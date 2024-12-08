The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Lauren Groff reads her story “Between the Shadow and the Soul,” from the December 16, 2024, issue of the magazine. Groff has published five novels, including “Fates and Furies” and “The Vaster Wilds,” which came out last year. Her second story collection, “Florida,” won the Story Prize and was a finalist for the National Book Award in 2018. Groff was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People this year.