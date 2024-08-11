The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker



This week’s issue of The New Yorker is an archival issue, and we’d like to accompany it with an episode of the Writer’s Voice featuring an archival story: “The Naturals,” by Sam Lipstyle, which was published in the May 5, 2014, issue of the magazine. Lipsyte is the author of eight books of fiction, including the story collection “The Fun Parts,” “The Ask,” and “No One Left to Come Looking for You,” which was published in 2022.