The story in the magazine’s October 7th, 2024, issue is “Stories About Us” by Lore Segal. Segal wasn’t able to read her story for the podcast. But, in 2010, on the New Yorker Fiction Podcast, Jennifer Egan read and discussed a different story by Lore Segal—“The Reverse Bug,” from 1989—and we wanted to share this bonus sampling of Segal’s work with you instead.