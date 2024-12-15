The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Daisy Hildyard reads her story “Revision,” from the December 23, 2024, issue of the magazine. Hildyard, a winner of the Somerset Maugham Award and of one of the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” awards, is the author of the novels “Emergency” and “Hunters in the Snow,” and of a nonfiction book, “The Second Body.”

