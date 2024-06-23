Logo for The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

WNYC Studios and The New Yorker

New Yorker fiction writers read their stories.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.

New Yorker fiction writers read their stories.

© Condé Nast. All rights reserved.
95hr 40min
Thumbnail for "Annie Proulx Reads “The Hadal Zone”".
June 30, 20241hr 13min
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley Reads “Vincent’s Party”".
June 23, 202454min 25sec
Thumbnail for "Roddy Doyle Reads “The Buggy”".
June 16, 202419min 26sec
Thumbnail for "Camille Bordas Reads “Chicago on the Seine”".
June 9, 202435min 25sec
Thumbnail for "Lore Segal Reads “Beyond Imagining”".
June 2, 202428min 8sec
Thumbnail for "Thomas McGuane Reads “Thataway”".
May 19, 202439min 30sec
Thumbnail for "André Alexis Reads “Consolation”".
May 12, 202445min 13sec
Thumbnail for "Simon Rich Reads “We’re Not So Different, You and I”".
May 6, 202422min 53sec
Thumbnail for "Cynan Jones Reads “Pulse”".
April 29, 202428min 3sec
Thumbnail for "Joyce Carol Oates Reads “Late Love”".
April 15, 202451min 58sec
Thumbnail for "Kevin Barry Reads “Finistère”".
April 8, 202428min 58sec
Thumbnail for "Souvankham Thammavongsa Reads “Bozo”".
April 1, 202424min 2sec
Thumbnail for "Mohammed Naseehu Ali Reads “Allah Have Mercy”".
March 25, 202454min 54sec
Thumbnail for "Zach Williams Reads “Neighbors”".
March 18, 202430min 42sec
Thumbnail for "Joseph O’Neill Reads “The Time Being”".
March 11, 202433min 45sec
Thumbnail for "Fiona McFarlane Reads “Hostel”".
March 4, 202427min 48sec
Thumbnail for "Thomas Korsgaard Reads “The Spit of Him” ".
February 26, 202433min 22sec
Thumbnail for "Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “On the Night of the Khatam”".
The author reads his story from the February 26, 2024, issue of the magazine
February 19, 202434min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Addie Citchens Reads “That Girl”".
The author reads her story from the February 12 & 19, 2024, issue of the magazine.
February 5, 202447min 46sec
Thumbnail for "Patrick Langley Reads “Life with Spider”".
The author reads his story from the February 5, 2024, issue of the magazine.
January 29, 202452min 4sec
Thumbnail for "David Means Reads “Chance the Cat”".
The author reads his story from the January 22, 2024, issue of the magazine.
January 15, 202437min 55sec
Thumbnail for "Joy Williams Reads “The Beach House”".
The author reads her story from the January 15, 2024, issue of the magazine.
January 8, 202428min 22sec
Thumbnail for "Greg Jackson Reads “Wagner in the Desert”".
On a special archival New Years episode, the author reads his story from the July 21, 2014, issue of the magazine.
January 1, 202442min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Rivka Galchen Reads “Crown Heights North”".
The author reads her story from the January 1 & 8, 2024, issue of the magazine.
December 25, 202325min 36sec
Thumbnail for "Caleb Crain Reads “Keats at Twenty-Four”".
The author reads his story from the December 11, 2023, issue of the magazine.
December 4, 202316min 26sec
Thumbnail for "Teju Cole Reads “Incoming”".
The author reads his story from the December 4, 2023, issue of the magazine.
November 27, 202320min 48sec
Thumbnail for "Madeleine Thien Reads Yoko Ogawa".
The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “The Cafeteria in the Evening and a Pool in the Rain,” which was published in a 2004 issue of the magazine.
November 20, 20231hr 11min
Thumbnail for "Sheila Heti Reads “According to Alice”".
The author reads her story from the November 20, 2023, issue of the magazine.
November 13, 202333min 7sec
Thumbnail for "Clare Sestanovich Reads “Our Time Is Up”".
The author reads her story from the November 13, 2023, issue of the magazine.
November 7, 202339min 24sec
Thumbnail for "Junot Díaz Reads “The Ghosts of Gloria Lara”".
The author reads his story from the November 6, 2023, issue of the magazine.
October 30, 202359min 34sec
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “I Am Pizza Rat”".
The author reads his story from the October 23, 2023, issue of the magazine.
