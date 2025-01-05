The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Kanak Kapur reads her story “Prophecy,” from the January 13, 2025, issue of the magazine. Kapur teaches at Colgate University, where she is an Olive B. O’Connor fellow. Her short fiction has appeared in The Sewanee Review, The Rumpus, and elsewhere. She is working on her first novel.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices