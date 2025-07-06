The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Zadie Smith reads her story “The Silence,” from the July 7 & 14, 2025, issue of the magazine. Smith, a winner of the Orange Prize for Fiction and the PEN/Audible Literary Service Award, among others, is the author of two short-story collections and six novels, including “NW,” “Swing Time,” and “The Fraud,” which was published in 2023.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices