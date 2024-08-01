The New Yorker: Fiction

The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “Labyrinth,” which was published in a 2012 issue of The New Yorker.
February 1, 20241hr 9min
The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “The Bees, Part 1,” which was published in a 2002 issue of The New Yorker.
January 1, 20241hr 7min
The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “1=1,” which was published in a 2016 issue of The New Yorker.
December 1, 202352min 56sec
The author joins Deborah Treisman live at the Hot Docs podcast festival to read and discuss the story “Varieties of Exile,” which was published in a 1976 issue of The New Yorker.
November 1, 20231hr 19min
Lucinda Rosenfeld joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Returns,” by Annie Ernaux, translated from the French by Deborah Treisman, which was published in The New Yorker in 20233. Rosenfeld is the author of five novels, including “I’m So Happy for You” and “Class.”
October 1, 202345min 31sec
Andrew O’Hagan joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “An Actor Prepares,” by Donald Antrim, which was published in The New Yorker in 1999. O’Hagan is the author of six novels, including “The Illuminations” and “Mayflies,” which was published in 2020 and won the Los Angeles Times Christopher Isherwood Prize.
September 1, 20231hr 16min
David Means joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “Face Time,” by Lorrie Moore, which was published in The New Yorker in 2020. Means is the author of a novel and six story collections, including “Instructions for a Funeral” and “Two Nurses, Smoking,” which came out in 2022.
August 1, 20231hr
George Saunders Reads Claire Keegan
July 1, 20231hr 11min
Ottessa Moshfegh joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Two Ruminations on a Homeless Brother,” by David Means, which was published in The New Yorker in 2017. Moshfegh is the author of four novels, including “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” and “Lapvona.”
June 1, 20231hr
Jonas Hassen Khemiri Reads Vladimir Nabokov
May 1, 202356min 32sec
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Ill Seen Ill Said,” by Samuel Beckett, which was published in The New Yorker in 1981. Sayrafiezadeh is the author of a memoir and two story collections, the most recent of which, “American Estrangement,” was published in 2021.
April 1, 20231hr 17min
March 9, 202318min 46sec
Claire-Louise Bennett joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Family Walls,” by Maeve Brennan, which was published in The New Yorker in 1973. Bennett has published two books of fiction, “Pond” and “Checkout 19.”
March 7, 20231hr 14min
Clare Sestanovich joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Moons of Jupiter” by Alice Munro, which was published in The New Yorker in 1978. Sestanovich’s story collection, “Objects of Desire,” was published in 2021.
February 1, 20231hr 12min
Gary Shteyngart joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Omakase,” by Weike Wang, which was published in *The New Yorker* in 2018. Shteyngart is the author of five novels including, most recently, “Lake Success” and “Our Country Friends.”
January 1, 20231hr 8min
Ling Ma joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Seeing Ershadi,” by Nicole Krauss, which was published in The New Yorker in 2018. Ma is the author of the novel “Severance” and the story collection “Bliss Montage,” which came out in September.
December 1, 202258min 33sec
Jamil Jan Kochai Reads Yiyun Li
November 1, 20221hr 1min
Madeleine Thien Reads Yoko Ogawa
October 1, 20221hr 10min
Elif Batuman Reads Sylvia Townsend Warner
September 1, 20221hr 1min
André Alexis Reads Italo Calvino
August 5, 202251min 56sec
Akhil Sharma joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Zombie,” by Joyce Carol Oates, which was published in The New Yorker in 1994. Sharma is the author of the novels “Family Life” and “An Obedient Father,” which will be reissued in a revised version this month.
July 1, 20221hr 6min
Rachel Kushner joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Come Into the Drawing Room, Doris,” by Edna O’Brien, which was published in The New Yorker in 1962. Kushner is the author of three novels and most recently the essay collection “The Hard Crowd,” which was published last year.
June 1, 20221hr 6min
Camille Bordas joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “A Father-to-Be,” by Saul Bellow, which was published in The New Yorker in 1955. Bordas’s novel “How to Behave in a Crowd,” was published in 2017
May 1, 202253min 17sec
Sherman Alexie joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Where I’m Calling From,” by Raymond Carver, which was published in The New Yorker in 1982. Alexie is the author of nineteen books of fiction and poetry, including “Blasphemy: New and Selected Stories” and the novel “Flight.”
April 1, 20221hr 10min
Gish Jen joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Friends,” by Grace Paley, which was published in The New Yorker in 1979. Jen is the author of nine books, including the novel “The Resisters” and the story collection “Thank you, Mr. Nixon,” which was published in February.
March 1, 202259min 23sec
Alejandro Zambra joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Loneliness,” by Bruno Schulz, translated from the Polish by Celina Wieniewska, which was published in The New Yorker in 1977. Zambra is a Chilean poet, novelist, and story writer whose most recent novel, “Chilean Poet,” will be published in English this month.
February 1, 202236min 55sec
Kevin Barry Reads V. S. Pritchett
January 1, 202251min 11sec
Will Mackin joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Falls,” by George Saunders, which was published in The New Yorker in 1996. Mackin’s first book, “Bring Out the Dog,” was published in 2018 and won the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for Debut Short Story Collection.
December 1, 202156min 8sec
Ben Lerner Reads Julio Cortázar
November 1, 202156min
Donald Antrim Reads Donald Barthelme 2021
October 1, 202137min 25sec
Rebecca Curtis joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey,” by Haruki Murakami, which was published in The New Yorker in 2020. Curtis is the author of the story collection “Twenty Grand: and Other Tales of Love and Money.”
September 1, 20211hr 2min
Ann Patchett joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Proxy Marriage,” by Maile Meloy, which was published in The New Yorker in 2012. Patchett is the author of eight novels, including “Commonwealth” and “The Dutch House,” which was a finalist for last year’s Pulitzer Prize.
August 1, 20211hr 10min
Susan Choi joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Found Objects,” by Jennifer Egan, which was published in The New Yorker in 2007. Choi is the author of five novels, including “My Education” and “Trust Exercise,” which won the National Book Award in 2019.
July 1, 20211hr 5min
Ben Okri Reads Franz Kafka
June 1, 202146min 18sec
Téa Obreht joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Gallatin Canyon,” by Thomas McGuane, which appeared in a 2003 issue of the magazine. Obreht is the author of two novels, “The Tiger's Wife” and “Inland.”
May 1, 202157min 45sec
Weike Wang joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Katania,” by Lara Vapnyar, which appeared in a 2013 issue of the magazine. Wang's first novel, “Chemistry,” won the PEN/Hemingway Award in 2018.
April 1, 20211hr
Douglas Stuart joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Fjord of Killary,” by Kevin Barry, which appeared in a 2010 issue of the magazine. Stuart’s first novel, “Shuggie Bain,” won the Booker Prize in 2020.
March 1, 202154min 12sec
Hisham Matar joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “One Minus One,” by Colm Tóibín, which appeared in a 2007 issue of the magazine. Matar’s most recent book, the memoir “A Month in Siena,” came out last year.
February 1, 20211hr 9min
Chang-rae Lee joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Coming Soon,” by Steven Millhauser, which appeared in a 2013 issue of the magazine. Lee’s sixth novel, “My Year Abroad,” will be published in February.
January 1, 202157min 12sec
Samantha Hunt Reads Yiyun Li
December 1, 20201hr 5min
Elizabeth Strout joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Bravado,” by William Trevor, which appeared in a 2007 issue of the magazine. Strout’s most recent book, “Olive Again,” an Oprah’s book-club pick, was published in 2019.
November 1, 202047min 53sec
ZZ Packer joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Who Will Greet You At Home,” by Lesley Nneka Arimah, which appeared in a 2015 issue of the magazine. Packer’s story collection, “Drinking Coffee Elsewhere,” was published in 2003.
