The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker



Annie Proulx reads her story “The Hadal Zone,” from the July 8 & 15, 2024, issue of the magazine. Proulx’s works of fiction include the novels “That Old Ace in the Hole” and “Barkskins,” and three collections of Wyoming stories, “Close Range,” “Bad Dirt,” and “Fine Just the Way It Is.” She is a winner of the pen/Faulkner Award, the Pulitzer Prize, and the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, among other awards.