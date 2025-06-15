The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Jhumpa Lahiri reads her story “Jubilee,” from the July 7 & 14, 2025, issue of the magazine. Lahiri, a recipient of the National Humanities Medal and the PEN/Malamud Award, among others, is the author of six books of fiction, including the story collections “Interpreter of Maladies,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2000, and “Roman Stories,” which was written in Italian and published in English in 2023.