October 1, 20201hr 6min
David Gilbert joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Three Days,” by Samantha Hunt, which appeared in a 2006 issue of the magazine. Gilbert is the author of two novels, “& Sons” and “The Normals.”
September 1, 20201hr 6min
Tommy Orange joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Years of My Birth,” by Louise Erdrich, which appeared in a 2011 issue of the magazine. Orange’s first novel, “There There,” was published in 2018 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
August 1, 202051min 35sec
Allegra Goodman joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “No Place for You My Love,” by Eudora Welty, which appeared in a 1952 issue of the magazine. Goodman’s books include “The Family Markowitz” and “The Chalk Artist.”
July 1, 20201hr 7min
Bryan Washington Reads Haruki Murakami
June 1, 20201hr 3min
Kristen Roupenian Reads Shirley Jackson
May 1, 202042min 54sec
Deborah Treisman Reads David Foster Wallace
April 1, 202034min 20sec
Greg Jackson Reads Ann Beattie
March 1, 202059min 29sec
David Rabe Reads John Updike
February 1, 202044min 49sec
Andrea Lee Reads Haruki Murakami
January 1, 202057min 16sec
Ann Beattie Reads Mavis Gallant
December 1, 20191hr
Garth Greenwell Reads Jean Stafford
November 1, 20191hr 5min
Jhumpa Lahiri Reads Primo Levi
October 1, 20191hr
Etgar Keret Reads Janet Frame
September 1, 201946min 23sec
Margaret Atwood Reads Alice Munro
August 1, 20191hr 10min
Kirstin Valdez Quade Reads John L'Heureux
July 1, 20191hr 13min
Andrew Sean Greer Reads Dorothy Parker
June 3, 201946min 3sec
Emma Cline joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "The Metal Bowl," by Miranda July, from a 2017 issue of the magazine. Cline's first novel, "The Girls," was shortlisted for the John Leonard Award from the National Book Critics Circle and the Center for Fiction's First Novel Prize.
May 1, 201958min 7sec
Marisa Silver joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Nawabdin Electrician," by Daniyal Mueenuddin, from a 2007 issue of the magazine. Silver is the author of two short-story collections and four books of fiction, including "The God of War" and "Little Nothing."
April 1, 201955min 23sec
Joy Williams Reads Don DeLillo
March 1, 201958min 3sec
Joseph O'Neill joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "The Pet," by Nadine Gordimer, from a 1962 issue of the magazine. O'Neill's four novels include "The Dog" and "Netherland." His most recent book, the story collection "Good Trouble," was published last year.
February 1, 201950min 23sec
Orhan Pamuk joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Ibn Hakkan Al-Bokhari, Dead in his Labyrinth," by Jorge Luis Borges, from a 1970 issue of the magazine. Pamuk's novels include "Snow," "My Name is Red," and "The Museum of Innocence." He received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2006.
January 2, 201955min 21sec
Dave Eggers Reads Sam Shepard
December 1, 201855min 31sec
Stuart Dybek joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Miracle Polish," by Steven Millhauser, from a 2011 issue of the magazine. Dybek is a poet and fiction writer, whose story collections include "Paper Lantern: Love Stories" and "Ecstatic Cahoots: Fifty Short Stories." He was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship in 2007.
November 1, 20181hr 6min
Roddy Doyle Reads Lorrie Moore
October 1, 20181hr 10min
Tessa Hadley Reads John Updike
September 3, 20181hr 9min
Kate Walbert joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Pet Milk,” by Stuart Dybek, from a 1984 issue of the magazine.
August 1, 201838min 48sec
Ottessa Moshfegh joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "My Life Is a Joke," by Sheila Heti, from a 2015 issue of the magazine.
July 2, 201845min 24sec
A.M. Homes joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Stone Mattress," from a 2011 issue of The New Yorker.
June 1, 20181hr 9min
Hari Kunzru reads and discusses “The Colonel's Daughter,” by Robert Coover, from a 2013 issue of The New Yorker.
May 1, 20181hr 4min
Mohsin Hamid joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Book of Sand,” by Jorge Luis Borges, from a 1976 issue of the magazine.
April 2, 201848min 5sec
Lorrie Moore joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Naked Ladies," by Antonya Nelson, from a 1992 issue of the magazine.
March 2, 20181hr 10min
Colin Barrett joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Stuff" by Joy Williams, from a 2016 issue of the magazine.
February 2, 201849min 45sec
David Sedaris joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Leopard," by Wells Tower from a 2008 issue of the magazine.
January 2, 201854min 15sec
Fiction Podcast Bonus: David Sedaris Reads Miranda July
December 22, 201732min 14sec
Sarah Shun-lien Bynum joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Extra,” by Yiyun Li from a 2003 issue of the magazine.
December 1, 20171hr 11min
Lauren Groff joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Shirley Hazzard’s “In These Islands,” from a 1990 issue of the magazine.
November 1, 201754min 27sec
Matthew Klam joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss John Updike’s “Twin Beds in Rome,” from a 1964 issue of the magazine.
October 2, 201759min 57sec
Curtis Sittenfeld joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Tessa Hadley’s “The Surrogate,” from a 2003 issue of the magazine.
September 1, 20171hr
Akhil Sharma reads and discusses “Baster,” by Jeffrey Eugenides.
August 1, 201756min 13sec
Gabe Hudson joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Robert Coover’s “The Frog Prince,” from a 2014 issue of the magazine.
July 3, 201729min 4sec
Colm Tóibín reads and discusses “In The Middle of The Fields,” by Mary Lavin.
June 1, 20171hr 12min
Rachel Kushner reads and discusses “The Black Lights,” by Thom Jones.
May 1, 20171hr 11min
Salman Rushdie reads and discusses “Love Far From Home,” by Italo Calvino
April 3, 201743min 36sec
Mary Gaitskill reads and discusses “The Five-Forty-Eight,” by John Cheever.
March 1, 20171hr 1min
Junot Díaz reads and discusses "Seven," by Edwidge Danticat.
February 1, 201755min 59sec
Richard Powers reads and discusses “A Visit,” by Steven Millhauser
January 3, 201757min 51sec
David Means reads and discusses “The Toughest Indian in the World,” by Sherman Alexie.
December 1, 201651min 10sec
Ben Marcus reads and discusses "A Dream of Men," by Mary Gaitskill.
November 1, 201655min 13sec
Karen Russell joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Mavis Gallant’s “From the Fifteenth District,” from a 1978 issue of the magazine.
October 3, 201637min 22sec
Annie Proulx joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss J. F. Powers’s “A Losing Game,” from a 1955 issue of the magazine.
September 1, 201648min 15sec
Alice Mattison reads "The First American" by Lore Segal.
August 1, 201659min 6sec
Ben Lerner joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss John Berger’s “Woven, Sir,” from a 2001 issue of the magazine.
July 1, 201650min 49sec
Karl Ove Knausgaard joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss V. S. Naipaul's “Jack's Garden,” from a 1986 issue of the magazine.
June 1, 20161hr 10min
Dana Spiotta joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Joy Williams’s “Chicken Hill,” from a 2015 issue of the magazine.
May 2, 201639min 31sec
Anne Enright joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Frank O'Connor's "The Masculine Principle," from a 1950 issue of the magazine.
April 1, 201647min 54sec
March 15, 20161hr 22min
Jonathan Franzen joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss David Means's "The Spot," from a 2006 issue of the magazine.
March 1, 201649min 1sec
Kevin Barry joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Brian Friel's "The Saucer of Larks," from a 1960 issue of the magazine.
February 1, 201643min 11sec
Rivka Galchen joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Isaac Bashevis Singer's "The Cafeteria," from a 1968 issue of the magazine.
