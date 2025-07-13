The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Clare Sestanovich reads her story “Natural History,” from the July 21, 2025, issue of the magazine. Sestanovich is the author of the story collection “Objects of Desire,” which came out in 2021 and was a finalist for the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize, and the novel “Ask Me Again,” which was published last year.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices