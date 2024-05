Rachel Cusk joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "The Bible" and “The Stolen Pigeons” by Marguerite Duras, which were translated from the French, by Deborah Treisman, and published in *The New Yorker* in 2006 and 2007. Cusk is a winner of the Whitbread First Novel Award and the Somerset Maugham Award, and is the author of five books of nonfiction and twelve novels, including "Arlington Park," "Outline," "Transit," "Kudos," and "Parade," which will be published in June.