January 4, 20161hr 3min
Andrew O'Hagan joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Edna O'Brien's "The Widow," from a 1989 issue of the magazine.
December 1, 201555min 15sec
Lydia Davis joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Robert Gorham Davis's “Then We’ll Set it Right,” from a 1943 issue of the magazine.
November 2, 201544min 57sec
Allan Gurganus joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Grace Paley’s “My Father Addresses Me on the Facts of Old Age,” from a 2002 issue of the magazine.
October 1, 201544min 47sec
Lionel Shriver joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss T. C. Boyle’s “Chicxulub,” from a 2004 issue of the magazine.
September 1, 201549min 18sec
Sam Lipsyte joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss James Purdy’s “About Jessie Mae,” from a 1957 issue of the magazine.
August 1, 201530min 13sec
Yiyun Li joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Patricia Highsmith’s “The Trouble with Mrs. Blynn, the Trouble with the World,” from a 2002 issue of the magazine.
July 1, 201545min 39sec
Michael Cunningham joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Harold Brodkey’s “Dumbness Is Everything,” from a 1996 issue of the magazine.
June 1, 20151hr 16min
Joshua Ferris joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Robert Coover’s “Going for a Beer,” from a 2011 issue of the magazine.
May 1, 201522min 59sec
Thomas McGuane joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss David Means’s “The Tree Line, Kansas, 1934,” from a 2010 issue of the magazine.
April 2, 201539min 6sec
Etgar Keret joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Donald Barthelme’s “Chablis,” from a 1983 issue of the magazine.
March 3, 201529min 50sec
Antonya Nelson joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Tom Drury’s “Accident at the Sugar Beet,” from a 1992 issue of the magazine.
February 3, 201551min 54sec
Joseph O’Neill joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Muriel Spark’s “The Ormolu Clock,” from a 1960 issue of the magazine.
December 31, 201447min 40sec
Aleksandar Hemon joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Vladimir Nabokov’s “Pnin,” from a 1953 issue of the magazine.
December 1, 201454min 26sec
David Gilbert joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Steven Polansky’s “Leg,” from a 1994 issue of the magazine.
November 4, 201451min 12sec
George Saunders joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Grace Paley’s “Love,” from a 1979 issue of the magazine, and Barry Hannah’s “The Wretched Seventies,” from a 1996 issue.
October 1, 201437min 55sec
Akhil Sharma joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Tobias Wolff’s “The Night In Question,” from a 1996 issue of the magazine.
September 30, 201437min 12sec
Joyce Carol Oates joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Cynthia Ozick’s “The Shawl,” from a 1980 issue of the magazine.
September 30, 201427min 50sec
Miranda July joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Janet Frame’s “Prizes,” from a 1962 issue of the magazine.
September 30, 201431min 14sec
Rebecca Curtis joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Leonard Michaels’s “The Penultimate Conjecture,” from a 1999 issue of the magazine.
September 30, 201440min 44sec
Tim Parks reads Peter Stamm.
September 30, 201458min 26sec
Nathan Englander Reads John Cheever’s “The Enormous Radio”
September 30, 201440min 38sec
Jennifer Egan reads Mary Gaitskill's "The Other Place."
March 4, 201452min 54sec
T. C. Boyle reads two short stories by Donald Barthelme: “Game” and “The School.”
February 4, 201436min 32sec
Paul Theroux reads "The Letter Writers," by Elizabeth Taylor, which appeared in The New Yorker in 1958.
January 3, 201445min 14sec
Jonathan Safran Foer reads Amos Oz's "The King of Norway," which first appeared in The New Yorker in 2011.
December 3, 201334min 5sec
On this month's fiction podcast, Louise Erdrich reads "Mastiff," by Joyce Carol Oates, which appeared in the magazine in 2013. Erdrich's latest book, "The Round House," won the National Book Award in 2012.
November 2, 201357min 48sec
Jonathan Lethem Reads V. S. Pritchett
October 2, 201344min 49sec
Rick Bass reads "Ice," by Thomas McGuane.
