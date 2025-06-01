The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Louise Erdrich reads her story “Love of My Days,” from the June 2, 2025, issue of the magazine. Erdrich is the author of more than two dozen works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, including the novels “The Round House,” which won the National Book Award in 2012, “The Night Watchman,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2021, and “The Mighty Red,” which was published last year.

