. Her first novel in English, “How to Behave in a Crowd,” came out in 2017.
July 3, 202354min 24sec52.28 MB
Thumbnail for "Paul Yoon Reads “Valley of the Moon”".
Paul Yoon Reads “Valley of the Moon”
June 26, 202344min 46sec43.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Weike Wang Reads “Status in Flux”".
Weike Wang reads her story “Status in Flux,” which appeared in the June 26, 2023, issue of the magazine. Wang is the author of two novels: “Chemistry,” which won the PEN/Hemingway Award in 2018, and “Joan Is Okay,” which was published in 2022.
June 19, 202326min 59sec25.94 MB
Thumbnail for "Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Civil Disturbance”".
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Civil Disturbance”
June 12, 202329min 35sec28.45 MB
Thumbnail for "George Saunders Reads “Thursday”".
George Saunders Reads “Thursday”
June 5, 202348min 33sec46.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Nicole Krauss Reads “Long Island”".
Nicole Krauss Reads “Long Island”
May 15, 202346min 9sec44.35 MB
Thumbnail for "Rebecca Makkai Reads “The Plaza”".
Rebecca Makkai Reads “The Plaza”
May 1, 202350min 50sec48.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Rachel Cusk Reads “The Stuntman”".
Rachel Cusk reads her story “The Stuntman,” which appeared in the April 24 & May 1, 2023, issue of the magazine. Cusk, a Guggenheim fellow, is the author of four nonfiction works and eleven novels, including the “Outline” trilogy and, most recently, “Second Place.”
April 17, 202358min 48sec56.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Ben Lerner Reads “The Ferry”".
Ben Lerner Reads “The Ferry”
April 3, 202338min 6sec36.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Sterling HolyWhiteMountain Reads “False Star”".
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain reads his story “False Star,” which appeared in the March 20, 2023, issue of the magazine. HolyWhiteMountain is a former Stegner fellow and current Jones Lecturer at Stanford University, and an unrecognized citizen of the Blackfeet Nation. He is at work on a novel.
March 13, 202340min 37sec39.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Rivka Galchen Reads “How I Became a Vet”".
Rivka Galchen Reads “How I Became a Vet”
March 6, 202331min 41sec30.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Allegra Goodman Reads “The Last Grownup”".
Allegra Goodman Reads “The Last Grownup”
February 20, 202324min 41sec23.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Clare Sestanovich Reads “Different People”".
Clare Sestanovich Reads “Different People”
January 23, 202327min 25sec26.35 MB
Thumbnail for "Yiyun Li Reads “Wednesday’s Child”".
Yiyun Li Reads “Wednesday’s Child”
January 16, 202351min 29sec49.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “Hammer Attack”".
Han Ong reads his story “Hammer Attack,” which appeared in the January 16, 2023, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and a Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”
January 6, 202345min 21sec43.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Notions of the Sacred”".
Ayşegül Savaş reads her story “Notions of the Sacred,” which appeared in the January 2 & 9, 2022, issue of the magazine. Savaş is the author of two novels, “Walking on the Ceiling,” which was published in 2019, and “White on White,” which came out in 2021.  
December 26, 202225min 7sec24.14 MB
Thumbnail for "Matthew Klam Reads “The Other Party”".
Matthew Klam reads his story “The Other Party,” which appeared in the December 19, 2022, issue of the magazine. Klam is the author of the collection “Sam the Cat: And Other Stories” and the novel “Who Is Rich?,” which was published in 2017.
December 12, 202256min 59sec54.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Danielle Dutton Reads “My Wonderful Description of Flowers”".
Danielle Dutton Reads “My Wonderful Description of Flowers”
November 28, 202222min 58sec22.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Louise Erdrich Reads “The Hollow Children”".
Louise Erdrich reads her story “The Hollow Children,” which appeared in the November 28, 2022, issue of the magazine. Erdrich is the author of more than a dozen works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, most recently “The Sentence” and “The Night Watchman,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2021. 
