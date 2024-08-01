Logo for The New Yorker: Fiction

Jennifer Egan Reads Margaret Atwood
January 1, 20251hr 7min64.72 MB
Ayşegül Savaş Reads Tessa Hadley
December 1, 20241hr 25min81.3 MB
Aleksandar Hemon Reads ZZ Packer
November 2, 20241hr 17min74.11 MB
Rebecca Makkai Reads Jhumpa Lahiri
October 1, 20241hr 19min75.69 MB
Louise Erdrich Reads Karen Russell
September 1, 20241hr 13min69.88 MB
David Sedaris Reads George Saunders
August 1, 202446min 59sec45.1 MB
Nathan Englander Reads Chris Adrian
July 1, 20241hr 4min61.74 MB
André Alexis Reads Alice Munro
June 1, 20241hr 39min94.63 MB
Rachel Cusk Reads Marguerite Duras
May 1, 202454min 38sec52.46 MB
David Bezmozgis Reads Sarah Shun-lien Bynum
April 1, 20241hr 9min65.84 MB
Greg Jackson Reads Jennifer Egan
March 1, 20241hr 15min71.65 MB
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain Reads Roberto Bolaño
The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “Labyrinth,” which was published in a 2012 issue of The New Yorker.
February 1, 20241hr 9min66.52 MB
Rivka Galchen Reads Aleksandar Hemon
The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “The Bees, Part 1,” which was published in a 2002 issue of The New Yorker.
January 1, 20241hr 7min64.23 MB
Teju Cole Reads Anne Carson
The author joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss the story “1=1,” which was published in a 2016 issue of The New Yorker.
December 1, 202352min 56sec50.83 MB
Margaret Atwood Reads Mavis Gallant, Live
The author joins Deborah Treisman live at the Hot Docs podcast festival to read and discuss the story “Varieties of Exile,” which was published in a 1976 issue of The New Yorker.
November 1, 20231hr 19min76 MB
Lucinda Rosenfeld Reads Annie Ernaux
Lucinda Rosenfeld joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Returns,” by Annie Ernaux, translated from the French by Deborah Treisman, which was published in The New Yorker in 20233. Rosenfeld is the author of five novels, including “I’m So Happy for You” and “Class.”
October 1, 202345min 31sec43.8 MB
Andrew O'Hagan Reads Donald Antrim
Andrew O’Hagan joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “An Actor Prepares,” by Donald Antrim, which was published in The New Yorker in 1999. O’Hagan is the author of six novels, including “The Illuminations” and “Mayflies,” which was published in 2020 and won the Los Angeles Times Christopher Isherwood Prize.
September 1, 20231hr 16min73.27 MB
David Means Reads Lorrie Moore
David Means joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “Face Time,” by Lorrie Moore, which was published in The New Yorker in 2020. Means is the author of a novel and six story collections, including “Instructions for a Funeral” and “Two Nurses, Smoking,” which came out in 2022.
August 1, 20231hr57.91 MB
George Saunders Reads Claire Keegan
George Saunders Reads Claire Keegan
July 1, 20231hr 11min68.38 MB
Ottessa Moshfegh Reads David Means
Ottessa Moshfegh joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Two Ruminations on a Homeless Brother,” by David Means, which was published in The New Yorker in 2017. Moshfegh is the author of four novels, including “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” and “Lapvona.”
June 1, 20231hr58.54 MB
Jonas Hassen Khemiri Reads Vladimir Nabokov
Jonas Hassen Khemiri Reads Vladimir Nabokov
May 1, 202356min 32sec54.33 MB
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads Samuel Beckett
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Ill Seen Ill Said,” by Samuel Beckett, which was published in The New Yorker in 1981. Sayrafiezadeh is the author of a memoir and two story collections, the most recent of which, “American Estrangement,” was published in 2021.
April 1, 20231hr 17min73.78 MB
Introducing: "In The Dark"
Introducing: “In The Dark”
March 9, 202318min 46sec18.09 MB
Claire-Louise Bennett Reads Maeve Brennan
Claire-Louise Bennett joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Family Walls,” by Maeve Brennan, which was published in The New Yorker in 1973. Bennett has published two books of fiction, “Pond” and “Checkout 19.”
March 7, 20231hr 14min70.9 MB
Clare Sestanovich Reads Alice Munro
Clare Sestanovich joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Moons of Jupiter” by Alice Munro, which was published in The New Yorker in 1978. Sestanovich’s story collection, “Objects of Desire,” was published in 2021.
February 1, 20231hr 12min69.39 MB
Gary Shteyngart Reads Weike Wang
Gary Shteyngart joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Omakase,” by Weike Wang, which was published in *The New Yorker* in 2018. Shteyngart is the author of five novels including, most recently, “Lake Success” and “Our Country Friends.” 
January 1, 20231hr 8min65.27 MB
Ling Ma Reads Nicole Krauss
Ling Ma joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Seeing Ershadi,” by Nicole Krauss, which was published in The New Yorker in 2018. Ma is the author of the novel “Severance” and the story collection “Bliss Montage,” which came out in September.
December 1, 202258min 33sec56.26 MB
Jamil Jan Kochai Reads Yiyun Li
Jamil Jan Kochai Reads Yiyun Li
November 1, 20221hr 1min58.69 MB
Madeleine Thien Reads Yoko Ogawa
Madeleine Thien Reads Yoko Ogawa
October 1, 20221hr 10min67.71 MB
Elif Batuman Reads Sylvia Townsend Warner
Elif Batuman Reads Sylvia Townsend Warner
September 1, 20221hr 1min59.1 MB
André Alexis Reads Italo Calvino
André Alexis Reads Italo Calvino
August 5, 202251min 56sec49.92 MB
Akhil Sharma Reads Joyce Carol Oates
Akhil Sharma joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Zombie,” by Joyce Carol Oates, which was published in The New Yorker in 1994. Sharma is the author of the novels “Family Life” and “An Obedient Father,” which will be reissued in a revised version this month.
July 1, 20221hr 6min63.06 MB
Rachel Kushner Reads Edna O'Brien
Rachel Kushner joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Come Into the Drawing Room, Doris,” by Edna O’Brien, which was published in The New Yorker in 1962. Kushner is the author of three novels and most recently the essay collection “The Hard Crowd,” which was published last year.
June 1, 20221hr 6min63.45 MB
Camille Bordas Reads Saul Bellow
Camille Bordas joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “A Father-to-Be,” by Saul Bellow, which was published in The New Yorker in 1955. Bordas’s novel “How to Behave in a Crowd,” was published in 2017
May 1, 202253min 17sec51.21 MB
Sherman Alexie Reads Raymond Carver
Sherman Alexie joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Where I’m Calling From,” by Raymond Carver, which was published in The New Yorker in 1982. Alexie is the author of nineteen books of fiction and poetry, including “Blasphemy: New and Selected Stories” and the novel “Flight.”
April 1, 20221hr 10min67.43 MB
Gish Jen Reads Grace Paley
Gish Jen joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Friends,” by Grace Paley, which was published in The New Yorker in 1979. Jen is the author of nine books, including the novel “The Resisters” and the story collection “Thank you, Mr. Nixon,” which was published in February.
March 1, 202259min 23sec57.07 MB
Alejandro Zambra Reads Bruno Schulz
Alejandro Zambra joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Loneliness,” by Bruno Schulz, translated from the Polish by Celina Wieniewska, which was published in The New Yorker in 1977. Zambra is a Chilean poet, novelist, and story writer whose most recent novel, “Chilean Poet,” will be published in English this month.
February 1, 202236min 55sec35.49 MB
Kevin Barry Reads V. S. Pritchett
Kevin Barry Reads V. S. Pritchett
January 1, 202251min 11sec49.19 MB
Will Mackin Reads George Saunders
Will Mackin joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Falls,” by George Saunders, which was published in The New Yorker in 1996. Mackin’s first book, “Bring Out the Dog,” was published in 2018 and won the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for Debut Short Story Collection.
December 1, 202156min 8sec53.95 MB
Ben Lerner Reads Julio Cortázar
Ben Lerner Reads Julio Cortázar
November 1, 202156min53.82 MB
Donald Antrim Reads Donald Barthelme 2021
Donald Antrim Reads Donald Barthelme 2021
October 1, 202137min 25sec35.98 MB
Rebecca Curtis Reads Haruki Murakami
Rebecca Curtis joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey,” by Haruki Murakami, which was published in The New Yorker in 2020. Curtis is the author of the story collection “Twenty Grand: and Other Tales of Love and Money.”
September 1, 20211hr 2min59.17 MB
Ann Patchett Reads Maile Meloy
Ann Patchett joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Proxy Marriage,” by Maile Meloy, which was published in The New Yorker in 2012. Patchett is the author of eight novels, including “Commonwealth” and “The Dutch House,” which was a finalist for last year’s Pulitzer Prize.
August 1, 20211hr 10min67.08 MB
Susan Choi Reads Jennifer Egan
Susan Choi joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Found Objects,” by Jennifer Egan, which was published in The New Yorker in 2007. Choi is the author of five novels, including “My Education” and “Trust Exercise,” which won the National Book Award in 2019.
July 1, 20211hr 5min62.68 MB
Ben Okri Reads Franz Kafka
Ben Okri Reads Franz Kafka
June 1, 202146min 18sec44.51 MB
Téa Obreht Reads Thomas McGuane
Téa Obreht joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Gallatin Canyon,” by Thomas McGuane, which appeared in a 2003 issue of the magazine. Obreht is the author of two novels, “The Tiger's Wife” and “Inland.”
May 1, 202157min 45sec55.49 MB
Weike Wang Reads Lara Vapnyar
Weike Wang joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Katania,” by Lara Vapnyar, which appeared in a 2013 issue of the magazine. Wang's first novel, “Chemistry,” won the PEN/Hemingway Award in 2018.
April 1, 20211hr58.33 MB
Douglas Stuart Reads Kevin Barry
Douglas Stuart joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Fjord of Killary,” by Kevin Barry, which appeared in a 2010 issue of the magazine. Stuart’s first novel, “Shuggie Bain,” won the Booker Prize in 2020.
March 1, 202154min 12sec52.08 MB
Hisham Matar Reads Colm Tóibín
Hisham Matar joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “One Minus One,” by Colm Tóibín, which appeared in a 2007 issue of the magazine. Matar’s most recent book, the memoir “A Month in Siena,” came out last year.
February 1, 20211hr 9min66.41 MB
Chang-rae Lee Reads Steven Millhauser
Chang-rae Lee joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Coming Soon,” by Steven Millhauser, which appeared in a 2013 issue of the magazine. Lee’s sixth novel, “My Year Abroad,” will be published in February.
January 1, 202157min 12sec54.97 MB
Samantha Hunt Reads Yiyun Li
Samantha Hunt Reads Yiyun Li
December 1, 20201hr 5min62.48 MB
Elizabeth Strout Reads William Trevor
Elizabeth Strout joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Bravado,” by William Trevor, which appeared in a 2007 issue of the magazine. Strout’s most recent book, “Olive Again,” an Oprah’s book-club pick, was published in 2019. 
November 1, 202047min 53sec46.02 MB
ZZ Packer Reads Lesley Nneka Arimah
ZZ Packer joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Who Will Greet You At Home,” by Lesley Nneka Arimah, which appeared in a 2015 issue of the magazine. Packer’s story collection, “Drinking Coffee Elsewhere,” was published in 2003.
October 1, 20201hr 6min63.43 MB
David Gilbert Reads Samantha Hunt
David Gilbert joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Three Days,” by Samantha Hunt, which appeared in a 2006 issue of the magazine. Gilbert is the author of two novels, “& Sons” and “The Normals.”
September 1, 20201hr 6min63.62 MB
Tommy Orange Reads Louise Erdrich
Tommy Orange joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Years of My Birth,” by Louise Erdrich, which appeared in a 2011 issue of the magazine. Orange’s first novel, “There There,” was published in 2018 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
August 1, 202051min 35sec49.57 MB
Allegra Goodman Reads Eudora Welty
Allegra Goodman joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “No Place for You My Love,” by Eudora Welty, which appeared in a 1952 issue of the magazine. Goodman’s books include “The Family Markowitz” and “The Chalk Artist.” 
July 1, 20201hr 7min64.53 MB
Bryan Washington Reads Haruki Murakami
Bryan Washington Reads Haruki Murakami
June 1, 20201hr 3min60.8 MB
Kristen Roupenian Reads Shirley Jackson
Kristen Roupenian Reads Shirley Jackson
May 1, 202042min 54sec41.24 MB
Deborah Treisman Reads David Foster Wallace
Deborah Treisman Reads David Foster Wallace
April 1, 202034min 20sec33.02 MB
Greg Jackson Reads Ann Beattie
Greg Jackson Reads Ann Beattie
March 1, 202059min 29sec57.17 MB
David Rabe Reads John Updike
David Rabe Reads John Updike
February 1, 202044min 49sec43.08 MB
Andrea Lee Reads Haruki Murakami
Andrea Lee Reads Haruki Murakami
January 1, 202057min 16sec55.03 MB
Ann Beattie Reads Mavis Gallant
Ann Beattie Reads Mavis Gallant
December 1, 20191hr57.88 MB
Garth Greenwell Reads Jean Stafford
Garth Greenwell Reads Jean Stafford
November 1, 20191hr 5min62.92 MB
Jhumpa Lahiri Reads Primo Levi
Jhumpa Lahiri Reads Primo Levi
October 1, 20191hr58.36 MB
Etgar Keret Reads Janet Frame
Etgar Keret Reads Janet Frame
September 1, 201946min 23sec44.59 MB
Margaret Atwood Reads Alice Munro
Margaret Atwood Reads Alice Munro
August 1, 20191hr 10min67.52 MB
Kirstin Valdez Quade Reads John L'Heureux
Kirstin Valdez Quade Reads John L'Heureux
July 1, 20191hr 13min70.59 MB
Andrew Sean Greer Reads Dorothy Parker
Andrew Sean Greer Reads Dorothy Parker
June 3, 201946min 3sec44.25 MB
Emma Cline Reads Miranda July
Emma Cline joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "The Metal Bowl," by Miranda July, from a 2017 issue of the magazine. Cline's first novel, "The Girls," was shortlisted for the John Leonard Award from the National Book Critics Circle and the Center for Fiction's First Novel Prize.
May 1, 201958min 7sec55.84 MB
Marisa Silver Reads Daniyal Mueenuddin
Marisa Silver joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Nawabdin Electrician," by Daniyal Mueenuddin, from a 2007 issue of the magazine. Silver is the author of two short-story collections and four books of fiction, including "The God of War" and "Little Nothing."
April 1, 201955min 23sec53.21 MB
Joy Williams Reads Don DeLillo
Joy Williams Reads Don DeLillo
March 1, 201958min 3sec55.78 MB
Joseph O'Neill Reads Nadine Gordimer
Joseph O'Neill joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "The Pet," by Nadine Gordimer, from a 1962 issue of the magazine. O'Neill's four novels include "The Dog" and "Netherland." His most recent book, the story collection "Good Trouble," was published last year.
February 1, 201950min 23sec48.42 MB
Orhan Pamuk Reads Jorge Luis Borges
Orhan Pamuk joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Ibn Hakkan Al-Bokhari, Dead in his Labyrinth," by Jorge Luis Borges, from a 1970 issue of the magazine. Pamuk's novels include "Snow," "My Name is Red," and "The Museum of Innocence." He received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2006.
January 2, 201955min 21sec53.18 MB
Dave Eggers Reads Sam Shepard
Dave Eggers Reads Sam Shepard
December 1, 201855min 31sec53.34 MB
Stuart Dybek Reads Steven Millhauser
Stuart Dybek joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Miracle Polish," by Steven Millhauser, from a 2011 issue of the magazine. Dybek is a poet and fiction writer, whose story collections include "Paper Lantern: Love Stories" and "Ecstatic Cahoots: Fifty Short Stories." He was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship in 2007.
November 1, 20181hr 6min63.7 MB
Roddy Doyle Reads Lorrie Moore
Roddy Doyle Reads Lorrie Moore
October 1, 20181hr 10min67.59 MB
Tessa Hadley Reads John Updike
Tessa Hadley Reads John Updike
September 3, 20181hr 9min66.25 MB
Kate Walbert Reads Stuart Dybek
Kate Walbert joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Pet Milk,” by Stuart Dybek, from a 1984 issue of the magazine.
August 1, 201838min 48sec37.29 MB
Ottessa Moshfegh Reads Sheila Heti
Ottessa Moshfegh joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "My Life Is a Joke," by Sheila Heti, from a 2015 issue of the magazine.
July 2, 201845min 24sec43.64 MB
A. M. Homes Reads Margaret Atwood
A.M. Homes joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Stone Mattress," from a 2011 issue of The New Yorker.
June 1, 20181hr 9min65.92 MB
Hari Kunzru Reads Robert Coover
Hari Kunzru reads and discusses “The Colonel's Daughter,” by Robert Coover, from a 2013 issue of The New Yorker.
May 1, 20181hr 4min61.84 MB
Mohsin Hamid Reads Jorge Luis Borges
Mohsin Hamid joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Book of Sand,” by Jorge Luis Borges, from a 1976 issue of the magazine.
April 2, 201848min 5sec46.21 MB
Lorrie Moore Reads Antonya Nelson
Lorrie Moore joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Naked Ladies," by Antonya Nelson, from a 1992 issue of the magazine.
March 2, 20181hr 10min67.06 MB
Colin Barrett Reads Joy Williams
Colin Barrett joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Stuff" by Joy Williams, from a 2016 issue of the magazine.
February 2, 201849min 45sec47.82 MB
David Sedaris Reads Wells Tower
David Sedaris joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss "Leopard," by Wells Tower from a 2008 issue of the magazine.
January 2, 201854min 15sec52.13 MB
Fiction Podcast Bonus: David Sedaris Reads Miranda July
Fiction Podcast Bonus: David Sedaris Reads Miranda July
December 22, 201732min 14sec31 MB
Sarah Shun-lien Bynum Reads Yiyun Li
Sarah Shun-lien Bynum joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Extra,” by Yiyun Li from a 2003 issue of the magazine.
December 1, 20171hr 11min68.33 MB
Lauren Groff Reads Shirley Hazzard
Lauren Groff joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Shirley Hazzard’s “In These Islands,” from a 1990 issue of the magazine.
November 1, 201754min 27sec52.32 MB
Matthew Klam Reads John Updike
Matthew Klam joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss John Updike’s “Twin Beds in Rome,” from a 1964 issue of the magazine.
October 2, 201759min 57sec57.61 MB
Curtis Sittenfeld Reads Tessa Hadley
Curtis Sittenfeld joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Tessa Hadley’s “The Surrogate,” from a 2003 issue of the magazine.
September 1, 20171hr57.68 MB
Akhil Sharma Reads Jeffrey Eugenides
Akhil Sharma reads and discusses “Baster,” by Jeffrey Eugenides.
August 1, 201756min 13sec54.03 MB
Gabe Hudson Reads Robert Coover
Gabe Hudson joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Robert Coover’s “The Frog Prince,” from a 2014 issue of the magazine.