September 4, 201337min 45sec
Donald Antrim reads "Work," by Denis Johnson.
August 2, 201328min 12sec
Gary Shteyngart reads "Paper Losses," by Lorrie Moore.
July 4, 201335min 45sec
Robert Coover reads "The Daughters of the Moon," by Italo Calvino.
June 5, 201347min 51sec
Richard Ford reads "The State of Grace," by Harold Brodkey.
May 4, 201351min 8sec
Margaret Atwood reads "Voices Lost in Snow," by Mavis Gallant.
April 3, 201348min 12sec
Edwidge Danticat reads "Girl" and "Wingless," by Jamaica Kincaid.
March 7, 201336min 43sec
Francisco Goldman reads "Clara," by Roberto Bolano.
February 2, 201339min 30sec
Tony Earley reads "Love," by William Maxwell.
January 3, 201321min 9sec
Hisham Matar reads "Shakespeare's Memory," by Jorge Luis Borges.
December 4, 201239min 40sec
David Sedaris reads "Roy Spivey," by Miranda July.
November 2, 201231min 15sec
Sherman Alexie reads "The Lesson," by Jessamyn West.
October 5, 201247min 17sec
Tessa Hadley Reads Nadine Gordimer
September 6, 201252min 25sec
Maile Meloy Reads Laurie Colwin
August 2, 201222min 24sec
James Salter Reads Reynolds Price
June 30, 201243min 59sec
Dave Eggers Reads Roddy Doyle
June 2, 201250min 2sec
Matthew Klam Reads Charles D’Ambrosio
May 2, 20121hr 2min
Colm Toibin Reads Sylvia Townsend Warner
March 17, 201245min 23sec
Nicole Krauss Reads Bruno Schulz
February 18, 201230min 5sec
Thomas Beller Reads Niccolo Tucci
January 19, 201236min 24sec
Tea Obreht Reads Stephanie Vaughn
December 16, 201145min
Said Sayrafiezadeh Reads Thomas Beller
November 19, 201142min 14sec
Colum McCann Reads Benedict Kiely
October 19, 201159min 2sec
Ben Marcus reads Kazuo Ishiguro's "A Village After Dark," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman. "A Village After Dark" was published in the May 21, 2001, issue of The New Yorker. Ben Marcus's upcoming book, "The Flame Alphabet," will be published in 2012.
September 22, 201139min 40sec
Salman Rushdie Reads Donald Barthelme
August 20, 201124min 59sec
ZZ Packer Reads Stuart Dybek
July 16, 201147min 13sec
Lauren Groff reads Alice Munro's "Axis," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman. "Axis" was published in the January 31, 2011, issue of The New Yorker.
June 22, 201147min 5sec
Allegra Goodman reads John Updike's "A & P," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman. "A & P" was published in the July 22, 1961, issue of The New Yorker and is collected in "The Early Stories: 1953-1975."
May 21, 201129min 19sec
Sam Lipsyte reads Thomas McGuane's "Cowboy," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman. "Cowboy" was published in the September 19, 2005, issue of The New Yorker and is collected in "Gallatin Canyon."
April 21, 201132min 23sec
Daniel Alarcon reads Roberto Bolano's "Gomez Palacio."
March 19, 201130min 53sec
Anne Enright reads John Cheever's "The Swimmer."
February 17, 201142min 47sec
Hilton Als reads James McCourt's "Kaye Wayfaring in 'Avenged'"
January 21, 201143min 6sec
Cynthia Ozick reads Steven Millhauser's "In the Reign of Harad IV."
December 18, 201036min 23sec
Jennifer Egan reads Lore Segal's "The Reverse Bug."
November 19, 201044min 40sec
David Means reads Raymond Carver's "Chef's House."
October 15, 201025min 54sec
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reads Jamaica Kincaid's "Figures in the Distance."
September 11, 201028min 7sec
Chris Adrian reads Donald Barthelme's "The Indian Uprising."