November 21, 202218min 12sec17.49 MB
Thumbnail for "T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “Princess”".
T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “Princess”
October 31, 202228min 21sec27.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Jonathan Lethem Reads “Narrowing Valley”".
Jonathan Lethem reads his story “Narrowing Valley,” which appeared in the October 31, 2022, issue of the magazine. Lethem’s books of fiction include the story collection “Lucky Alan and Other Stories” and the novels “Motherless Brooklyn,” “The Feral Detective,” and, most recently, “The Arrest,” which was published in 2020. 
October 24, 202223min 18sec22.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Marisa Silver Reads “Tiny Meaningless Things”".
Marisa Silver reads her story “Tiny Meaningless Things,” which appeared in the October 24, 2022, issue of the magazine. Silver is the author of seven books of fiction, including the story collection “Alone with You,” and the novels “Little Nothing” and “The Mysteries,” which was published last year. 
October 17, 202234min 29sec33.14 MB
Thumbnail for "David Gilbert Reads “Come Softly to Me”".
David Gilbert reads his story “Come Softly to Me,” which appeared in the October 17, 2022, issue of the magazine. Gilbert is the author of the story collection “Remote Feed,” and two novels, “& Sons” and “The Normals.”
October 10, 202246min 34sec44.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Thomas McGuane Reads “Take Half, Leave Half”".
Thomas McGuane reads his story “Take Half, Leave Half,” which appeared in the October 10, 2022, issue of the magazine. McGuane has published more than a dozen books of fiction, including the story collections “Gallatin Canyon,” “Crow Fair,” and “Cloudbursts: Collected and New Stories,” which came out in 2018.
October 3, 202232min 51sec31.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Nicole Krauss Reads “Shelter”".
Nicole Krauss reads her story “Shelter,” which appeared in the October 3, 2022, issue of the magazine. Kruass is the author of four novels, including “The History of Love,” and “Forest Dark.” Her story collection, “To Be a Man,” was published in 2020 and won the Wingate Literary Prize. 
September 26, 202239min 3sec37.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Caleb Crain Reads “Easter”".
Caleb Crain reads his story “Easter,” from the September 26, 2022, issue of the magazine. Crain is the author of one book of nonfiction and two novels, “Necessary Errors” and “Overthrow,” which was published in 2019 and was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award. 
September 19, 202244min 39sec42.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Ben Okri Reads “The Secret Source”".
Ben Okri Reads “The Secret Source”
September 12, 202226min 34sec25.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Joan Silber Reads “Evolution”".
Joan Silber reads her story “Evolution,” from the September 12, 2022, issue of the magazine. Silber is the author of nine books of fiction, including, most recently, “Secrets of Happiness” and “Improvement,” for which she won the pen/Faulkner Award in 2018.
September 5, 202243min 17sec41.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Ben Lerner Reads “Café Loup”".
Ben Lerner Reads “Café Loup”
August 29, 202237min 7sec35.67 MB
Thumbnail for "David Sedaris Reads “Roy Spivey,” by Miranda July".
David Sedaris Reads “Roy Spivey,” by Miranda July
August 22, 202232min 7sec30.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Alejandro Zambra Reads “Skyscrapers”".
Alejandro Zambra Reads “Skyscrapers”
August 15, 202239min 55sec38.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Sana Krasikov Reads “The Muddle”".
Sana Krasikov reads her story “The Muddle,” from the August 15, 2022, issue of the magazine. Krasikov is the author of the story collection “One More Year,” for which she won the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” Award, and the novel “The Patriots,” which was published in 2017. 
August 8, 202248min 1sec46.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Clare Sestanovich Reads “You Tell Me”".
Clare Sestanovich Reads “You Tell Me”
July 25, 202228min 47sec27.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “Elmhurst”".
Han Ong reads his story “Elmhurst” from the July 25, 2022, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”
July 18, 202251min 49sec49.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Bryan Washington Reads “Arrivals”".
Bryan Washington Reads “Arrivals”
July 11, 202243min 2sec41.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Rachel Kushner Reads “A King Alone”".