July 3, 201729min 4sec27.97 MB
Colm Tóibín Reads Mary Lavin
Colm Tóibín reads and discusses “In The Middle of The Fields,” by Mary Lavin.
June 1, 20171hr 12min69.19 MB
Rachel Kushner Reads Thom Jones
Rachel Kushner reads and discusses “The Black Lights,” by Thom Jones.
May 1, 20171hr 11min67.73 MB
Salman Rushdie Reads Italo Calvino
Salman Rushdie reads and discusses “Love Far From Home,” by Italo Calvino
April 3, 201743min 36sec41.92 MB
Mary Gaitskill Reads John Cheever
Mary Gaitskill reads and discusses “The Five-Forty-Eight,” by John Cheever.
March 1, 20171hr 1min58.66 MB
Junot Díaz Reads Edwidge Danticat
Junot Díaz reads and discusses "Seven," by Edwidge Danticat.
February 1, 201755min 59sec53.8 MB
Richard Powers Reads Steven Millhauser
Richard Powers reads and discusses “A Visit,” by Steven Millhauser
January 3, 201757min 51sec55.59 MB
David Means Reads Sherman Alexie
David Means reads and discusses “The Toughest Indian in the World,” by Sherman Alexie.
December 1, 201651min 10sec49.23 MB
Ben Marcus Reads Mary Gaitskill
Ben Marcus reads and discusses "A Dream of Men," by Mary Gaitskill.
November 1, 201655min 13sec53.06 MB
Karen Russell Reads Mavis Gallant
Karen Russell joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Mavis Gallant’s “From the Fifteenth District,” from a 1978 issue of the magazine.
October 3, 201637min 22sec17.99 MB
Annie Proulx Reads J. F. Powers
Annie Proulx joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss J. F. Powers’s “A Losing Game,” from a 1955 issue of the magazine.
September 1, 201648min 15sec23.22 MB
Alice Mattison Reads Lore Segal
Alice Mattison reads "The First American" by Lore Segal.
August 1, 201659min 6sec56.8 MB
Ben Lerner Reads John Berger
Ben Lerner joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss John Berger’s “Woven, Sir,” from a 2001 issue of the magazine.
July 1, 201650min 49sec48.84 MB
Karl Ove Knausgaard Reads V. S. Naipaul
Karl Ove Knausgaard joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss V. S. Naipaul's “Jack's Garden,” from a 1986 issue of the magazine.
June 1, 20161hr 10min67.06 MB
Dana Spiotta Reads Joy Williams
Dana Spiotta joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Joy Williams’s “Chicken Hill,” from a 2015 issue of the magazine.
May 2, 201639min 31sec37.99 MB
Anne Enright Reads Frank O'Connor
Anne Enright joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Frank O'Connor's "The Masculine Principle," from a 1950 issue of the magazine.
April 1, 201647min 54sec46.04 MB
EXTRA - Introducing The Author's Voice: New Fiction from The New Yorker
EXTRA - Introducing The Author’s Voice: New Fiction from The New Yorker
March 15, 20161hr 22min78.86 MB
Jonathan Franzen Reads David Means
Jonathan Franzen joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss David Means's "The Spot," from a 2006 issue of the magazine.
March 1, 201649min 1sec47.12 MB
Kevin Barry Reads Brian Friel
Kevin Barry joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Brian Friel's "The Saucer of Larks," from a 1960 issue of the magazine.
February 1, 201643min 11sec41.51 MB
Rivka Galchen Read Isaac Bashevis Singer
Rivka Galchen joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Isaac Bashevis Singer's "The Cafeteria," from a 1968 issue of the magazine.
January 4, 20161hr 3min60.25 MB
Andrew O'Hagan Reads Edna O'Brien
Andrew O'Hagan joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Edna O'Brien's "The Widow," from a 1989 issue of the magazine.
December 1, 201555min 15sec53.09 MB
Lydia Davis Reads Robert Gorham Davis
Lydia Davis joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Robert Gorham Davis's “Then We’ll Set it Right,” from a 1943 issue of the magazine. 
November 2, 201544min 57sec43.22 MB
Allan Gurganus Reads Grace Paley
Allan Gurganus joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Grace Paley’s “My Father Addresses Me on the Facts of Old Age,” from a 2002 issue of the magazine.
October 1, 201544min 47sec21.55 MB
Lionel Shriver Reads T. C. Boyle
Lionel Shriver joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss T. C. Boyle’s  “Chicxulub,” from a 2004 issue of the magazine.
September 1, 201549min 18sec47.39 MB
Sam Lipsyte Reads James Purdy
Sam Lipsyte joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss James Purdy’s “About Jessie Mae,” from a 1957 issue of the magazine.
August 1, 201530min 13sec29.07 MB
Yiyun Li Reads Patricia Highsmith
Yiyun Li joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Patricia Highsmith’s “The Trouble with Mrs. Blynn, the Trouble with the World,” from a 2002 issue of the magazine.