October 16, 202339min 19sec
Thumbnail for "Mary Costello Reads “The Choc-Ice Woman”".
The author reads her story from the October 16, 2023, issue of the magazine.
October 9, 202359min 21sec
Thumbnail for "Lore Segal Reads “On the Agenda”".
Lore Segal reads her story “On the Agenda,” which appears in the September 18, 2023, issue of the magazine. Segal’s most recent books are “The Journal I Did Not Keep: New and Selected Writing” and “Ladies’ Lunch: and Other Stories,” which comes out later this month. 
September 11, 202321min 12sec
Thumbnail for "Lara Vapnyar Reads “Siberian Wood”".
Lara Vapnyar reads her story “Siberian Wood,” which appears in the September 11, 2023, issue of the magazine. Vapnyar has published two short story collections and four novels, including “Still Here” and “Divide Me By Zero,” which came out in 2019. 
September 4, 202346min 2sec
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley on Her Years of Learning to Write".
Tessa Hadley on Her Years of Learning to Write
August 28, 202318min 26sec
Thumbnail for "T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “The End Is Only a Beginning”".
T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “The End Is Only a Beginning”
August 14, 202336min 9sec
Thumbnail for "Karan Mahajan Reads “The True Margaret”".
Karan Mahajan reads his story “The True Margaret,” which appears in the August 14, 2023, issue of the magazine. Mahajan is the author of two novels, “Family Planning” and “The Association of Small Bombs,” which won the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award in 2017.
August 7, 202330min 14sec
Thumbnail for "Jamie Quatro Reads “Yogurt Days”".
Jamie Quatro reads her story “Yogurt Days,” which appears in the August 7, 2023, issue of the magazine. Quatro is the author of the story collection “I Want to Show You More” and the novel “Fire Sermon.”  A new novel, “Two-Step Devil,” will be published next year. 
July 31, 202329min 22sec
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley Reads “The Maths Tutor”".
Tessa Hadley Reads “The Maths Tutor”
July 17, 202342min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Camille Bordas Reads “Colorín Colorado”".
Camille Bordas reads her story “Colorín Colorado,” which appeared in the July 10 & 17, 2023, issue of the magazine. Bordas published two novels in France. Her first novel in English, “How to Behave in a Crowd,” came out in 2017.
July 3, 202354min 24sec
Thumbnail for "Paul Yoon Reads “Valley of the Moon”".
Paul Yoon Reads “Valley of the Moon”
June 26, 202344min 46sec
Thumbnail for "Weike Wang Reads “Status in Flux”".
Weike Wang reads her story “Status in Flux,” which appeared in the June 26, 2023, issue of the magazine. Wang is the author of two novels: “Chemistry,” which won the PEN/Hemingway Award in 2018, and “Joan Is Okay,” which was published in 2022.
June 19, 202326min 59sec
Thumbnail for "Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Civil Disturbance”".
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Civil Disturbance”
June 12, 202329min 35sec
Thumbnail for "George Saunders Reads “Thursday”".
George Saunders Reads “Thursday”
June 5, 202348min 33sec
Thumbnail for "Nicole Krauss Reads “Long Island”".
Nicole Krauss Reads “Long Island”
May 15, 202346min 9sec
Thumbnail for "Rebecca Makkai Reads “The Plaza”".
Rebecca Makkai Reads “The Plaza”
May 1, 202350min 50sec
Thumbnail for "Rachel Cusk Reads “The Stuntman”".
Rachel Cusk reads her story “The Stuntman,” which appeared in the April 24 & May 1, 2023, issue of the magazine. Cusk, a Guggenheim fellow, is the author of four nonfiction works and eleven novels, including the “Outline” trilogy and, most recently, “Second Place.”
April 17, 202358min 48sec
Thumbnail for "Ben Lerner Reads “The Ferry”".
Ben Lerner Reads “The Ferry”
April 3, 202338min 6sec
Thumbnail for "Sterling HolyWhiteMountain Reads “False Star”".
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain reads his story “False Star,” which appeared in the March 20, 2023, issue of the magazine. HolyWhiteMountain is a former Stegner fellow and current Jones Lecturer at Stanford University, and an unrecognized citizen of the Blackfeet Nation. He is at work on a novel.
March 13, 202340min 37sec
Thumbnail for "Rivka Galchen Reads “How I Became a Vet”".