Rachel Kushner Reads “A King Alone”
July 4, 202256min 6sec53.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Lauren Groff Reads “To Sunland”".
Lauren Groff Reads “To Sunland”
June 27, 202234min 39sec33.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Etgar Keret Reads “Mitzvah”".
Etgar Keret reads his story “Mitzvah,” translated from the Hebrew by Jessica Cohen, from the June 27, 2022, issue of the magazine. Keret’s books include the memoir “The Seven Good Years” and the story collections “Suddenly a Knock on the Door” and “Fly Already,” which was published in 2020. 
June 20, 202216min 44sec16.08 MB
Thumbnail for "André Alexis Reads “Houyhnhnm”".
André Alexis reads his story “Houyhnhnm,” from the June 20, 2022, issue of the magazine. Alexis received the Windham-Campbell prize for fiction in 2017. His novels include “Childhood,” “Fifteen Dogs,” and “Days by Moonlight,” and his story collection, “The Night Piece,” was published in 2020. 
June 13, 202244min 39sec42.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Souvankham Thammavongsa Reads “Trash”".
Souvankham Thammavongsa reads her story “Trash,” from the June 13, 2022, issue of the magazine. Thammavongsa has published four volumes of poetry and the short-story collection “How to Pronounce Knife,” which won the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
June 6, 202221min 12sec20.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Joshua Ferris Reads “The Boy Upstairs”".
Joshua Ferris Reads “The Boy Upstairs”
May 30, 202232min 32sec31.28 MB
Thumbnail for "Claire-Louise Bennett Reads “Invisible Bird”".
Claire-Louise Bennett reads her story “Invisible Bird,” from the May 30, 2022, issue of the magazine. Bennett is the author of the short-story collection “Pond” and the novel “Checkout 19,” which was shortlisted for the Goldsmiths Prize. 
May 23, 202235min 5sec33.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “Occupational Hazards”".
Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “Occupational Hazards”
May 16, 202232min 5sec30.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Mohsin Hamid Reads “The Face in the Mirror”".
Mohsin Hamid Reads “The Face in the Mirror”
May 9, 202240min38.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Nondisclosure Agreement”".
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Nondisclosure Agreement”
May 2, 202234min 34sec33.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Elif Batuman Reads “The Repugnant Conclusion”".
Elif Batuman Reads “The Repugnant Conclusion”
April 18, 202250min 41sec48.71 MB
Thumbnail for "Sheila Heti Reads “Just a Little Fever”".
Sheila Heti Reads “Just a Little Fever”
April 11, 202228min 26sec27.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Kevin Barry Reads “The Pub with No Beer”".
Kevin Barry Reads “The Pub with No Beer”
April 4, 202226min 54sec25.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley Reads “After the Funeral”".
Tessa Hadley Reads “After the Funeral”
March 21, 202248min 39sec46.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Zach Williams Reads “Wood Sorrel House”".
Zach Williams reads his story “Wood Sorrel House,” from the March 21, 2022, issue of the magazine. Williams is a Stegner Fellow at Stanford University. He is working on a collection of short stories.
March 14, 202235min 5sec33.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Camille Bordas Reads “One Sun Only”".
Camille Bordas reads her story “One Sun Only,” from the March 7, 2022, issue of the magazine. Bordas published two novels in France. Her first novel in English, “How to Behave in a Crowd,” came out in 2017.
February 28, 202233min 54sec32.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Claire Keegan Reads “So Late in the Day”".
Claire Keegan Reads “So Late in the Day”
February 21, 202243min 36sec41.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Kate Folk Reads “Out There”".
Kate Folk Reads “Out There”
February 14, 202243min 9sec41.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Lauren Groff Reads “Annunciation”".
Lauren Groff Reads “Annunciation”
February 7, 202255min 13sec53.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Alexander MacLeod Reads “Once Removed”".
Alexander MacLeod Reads “Once Removed”
January 31, 202246min 32sec44.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Long Distance”".
