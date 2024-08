Akhil Sharma reads his story “The Narayans,” from the August 26, 2024, issue of the magazine. Sharma is the author of the story collection “A Life of Adventure and Delight,” and two novels, “An Obedient Father,” which was published in 2000 and republished, in a revised version, in 2022, and “Family Life,” for which he won the International Dublin Literary Award in 2016.