Rivka Galchen Reads “How I Became a Vet”
March 6, 202331min 41sec
Thumbnail for "Allegra Goodman Reads “The Last Grownup”".
Allegra Goodman Reads “The Last Grownup”
February 20, 202324min 41sec
Thumbnail for "Clare Sestanovich Reads “Different People”".
Clare Sestanovich Reads “Different People”
January 23, 202327min 25sec
Thumbnail for "Yiyun Li Reads “Wednesday’s Child”".
Yiyun Li Reads “Wednesday’s Child”
January 16, 202351min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “Hammer Attack”".
Han Ong reads his story “Hammer Attack,” which appeared in the January 16, 2023, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and a Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”
January 6, 202345min 21sec
Thumbnail for "Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Notions of the Sacred”".
Ayşegül Savaş reads her story “Notions of the Sacred,” which appeared in the January 2 & 9, 2022, issue of the magazine. Savaş is the author of two novels, “Walking on the Ceiling,” which was published in 2019, and “White on White,” which came out in 2021.  
December 26, 202225min 7sec
Thumbnail for "Matthew Klam Reads “The Other Party”".
Matthew Klam reads his story “The Other Party,” which appeared in the December 19, 2022, issue of the magazine. Klam is the author of the collection “Sam the Cat: And Other Stories” and the novel “Who Is Rich?,” which was published in 2017.
December 12, 202256min 59sec
Thumbnail for "Danielle Dutton Reads “My Wonderful Description of Flowers”".
Danielle Dutton Reads “My Wonderful Description of Flowers”
November 28, 202222min 58sec
Thumbnail for "Louise Erdrich Reads “The Hollow Children”".
Louise Erdrich reads her story “The Hollow Children,” which appeared in the November 28, 2022, issue of the magazine. Erdrich is the author of more than a dozen works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, most recently “The Sentence” and “The Night Watchman,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2021. 
November 21, 202218min 12sec
Thumbnail for "T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “Princess”".
T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “Princess”
October 31, 202228min 21sec
Thumbnail for "Jonathan Lethem Reads “Narrowing Valley”".
Jonathan Lethem reads his story “Narrowing Valley,” which appeared in the October 31, 2022, issue of the magazine. Lethem’s books of fiction include the story collection “Lucky Alan and Other Stories” and the novels “Motherless Brooklyn,” “The Feral Detective,” and, most recently, “The Arrest,” which was published in 2020. 
October 24, 202223min 18sec
Thumbnail for "Marisa Silver Reads “Tiny Meaningless Things”".
Marisa Silver reads her story “Tiny Meaningless Things,” which appeared in the October 24, 2022, issue of the magazine. Silver is the author of seven books of fiction, including the story collection “Alone with You,” and the novels “Little Nothing” and “The Mysteries,” which was published last year. 
October 17, 202234min 29sec
Thumbnail for "David Gilbert Reads “Come Softly to Me”".
David Gilbert reads his story “Come Softly to Me,” which appeared in the October 17, 2022, issue of the magazine. Gilbert is the author of the story collection “Remote Feed,” and two novels, “& Sons” and “The Normals.”
October 10, 202246min 34sec
Thumbnail for "Thomas McGuane Reads “Take Half, Leave Half”".
Thomas McGuane reads his story “Take Half, Leave Half,” which appeared in the October 10, 2022, issue of the magazine. McGuane has published more than a dozen books of fiction, including the story collections “Gallatin Canyon,” “Crow Fair,” and “Cloudbursts: Collected and New Stories,” which came out in 2018.
October 3, 202232min 51sec
Thumbnail for "Nicole Krauss Reads “Shelter”".
Nicole Krauss reads her story “Shelter,” which appeared in the October 3, 2022, issue of the magazine. Kruass is the author of four novels, including “The History of Love,” and “Forest Dark.” Her story collection, “To Be a Man,” was published in 2020 and won the Wingate Literary Prize. 
September 26, 202239min 3sec
Thumbnail for "Caleb Crain Reads “Easter”".
Caleb Crain reads his story “Easter,” from the September 26, 2022, issue of the magazine. Crain is the author of one book of nonfiction and two novels, “Necessary Errors” and “Overthrow,” which was published in 2019 and was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award. 
September 19, 202244min 39sec
Thumbnail for "Ben Okri Reads “The Secret Source”".
