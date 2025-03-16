The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Joyce Carol Oates reads her story “The Frenzy,” from the March 24, 2025, issue of the magazine. Oates, a winner of the National Humanities Medal and the Jerusalem Prize, among others, is the author of more than seventy books of fiction, including the novel “Butcher” and the story collection “Flint Kill Creek.” A new novel, “Fox,” will be published later this year.

