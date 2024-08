Yiyun Li reads her story “The Particles of Order,” from the September 2, 2024, issue of the magazine. Li is the author of eight books of fiction, including the novels “Must I Go” and “The Book of Goose,” and the story collection “Wednesday’s Child,” which was a finalist for this year’s Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. A new nonfiction book, “Things in Nature Merely Grow,” will be published next year.