Ben Okri Reads “The Secret Source”
September 12, 202226min 34sec
Thumbnail for "Joan Silber Reads “Evolution”".
Joan Silber reads her story “Evolution,” from the September 12, 2022, issue of the magazine. Silber is the author of nine books of fiction, including, most recently, “Secrets of Happiness” and “Improvement,” for which she won the pen/Faulkner Award in 2018.
September 5, 202243min 17sec
Thumbnail for "Ben Lerner Reads “Café Loup”".
Ben Lerner Reads “Café Loup”
August 29, 202237min 7sec
Thumbnail for "David Sedaris Reads “Roy Spivey,” by Miranda July".
David Sedaris Reads “Roy Spivey,” by Miranda July
August 22, 202232min 7sec
Thumbnail for "Alejandro Zambra Reads “Skyscrapers”".
Alejandro Zambra Reads “Skyscrapers”
August 15, 202239min 55sec
Thumbnail for "Sana Krasikov Reads “The Muddle”".
Sana Krasikov reads her story “The Muddle,” from the August 15, 2022, issue of the magazine. Krasikov is the author of the story collection “One More Year,” for which she won the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” Award, and the novel “The Patriots,” which was published in 2017. 
August 8, 202248min 1sec
Thumbnail for "Clare Sestanovich Reads “You Tell Me”".
Clare Sestanovich Reads “You Tell Me”
July 25, 202228min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “Elmhurst”".
Han Ong reads his story “Elmhurst” from the July 25, 2022, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”
July 18, 202251min 49sec
Thumbnail for "Bryan Washington Reads “Arrivals”".
Bryan Washington Reads “Arrivals”
July 11, 202243min 2sec
Thumbnail for "Rachel Kushner Reads “A King Alone”".
Rachel Kushner Reads “A King Alone”
July 4, 202256min 6sec
Thumbnail for "Lauren Groff Reads “To Sunland”".
Lauren Groff Reads “To Sunland”
June 27, 202234min 39sec
Thumbnail for "Etgar Keret Reads “Mitzvah”".
Etgar Keret reads his story “Mitzvah,” translated from the Hebrew by Jessica Cohen, from the June 27, 2022, issue of the magazine. Keret’s books include the memoir “The Seven Good Years” and the story collections “Suddenly a Knock on the Door” and “Fly Already,” which was published in 2020. 
June 20, 202216min 44sec
Thumbnail for "André Alexis Reads “Houyhnhnm”".
André Alexis reads his story “Houyhnhnm,” from the June 20, 2022, issue of the magazine. Alexis received the Windham-Campbell prize for fiction in 2017. His novels include “Childhood,” “Fifteen Dogs,” and “Days by Moonlight,” and his story collection, “The Night Piece,” was published in 2020. 
June 13, 202244min 39sec
Thumbnail for "Souvankham Thammavongsa Reads “Trash”".
Souvankham Thammavongsa reads her story “Trash,” from the June 13, 2022, issue of the magazine. Thammavongsa has published four volumes of poetry and the short-story collection “How to Pronounce Knife,” which won the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
June 6, 202221min 12sec
Thumbnail for "Joshua Ferris Reads “The Boy Upstairs”".
Joshua Ferris Reads “The Boy Upstairs”
May 30, 202232min 32sec
Thumbnail for "Claire-Louise Bennett Reads “Invisible Bird”".
Claire-Louise Bennett reads her story “Invisible Bird,” from the May 30, 2022, issue of the magazine. Bennett is the author of the short-story collection “Pond” and the novel “Checkout 19,” which was shortlisted for the Goldsmiths Prize. 
May 23, 202235min 5sec
Thumbnail for "Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “Occupational Hazards”".
Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “Occupational Hazards”
May 16, 202232min 5sec
Thumbnail for "Mohsin Hamid Reads “The Face in the Mirror”".
Mohsin Hamid Reads “The Face in the Mirror”
May 9, 202240min
Thumbnail for "Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Nondisclosure Agreement”".
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “Nondisclosure Agreement”
May 2, 202234min 34sec
Thumbnail for "Elif Batuman Reads “The Repugnant Conclusion”".
Elif Batuman Reads “The Repugnant Conclusion”
April 18, 202250min 41sec
Thumbnail for "Sheila Heti Reads “Just a Little Fever”".
Sheila Heti Reads “Just a Little Fever”
April 11, 202228min 26sec
Thumbnail for "Kevin Barry Reads “The Pub with No Beer”".