Ayşegül Savaş reads her story “Long Distance,” from the January 31, 2022, issue of the magazine. Savaş’s first novel, “Walking on the Ceiling,” was published in 2019, and her second novel, “White on White,” came out last year.  
January 24, 202232min 27sec31.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Jennifer Egan Reads “What the Forest Remembers”".
Jennifer Egan Reads “What the Forest Remembers”
December 27, 202134min 31sec33.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Adam Levin Reads “A Lot of Things Have Happened”".
Adam Levin reads his story “A Lot of Things Have Happened,” from the December 27, 2021, issue of the magazine. Levin is the author of the story collection “Hot Pink,” and two novels, “The Instructions” and “Bubblegum,” which was published last year. 
December 20, 202128min 33sec27.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Madeleine Thien Reads “Lu, Reshaping”".
Madeleine Thien Reads “Lu, Reshaping”
December 13, 202140min 24sec38.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Colin Barrett Reads “A Shooting in Rathreedane”".
Colin Barrett Reads “A Shooting in Rathreedane”
December 6, 202138min 6sec36.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Kate Walbert Reads “Marriage/Quarantine”".
Kate Walbert Reads “Marriage/Quarantine”
November 29, 202122min 11sec21.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Greg Jackson Reads “The Hollow”".
Greg Jackson Reads “The Hollow”
November 22, 202141min 7sec39.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Gish Jen Reads “Detective Dog”".
Gish Jen Reads “Detective Dog”
November 15, 202144min 36sec42.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Yiyun Li Reads “Hello, Goodbye”".
Yiyun Li reads her story “Hello, Goodbye,” from the November 15, 2021, issue of the magazine. Li is the author of two story collections and four novels, including “Where Reasons End” and “Must I Go,” which was published last year. She won the Windham-Campbell Literature Prize in 2020. 
November 8, 202146min 5sec44.3 MB
Thumbnail for "Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “The Haunting of Hajji Hotak”".
Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “The Haunting of Hajji Hotak”
November 1, 202126min 9sec25.13 MB
Thumbnail for "David Means Reads “The Depletion Prompts”".
David Means reads his story “The Depletion Prompts,” from the November 1, 2021, issue of the magazine. Means is the author of the novel “Hystopia” and five story collections, including “The Spot” and “Instructions for a Funeral,” which was published in 2019. 
October 26, 202126min 6sec25.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Thomas McGuane Reads “Not Here You Don’t”".
Thomas McGuane reads his story “Not Here You Don’t,” from the October 18, 2021, issue of the magazine. McGuane has published more than a dozen books of fiction, including “Gallatin Canyon,” “Crow Fair,” and “Cloudbursts: Collected and New Stories,” which came out in 2018. 
October 12, 202123min 24sec22.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Karen Russell Reads “The Ghost Birds”".
Karen Russell Reads “The Ghost Birds”
October 5, 202149min 29sec47.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Esther Freud Reads “Desire”".
Esther Freud reads her story “Desire,” from the September 27, 2021, issue of the magazine. Freud is the author of nine novels, including “Hideous Kinky,” “Mr. Mac and Me,” and “I Couldn’t Love You More.”
September 21, 202132min 56sec31.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “The Monkey Who Speaks”".
Han Ong reads his story “The Monkey Who Speaks,” from the September 13, 2021, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”
September 7, 202158min 9sec55.89 MB
Thumbnail for "George Saunders Reads “The Mom of Bold Action”".
George Saunders Reads “The Mom of Bold Action”
August 24, 202152min 12sec50.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Emma Cline Reads “The Iceman”".
Emma Cline reads her story “The Iceman,” from the August 23, 2021, issue of the magazine. Cline’s first novel, “The Girls,” a winner of the Shirley Jackson Award, came out in 2016, and her story collection, “Daddy,” was published last year.
August 17, 202143min 16sec41.58 MB
Thumbnail for "hurmat kazmi Reads “Selection Week”".
hurmat kazmi reads their story “Selection Week,” from the August 16, 2021, issue of the magazine. kazmi, a graduate of the Iowa Writers Workshop, is a writer from Karachi, Pakistan, who lives and teaches in Iowa City.
