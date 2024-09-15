The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Hugo Hamilton reads his story “Autobahn,” from the September 23, 2024, issue of the magazine. Hamilton, a winner of the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature, is the author of the memoir “The Speckled People” and ten novels, including “Dublin Palms” and “The Pages.”

Share your thoughts on The Writer's Voice. As a token of our appreciation, you will be eligible to enter a prize drawing up to $1,000 after you complete the survey.

https://selfserve.decipherinc.com/survey/selfserve/222b/76152?pin=1&uBRANDLINK=4&uCHANNELLINK=2