Kevin Barry Reads “The Pub with No Beer”
April 4, 202226min 54sec
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley Reads “After the Funeral”".
Tessa Hadley Reads “After the Funeral”
March 21, 202248min 39sec
Thumbnail for "Zach Williams Reads “Wood Sorrel House”".
Zach Williams reads his story “Wood Sorrel House,” from the March 21, 2022, issue of the magazine. Williams is a Stegner Fellow at Stanford University. He is working on a collection of short stories.
March 14, 202235min 5sec
Thumbnail for "Camille Bordas Reads “One Sun Only”".
Camille Bordas reads her story “One Sun Only,” from the March 7, 2022, issue of the magazine. Bordas published two novels in France. Her first novel in English, “How to Behave in a Crowd,” came out in 2017.
February 28, 202233min 54sec
Thumbnail for "Claire Keegan Reads “So Late in the Day”".
Claire Keegan Reads “So Late in the Day”
February 21, 202243min 36sec
Thumbnail for "Kate Folk Reads “Out There”".
Kate Folk Reads “Out There”
February 14, 202243min 9sec
Thumbnail for "Lauren Groff Reads “Annunciation”".
Lauren Groff Reads “Annunciation”
February 7, 202255min 13sec
Thumbnail for "Alexander MacLeod Reads “Once Removed”".
Alexander MacLeod Reads “Once Removed”
January 31, 202246min 32sec
Thumbnail for "Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Long Distance”".
Ayşegül Savaş reads her story “Long Distance,” from the January 31, 2022, issue of the magazine. Savaş’s first novel, “Walking on the Ceiling,” was published in 2019, and her second novel, “White on White,” came out last year.  
January 24, 202232min 27sec
Thumbnail for "Jennifer Egan Reads “What the Forest Remembers”".
Jennifer Egan Reads “What the Forest Remembers”
December 27, 202134min 31sec
Thumbnail for "Adam Levin Reads “A Lot of Things Have Happened”".
Adam Levin reads his story “A Lot of Things Have Happened,” from the December 27, 2021, issue of the magazine. Levin is the author of the story collection “Hot Pink,” and two novels, “The Instructions” and “Bubblegum,” which was published last year. 
December 20, 202128min 33sec
Thumbnail for "Madeleine Thien Reads “Lu, Reshaping”".
Madeleine Thien Reads “Lu, Reshaping”
December 13, 202140min 24sec
Thumbnail for "Colin Barrett Reads “A Shooting in Rathreedane”".
Colin Barrett Reads “A Shooting in Rathreedane”
December 6, 202138min 6sec
Thumbnail for "Kate Walbert Reads “Marriage/Quarantine”".
Kate Walbert Reads “Marriage/Quarantine”
November 29, 202122min 11sec
Thumbnail for "Greg Jackson Reads “The Hollow”".
Greg Jackson Reads “The Hollow”
November 22, 202141min 7sec
Thumbnail for "Gish Jen Reads “Detective Dog”".
Gish Jen Reads “Detective Dog”
November 15, 202144min 36sec
Thumbnail for "Yiyun Li Reads “Hello, Goodbye”".
Yiyun Li reads her story “Hello, Goodbye,” from the November 15, 2021, issue of the magazine. Li is the author of two story collections and four novels, including “Where Reasons End” and “Must I Go,” which was published last year. She won the Windham-Campbell Literature Prize in 2020. 
November 8, 202146min 5sec
Thumbnail for "Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “The Haunting of Hajji Hotak”".
Jamil Jan Kochai Reads “The Haunting of Hajji Hotak”
November 1, 202126min 9sec
Thumbnail for "David Means Reads “The Depletion Prompts”".
David Means reads his story “The Depletion Prompts,” from the November 1, 2021, issue of the magazine. Means is the author of the novel “Hystopia” and five story collections, including “The Spot” and “Instructions for a Funeral,” which was published in 2019. 
October 26, 202126min 6sec
Thumbnail for "Thomas McGuane Reads “Not Here You Don’t”".
Thomas McGuane reads his story “Not Here You Don’t,” from the October 18, 2021, issue of the magazine. McGuane has published more than a dozen books of fiction, including “Gallatin Canyon,” “Crow Fair,” and “Cloudbursts: Collected and New Stories,” which came out in 2018. 
