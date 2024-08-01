A monthly reading and conversation with the New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman.
Share your thoughts on The New Yorker’s Fiction Podcast. As a token of our appreciation, you will be eligible to enter a prize drawing up to $1,000 after you complete the survey.https://selfserve.decipherinc.com/survey/selfserve/222b/76152?pin=1&uBRANDLINK=4&uCHANNELLINK=2
A monthly reading and conversation with the New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman.
Share your thoughts on The New Yorker’s Fiction Podcast. As a token of our appreciation, you will be eligible to enter a prize drawing up to $1,000 after you complete the survey.https://selfserve.decipherinc.com/survey/selfserve/222b/76152?pin=1&uBRANDLINK=4&uCHANNELLINK=2