August 10, 202155min 20sec53.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Sarah Braunstein Reads “Superstition”".
Sarah Braunstein reads her story “Superstition,” from the August 9, 2021, issue of the magazine. Braunstein is the author of the novel “The Sweet Relief of Missing Children,” which won the 2012 Maine Literary Award for Fiction and a recipient of the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Award. 
August 3, 202137min 17sec35.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley Reads “Coda”".
Tessa Hadley Reads “Coda”
July 27, 202155min 47sec53.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Rebecca Curtis Reads “Satellites”".
Rebecca Curtis reads her story “Satellites,” from the July 12 & 19, 2021, issue of the magazine. Curtis is the author of the story collection “Twenty Grand: And Other Tales of Love and Money” and a winner of the Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award for Fiction.
July 6, 202147min 50sec45.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Sam Lipsyte Reads “My Apology”".
Sam Lipsyte reads his story “My Apology,” from the July 5, 2021, issue of the magazine. Lipsyte is the author of six books of fiction, including the story collection “The Fun Parts,” and the novels “The Ask” and “Hark,” which was published in 2019.
June 29, 202123min 32sec22.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Camille Bordas Reads “Offside Constantly”".
Camille Bordas reads her story from the June 28, 2021, issue of the magazine. Bordas has published two novels in France, “Les Treize Desserts” and “Partie Commune.” Her first novel in English, “How to Behave in a Crowd,” was published in 2017.
June 22, 202134min 49sec33.46 MB
Thumbnail for "Bryan Washington Reads “Foster”".
Bryan Washington Reads “Foster”
June 8, 202141min 31sec39.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Rachel Heng Reads “Before the Valley”".
Rachel Heng reads her story from the June 7, 2021, issue of the magazine. Heng is the author of the novel “Suicide Club,” which was a national bestseller in Singapore and has been translated into ten languages. A new novel, “The Great Reclamation,” will be published next year. 
June 1, 202138min 2sec36.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “A, S, D, F”".
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “A, S, D, F”
May 25, 202135min 10sec33.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Margaret Atwood Reads “Old Babes in the Wood”".
Margaret Atwood reads her story from the April 26 & May 3, 2021, issue of the magazine. Atwood has published more than two dozen books of fiction, including the story collection “Stone Mattress,” and the novels “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Testaments,” which won the Booker Prize in 2019.
April 20, 202132min 32sec31.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Jonas Eika Reads “Alvin”".
Jonas Eika reads his story from the April 19, 2021, issue of the magazine, which was translated from the Danish by Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg. Eika, a Danish writer, won the Nordic Council Literature Prize in 2019 for his short-story collection “After the Sun,” which will be published in English in August.
April 13, 202148min 37sec46.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Clare Sestanovich Reads “Separation”".
Clare Sestanovich reads her story from the April 12, 2021, issue of the magazine. Sestanovich will publish her début story collection, “Objects of Desire,” in June.
April 6, 202120min 47sec19.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Sterling HolyWhiteMountain Reads “Featherweight”".
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain reads his story from the April 5, 2021, issue of the magazine. HolyWhiteMountain is a former Stegner Fellow and current Jones Lecturer at Stanford University. He is an unrecognized citizen of the Blackfeet Nation. He is at work on a novel.
March 30, 202129min 32sec28.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Future Selves”".
Ayşegül Savaş reads her story from the March 29, 2021, issue of the magazine. Savaş’s first novel, “Walking on the Ceiling,” was published in 2019. Her second novel, “White on White,” will be published this year.
March 23, 202124min 16sec23.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Imbolo Mbue Reads “The Case for and Against Love Potions”".
Imbolo Mbue reads her story from the March 22, 2021, issue of the magazine. Mbue is the author of two novels, “Behold the Dreamers,” which won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction, and “How Beautiful We Were,” which was published this month.
March 16, 202141min 11sec39.58 MB