October 12, 202123min 24sec
Thumbnail for "Karen Russell Reads “The Ghost Birds”".
Karen Russell Reads “The Ghost Birds”
October 5, 202149min 29sec
Thumbnail for "Esther Freud Reads “Desire”".
Esther Freud reads her story “Desire,” from the September 27, 2021, issue of the magazine. Freud is the author of nine novels, including “Hideous Kinky,” “Mr. Mac and Me,” and “I Couldn’t Love You More.”
September 21, 202132min 56sec
Thumbnail for "Han Ong Reads “The Monkey Who Speaks”".
Han Ong reads his story “The Monkey Who Speaks,” from the September 13, 2021, issue of the magazine. Ong, the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and the Berlin Prize, is the author of more than a dozen plays and two novels, “Fixer Chao” and “The Disinherited.”
September 7, 202158min 9sec
Thumbnail for "George Saunders Reads “The Mom of Bold Action”".
George Saunders Reads “The Mom of Bold Action”
August 24, 202152min 12sec
Thumbnail for "Emma Cline Reads “The Iceman”".
Emma Cline reads her story “The Iceman,” from the August 23, 2021, issue of the magazine. Cline’s first novel, “The Girls,” a winner of the Shirley Jackson Award, came out in 2016, and her story collection, “Daddy,” was published last year.
August 17, 202143min 16sec
Thumbnail for "hurmat kazmi Reads “Selection Week”".
hurmat kazmi reads their story “Selection Week,” from the August 16, 2021, issue of the magazine. kazmi, a graduate of the Iowa Writers Workshop, is a writer from Karachi, Pakistan, who lives and teaches in Iowa City.
August 10, 202155min 20sec
Thumbnail for "Sarah Braunstein Reads “Superstition”".
Sarah Braunstein reads her story “Superstition,” from the August 9, 2021, issue of the magazine. Braunstein is the author of the novel “The Sweet Relief of Missing Children,” which won the 2012 Maine Literary Award for Fiction and a recipient of the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 Award. 
August 3, 202137min 17sec
Thumbnail for "Tessa Hadley Reads “Coda”".
Tessa Hadley Reads “Coda”
July 27, 202155min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Rebecca Curtis Reads “Satellites”".
Rebecca Curtis reads her story “Satellites,” from the July 12 & 19, 2021, issue of the magazine. Curtis is the author of the story collection “Twenty Grand: And Other Tales of Love and Money” and a winner of the Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award for Fiction.
July 6, 202147min 50sec
Thumbnail for "Sam Lipsyte Reads “My Apology”".
Sam Lipsyte reads his story “My Apology,” from the July 5, 2021, issue of the magazine. Lipsyte is the author of six books of fiction, including the story collection “The Fun Parts,” and the novels “The Ask” and “Hark,” which was published in 2019.
June 29, 202123min 32sec
Thumbnail for "Camille Bordas Reads “Offside Constantly”".
Camille Bordas reads her story from the June 28, 2021, issue of the magazine. Bordas has published two novels in France, “Les Treize Desserts” and “Partie Commune.” Her first novel in English, “How to Behave in a Crowd,” was published in 2017.
June 22, 202134min 49sec
Thumbnail for "Bryan Washington Reads “Foster”".
Bryan Washington Reads “Foster”
June 8, 202141min 31sec
Thumbnail for "Rachel Heng Reads “Before the Valley”".
Rachel Heng reads her story from the June 7, 2021, issue of the magazine. Heng is the author of the novel “Suicide Club,” which was a national bestseller in Singapore and has been translated into ten languages. A new novel, “The Great Reclamation,” will be published next year. 
June 1, 202138min 2sec
Thumbnail for "Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “A, S, D, F”".
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads “A, S, D, F”
May 25, 202135min 10sec
Thumbnail for "Margaret Atwood Reads “Old Babes in the Wood”".
Margaret Atwood reads her story from the April 26 & May 3, 2021, issue of the magazine. Atwood has published more than two dozen books of fiction, including the story collection “Stone Mattress,” and the novels “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Testaments,” which won the Booker Prize in 2019.
April 20, 202132min 32sec
Thumbnail for "Jonas Eika Reads “Alvin”".
Jonas Eika reads his story from the April 19, 2021, issue of the magazine, which was translated from the Danish by Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg. Eika, a Danish writer, won the Nordic Council Literature Prize in 2019 for his short-story collection “After the Sun,” which will be published in English in August.