July 1, 201545min 39sec43.88 MB
Michael Cunningham Reads Harold Brodkey
Michael Cunningham joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Harold Brodkey’s “Dumbness Is Everything,” from a 1996 issue of the magazine.
June 1, 20151hr 16min72.9 MB
Joshua Ferris Reads Robert Coover
Joshua Ferris joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Robert Coover’s “Going for a Beer,” from a 2011 issue of the magazine.
May 1, 201522min 59sec22.13 MB
Thomas McGuane Reads David Means
Thomas McGuane joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss David Means’s “The Tree Line, Kansas, 1934,” from a 2010 issue of the magazine.
April 2, 201539min 6sec37.6 MB
Etgar Keret Reads Donald Barthelme
Etgar Keret joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Donald Barthelme’s “Chablis,” from a 1983 issue of the magazine.
March 3, 201529min 50sec28.69 MB
Antonya Nelson Reads Tom Drury
Antonya Nelson joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Tom Drury’s “Accident at the Sugar Beet,” from a 1992 issue of the magazine.
February 3, 201551min 54sec49.89 MB
Joseph O'Neill Reads Muriel Spark
Joseph O’Neill joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Muriel Spark’s “The Ormolu Clock,” from a 1960 issue of the magazine.
December 31, 201447min 40sec45.81 MB
Aleksandar Hemon Reads Vladimir Nabokov
Aleksandar Hemon joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Vladimir Nabokov’s “Pnin,” from a 1953 issue of the magazine.
December 1, 201454min 26sec52.31 MB
David Gilbert Reads Steven Polansky
David Gilbert joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Steven Polansky’s “Leg,” from a 1994 issue of the magazine.
November 4, 201451min 12sec49.21 MB
George Saunders Reads Grace Paley And Barry Hannah
George Saunders joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Grace Paley’s “Love,” from a 1979 issue of the magazine, and Barry Hannah’s “The Wretched Seventies,” from a 1996 issue.
October 1, 201437min 55sec36.45 MB
Akhil Sharma Reads Tobias Wolff
Akhil Sharma joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Tobias Wolff’s “The Night In Question,” from a 1996 issue of the magazine.
September 30, 201437min 12sec35.76 MB
Joyce Carol Oates Reads Cynthia Ozick
Joyce Carol Oates joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Cynthia Ozick’s “The Shawl,” from a 1980 issue of the magazine.
September 30, 201427min 50sec26.78 MB
Miranda July Reads Janet Frame
Miranda July joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Janet Frame’s “Prizes,” from a 1962 issue of the magazine.
September 30, 201431min 14sec30.04 MB
Rebecca Curtis Reads Leonard Michaels
Rebecca Curtis joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss Leonard Michaels’s “The Penultimate Conjecture,” from a 1999 issue of the magazine.
September 30, 201440min 44sec39.16 MB
Tim Parks Reads Peter Stamm
Tim Parks reads Peter Stamm.
September 30, 201458min 26sec56.15 MB
Nathan Englander Reads John Cheever
Nathan Englander Reads John Cheever’s “The Enormous Radio”
September 30, 201440min 38sec39.07 MB
Jennifer Egan Reads Mary Gaitskill
Jennifer Egan reads Mary Gaitskill's "The Other Place."
March 4, 201452min 54sec50.84 MB
T. C. Boyle Reads Donald Barthelme
T. C. Boyle reads two short stories by Donald Barthelme: “Game” and “The School.”
February 4, 201436min 32sec35.12 MB
Paul Theroux Reads Elizabeth Taylor
Paul Theroux reads "The Letter Writers," by Elizabeth Taylor, which appeared in The New Yorker in 1958.
January 3, 201445min 14sec43.48 MB
Jonathan Safran Foer Reads Amos Oz
Jonathan Safran Foer reads Amos Oz's "The King of Norway," which first appeared in The New Yorker in 2011.
December 3, 201334min 5sec32.77 MB
Louise Erdrich Reads Joyce Carol Oates
On this month's fiction podcast, Louise Erdrich reads "Mastiff," by Joyce Carol Oates, which appeared in the magazine in 2013. Erdrich's latest book, "The Round House," won the National Book Award in 2012.
November 2, 201357min 48sec55.54 MB
Jonathan Lethem Reads V. S. Pritchett
Jonathan Lethem Reads V. S. Pritchett
October 2, 201344min 49sec43.09 MB
Rick Bass Reads Thomas McGuane
Rick Bass reads "Ice," by Thomas McGuane.
September 4, 201337min 45sec36.29 MB
Donald Antrim Reads Denis Johnson
Donald Antrim reads "Work," by Denis Johnson.
August 2, 201328min 12sec27.13 MB
Gary Shteyngart Reads Lorrie Moore
Gary Shteyngart reads "Paper Losses," by Lorrie Moore.
July 4, 201335min 45sec34.37 MB
Robert Coover Reads Italo Calvino
Robert Coover reads "The Daughters of the Moon," by Italo Calvino.
June 5, 201347min 51sec46 MB
Richard Ford Reads Harold Brodkey
Richard Ford reads "The State of Grace," by Harold Brodkey.
May 4, 201351min 8sec49.14 MB
Margaret Atwood Reads Mavis Gallant
Margaret Atwood reads "Voices Lost in Snow," by Mavis Gallant.
April 3, 201348min 12sec46.33 MB
Edwidge Danticat Reads Jamaica Kincaid
Edwidge Danticat reads "Girl" and "Wingless," by Jamaica Kincaid.
March 7, 201336min 43sec35.3 MB
Francisco Goldman Reads Roberto Bolano
Francisco Goldman reads "Clara," by Roberto Bolano.
February 2, 201339min 30sec37.98 MB
Tony Earley Reads William Maxwell
Tony Earley reads "Love," by William Maxwell.
January 3, 201321min 9sec20.36 MB
Hisham Matar Reads Jorge Luis Borges
Hisham Matar reads "Shakespeare's Memory," by Jorge Luis Borges.
December 4, 201239min 40sec38.15 MB
David Sedaris Reads Miranda July
David Sedaris reads "Roy Spivey," by Miranda July.
November 2, 201231min 15sec30.06 MB
Sherman Alexie Reads Jessamyn West
Sherman Alexie reads "The Lesson," by Jessamyn West.
October 5, 201247min 17sec45.46 MB
Tessa Hadley Reads Nadine Gordimer
Tessa Hadley Reads Nadine Gordimer
September 6, 201252min 25sec50.39 MB
Maile Meloy Reads Laurie Colwin
Maile Meloy Reads Laurie Colwin
August 2, 201222min 24sec21.56 MB
James Salter Reads Reynolds Price
James Salter Reads Reynolds Price
June 30, 201243min 59sec42.28 MB
Dave Eggers Reads Roddy Doyle
Dave Eggers Reads Roddy Doyle
June 2, 201250min 2sec48.08 MB
Matthew Klam Reads Charles D'Ambrosio
Matthew Klam Reads Charles D’Ambrosio
May 2, 20121hr 2min59.66 MB
Colm Toibin Reads Sylvia Townsend Warner
Colm Toibin Reads Sylvia Townsend Warner
March 17, 201245min 23sec43.62 MB
Nicole Krauss Reads Bruno Schulz
Nicole Krauss Reads Bruno Schulz
February 18, 201230min 5sec28.94 MB
Thomas Beller Reads Niccolo Tucci
Thomas Beller Reads Niccolo Tucci
January 19, 201236min 24sec35.01 MB
Tea Obreht Reads Stephanie Vaughn
Tea Obreht Reads Stephanie Vaughn
December 16, 201145min43.26 MB
Said Sayrafiezadeh Reads Thomas Beller
Said Sayrafiezadeh Reads Thomas Beller
November 19, 201142min 14sec40.61 MB
Col
Colum McCann Reads Benedict Kiely
October 19, 201159min 2sec56.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Ben Marcus Reads Kazuo Ishiguro".
Ben Marcus reads Kazuo Ishiguro's "A Village After Dark," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman. "A Village After Dark" was published in the May 21, 2001, issue of The New Yorker. Ben Marcus's upcoming book, "The Flame Alphabet," will be published in 2012.
September 22, 201139min 40sec38.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Salman Rushdie Reads Donald Barthelme".
Salman Rushdie Reads Donald Barthelme
August 20, 201124min 59sec24.04 MB
Thumbnail for "ZZ Packer Reads Stuart Dybek".
ZZ Packer Reads Stuart Dybek
July 16, 201147min 13sec45.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Lauren Groff Reads Alice Munro".
Lauren Groff reads Alice Munro's "Axis," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman. "Axis" was published in the January 31, 2011, issue of The New Yorker.
June 22, 201147min 5sec45.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Allegra Goodman Reads John Updike".
Allegra Goodman reads John Updike's "A & P," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman. "A & P" was published in the July 22, 1961, issue of The New Yorker and is collected in "The Early Stories: 1953-1975."
May 21, 201129min 19sec28.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Sam Lipsyte Reads Thomas McGuane".
Sam Lipsyte reads Thomas McGuane's "Cowboy," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman. "Cowboy" was published in the September 19, 2005, issue of The New Yorker and is collected in "Gallatin Canyon."
April 21, 201132min 23sec31.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Daniel Alarcon Reads Roberto Bolano".
Daniel Alarcon reads Roberto Bolano's "Gomez Palacio."
March 19, 201130min 53sec29.71 MB
Thumbnail for "Anne Enright Reads John Cheever".
Anne Enright reads John Cheever's "The Swimmer."
February 17, 201142min 47sec41.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Hilton Als Reads James McCourt".
Hilton Als reads James McCourt's "Kaye Wayfaring in 'Avenged'"
January 21, 201143min 6sec41.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Cynthia Ozick Reads Steven Millhauser".
