The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Mona Awad reads her story “The Chartreuse,” from the July 28, 2025, issue of the magazine. Awad is the author of four books of fiction, including “13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl,” which won the Amazon Best First Novel Award, and “Rouge,” which was published in 2023. Her new novel, “We Love You, Bunny,” will come out in September.