April 13, 202148min 37sec
Thumbnail for "Clare Sestanovich Reads “Separation”".
Clare Sestanovich reads her story from the April 12, 2021, issue of the magazine. Sestanovich will publish her début story collection, “Objects of Desire,” in June.
April 6, 202120min 47sec
Thumbnail for "Sterling HolyWhiteMountain Reads “Featherweight”".
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain reads his story from the April 5, 2021, issue of the magazine. HolyWhiteMountain is a former Stegner Fellow and current Jones Lecturer at Stanford University. He is an unrecognized citizen of the Blackfeet Nation. He is at work on a novel.
March 30, 202129min 32sec
Thumbnail for "Ayşegül Savaş Reads “Future Selves”".
Ayşegül Savaş reads her story from the March 29, 2021, issue of the magazine. Savaş’s first novel, “Walking on the Ceiling,” was published in 2019. Her second novel, “White on White,” will be published this year.
March 23, 202124min 16sec
Thumbnail for "Imbolo Mbue Reads “The Case for and Against Love Potions”".
Imbolo Mbue reads her story from the March 22, 2021, issue of the magazine. Mbue is the author of two novels, “Behold the Dreamers,” which won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction, and “How Beautiful We Were,” which was published this month.
March 16, 202141min 11sec
Thumbnail for "T. Coraghessan Boyle Reads “The Shape of a Teardrop”".
T.Coraghessan Boyle reads his story from the March 15, 2021, issue of the magazine. Boyle is the author of more than two dozen books of fiction, including “The Terranauts” and “Outside Looking In.” A new book, “Talk to Me,” will be published in September.
March 9, 202136min 43sec
Thumbnail for "Jonathan Lethem Reads “The Crooked House”".
Jonathan Lethem reads his story from the March 8, 2021, issue of the magazine. Lethem is the author of seventeen books of fiction, including the novels “Motherless Brooklyn,” “The Feral Detective,” and, most recently, “The Arrest,” which was published last year.
March 2, 202134min 42sec
Thumbnail for "Souvankham Thammavongsa Reads “Good-Looking”".
Souvankham Thammavongsa reads her story from the March 1, 2021, issue of the magazine. Thammavongsa has published four volumes of poetry and the short-story collection “How to Pronounce Knife,” which won the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
February 23, 202122min 38sec
Thumbnail for "Jhumpa Lahiri Reads “Casting Shadows”".
Jhumpa Lahiri Reads “Casting Shadows”
February 9, 202144min 44sec
Thumbnail for "Ben Okri Reads “A Wrinkle in the Realm”".
Ben Okri Reads “A Wrinkle in the Realm”
February 2, 202115min 19sec
Thumbnail for "Lauren Groff Reads “The Wind”".
Lauren Groff reads her story from the February 1, 2021, issue of the magazine. Groff has published three novels, including “Arcadia,” in 2012, and “Fates and Furies,” in 2015. Her second story collection, “Florida,” won the Story Prize in 2018. 
January 26, 202123min 32sec
Thumbnail for "Allegra Goodman Reads “A Challenge You Have Overcome”".
Allegra Goodman reads her story from the January 25, 2021, issue of the magazine. Goodman’s books include “The Family Markowitz” and “The Chalk Artist.”
January 19, 202130min 11sec
Thumbnail for "Andrea Lee Reads “The Rivals”".
Andrea Lee reads her story from the January 4 & 11, 2021, issue of the magazine. Lee is the author of four books, including the novel “Lost Hearts in Italy” and the story collection “Interesting Women.” A new book, “Red Island House,” will be published in March. 
December 29, 202054min 11sec
Thumbnail for "Rebecca Curtis Reads “The Christmas Miracle”".
Rebecca Curtis Reads “The Christmas Miracle”
December 15, 202053min 6sec
Thumbnail for "Patricia Lockwood Reads “The Winged Thing”".
Patricia Lockwood Reads “The Winged Thing”
November 24, 202044min
Thumbnail for "Salman Rushdie Reads “The Old Man in the Piazza”".
Salman Rushdie reads his story from the November 23, 2020, issue of the magazine. Rushdie has published twelve novels, including the Booker Prize-winning “Midnight’s Children,” “The Satanic Verses,” “The Golden House,” and, most recently, “Quichotte,” which came out last year. 