Cynthia Ozick reads Steven Millhauser's "In the Reign of Harad IV."
December 18, 201036min 23sec34.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Jennifer Egan Reads Lore Segal".
Jennifer Egan reads Lore Segal's "The Reverse Bug."
November 19, 201044min 40sec42.94 MB
Thumbnail for "David Means Reads Raymond Carver".
David Means reads Raymond Carver's "Chef's House."
October 15, 201025min 54sec24.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reads Jamaica Kincaid".
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reads Jamaica Kincaid's "Figures in the Distance."
September 11, 201028min 7sec27.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Chris Adrian Reads Donald Barthelme".
Chris Adrian reads Donald Barthelme's "The Indian Uprising."
August 13, 201028min 13sec27.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Salvatore Scibona Reads Denis Johnson".
Salvatore Scibona reads Denis Johnson's "Two Men."
July 13, 201037min 1sec35.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Rivka Galchen Reads Leonard Michaels".
Rivka Galchen reads Leonard Michaels's "Cryptology."
June 5, 201040min 35sec39.02 MB
Thumbnail for "Monica Ali Reads Joshua Ferris".
Monica Ali reads Joshua Ferris's "The Dinner Party."
May 14, 201046min 22sec44.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Chang-Rae Lee Reads Don DeLillo".
Chang-Rae Lee reads Don DeLillo's "Baader-Meinhof."
April 13, 201034min 14sec32.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Lorrie Moore Reads Julie Hayden".
Lorrie Moore reads Julie Hayden's "Day-Old Baby Rats."
March 20, 201050min 21sec48.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Julian Barnes Reads Frank O’Connor".
Julian Barnes reads Frank O'Connor's "The Man of the World."
February 12, 201034min 17sec32.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Karen Russell Reads Carson McCullers".
Karen Russell reads Carson McCullers's "The Jockey."
January 15, 201025min 54sec24.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Junot Diaz Reads Edwidge Danticat".
Junot Diaz reads Edwidge Danticat's "Water Child."
December 15, 200937min 56sec36.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Yiyun Li Reads John McGahern".
Yiyun Li reads John McGahern's "The Wine Breath."
November 12, 200938min 58sec37.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Orhan Pamuk Reads Vladimir Nabokov".
Orhan Pamuk reads Vladimir Nabokov's "My Russian Education" and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
October 14, 200935min 55sec34.53 MB
Thumbnail for "Marisa Silver Reads Peter Taylor".
Marisa Silver reads Peter Taylor's "Porte-Cochere" and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
September 12, 200933min 5sec31.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Joshua Ferris Reads George Saunders".
Joshua Ferris reads George Saunders's "Adams" and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
August 11, 200922min 40sec21.84 MB
Thumbnail for "David Bezmozgis Reads Sergei Dovlatov".
David Bezmozgis reads Sergei Dovlatov's "The Colonel Says I Love You" and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
July 8, 200935min 15sec33.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Jonathan Franzen Reads Veronica Geng".
Jonathan Franzen reads Veronica Geng's "Love Trouble Is My Business" and Ian Frazier's "Coyote v. Acme" and discusses them with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
June 2, 200926min 29sec25.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Tobias Wolff Reads Denis Johnson".
Tobias Wolff reads Denis Johnson's "Emergency" and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
May 9, 200938min 38sec37.14 MB
Thumbnail for "Nathan Englander Reads Isaac Bashevis Singer".
Nathan Englander reads Isaac Bashevis Singer's short story "Disguised" and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
April 10, 200931min 27sec30.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Joyce Carol Oates Reads Eudora Welty".
Joyce Carol Oates reads Eudora Welty's short story "Where Is the Voice Coming From?" and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
March 9, 200921min 50sec21.02 MB
Thumbnail for "Roger Angell Reads John Updike".
Roger Angell reads John Updike's short story "Playing with Dynamite," and talks with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman, about editing Updike.
February 12, 200935min 53sec34.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Thomas McGuane Reads James Salter".
Thomas McGuane reads James Salter's "Last Night," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
January 10, 200933min 44sec32.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Roddy Doyle Reads Maeve Brennan".
Roddy Doyle reads Maeve Brennan's short story "Christmas Eve," and discusses Brennan's relationship with Ireland and Doyle's own family, with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
December 12, 200831min 2sec29.86 MB
Thumbnail for "A. M. Homes Reads Shirley Jackson".
A. M. Homes reads Shirley Jackson's short story "The Lottery," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
November 12, 200832min 2sec30.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Gary Shteyngart Reads Andrea Lee".
Gary Shteyngart reads Andrea Lee's short story "Brothers and Sisters Around the World," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
October 9, 200833min 38sec32.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Tobias Wolff Reads Stephanie Vaughn".
Tobias Wolff reads Stephanie Vaughn's short story "Dog Heaven," and discusses it with The New Yorker's fiction editor, Deborah Treisman.
September 12, 200840min 40sec39.09 MB