November 17, 202037min 24sec
Thumbnail for "Rebecca Curtis Reads “Hansa and Gretyl and Piece of Shit”".
Rebecca Curtis reads her story from the November 16, 2020, issue of the magazine. Curtis is the author of the story collection “Twenty Grand: And Other Tales of Love and Money” and a winner of the Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award for Fiction. 
November 10, 202054min 8sec
Thumbnail for "George Saunders Reads “Ghoul”".
George Saunders reads his story from the November 9, 2020, issue of the magazine. Saunders won the Man Booker Prize in 2017, for his novel “Lincoln in the Bardo.” He is the author of four story collections, including “CivilWarLand in Bad Decline” and “Tenth of December.”
November 3, 202055min 37sec
Thumbnail for "Curtis Sittenfeld Reads “A for Alone”".
Curtis Sittenfeld reads her story from the November 2, 2020, issue of the magazine. Sittenfeld is the author of one short-story collection, “You Think It, I’ll Say It,” and six novels, including “Prep,” “Eligible,” and “Rodham,” which came out earlier this year. 
October 27, 202050min 46sec
Thumbnail for "Roddy Doyle Reads “Life Without Children”".
Roddy Doyle reads his story from the October 19, 2020, issue of the magazine. Doyle is the author of thirteen novels, including the Booker Prize-winning “Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha” and “The Dead Republic.” His most recent novel, “Love,” came out earlier this year. 
October 13, 202025min 55sec
Thumbnail for "David Rabe Reads “Suffocation Theory”".
David Rabe Reads “Suffocation Theory”
October 6, 202043min 37sec
Thumbnail for "Joseph O’Neill Reads “Rainbows”".
Joseph O’Neill reads his story from the October 5, 2020, issue of the magazine. O’Neill is the author of four novels, including “Netherland,” which won the PEN/Faulkner award in 2009, and “The Dog.” His first story collection, “Good Trouble,” came out in 2018. 
September 29, 202042min 7sec
Thumbnail for "Douglas Stuart Reads “The Englishman”".
Douglas Stuart reads his story from the September 14, 2020, issue of the magazine. Stuart published his first novel, “Shuggie Bain,” earlier this year. 
September 8, 202042min 7sec
Thumbnail for "Susan Choi Reads “Flashlight”".
Susan Choi reads her story from the September 7, 2020, issue of the magazine. Choi is the author of five novels, including “My Education” and “Trust Exercise,” which won the National Book Award for Fiction in 2019. 
September 1, 202042min 9sec
Thumbnail for "David Wright Faladé Reads “The Sand Banks, 1861”".
David Wright Faladé Reads “The Sand Banks, 1861”
August 25, 202041min 9sec
Thumbnail for "David Gilbert Reads “Cicadia”".
David Gilbert reads his story from the August 24, 2020, issue of the magazine. Gilbert is the author of the story collection “Remote Feed” and two novels, “& Sons” and “The Normals.” 
August 18, 202039min 10sec
Thumbnail for "Madhuri Vijay Reads “You Are My Dear Friend”".
Madhuri Vijay reads his story from the August 17, 2020, issue of the magazine. Vijay is the author of the novel “The Far Field,” which won the J.C.B prize for literature in 2019. 
August 11, 202053min 58sec
Thumbnail for "Bryan Washington Reads “Heirlooms”".
Bryan Washington reads his story from the August 3 & 10, 2020, issue of the magazine. Washington’s first story collection, “Lot,” was published in 2019 and his first novel, “Memorial,” from which this story was adapted, will come out in October. 
July 28, 202046min 57sec
Thumbnail for "A. M. Homes Reads Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery”".
A. M. Homes Reads Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery”
July 21, 202033min 6sec

Annie Proulx Reads “The Hadal Zone”

Thumbnail for "Annie Proulx Reads “The Hadal Zone”".
June 30, 20241hr 13min


Annie Proulx reads her story “The Hadal Zone,” from the July 8 & 15, 2024, issue of the magazine. Proulx’s works of fiction include the novels “That Old Ace in the Hole” and “Barkskins,” and three collections of Wyoming stories, “Close Range,” “Bad Dirt,” and “Fine Just the Way It Is.” She is a winner of the pen/Faulkner Award, the Pulitzer Prize, and the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, among other awards.