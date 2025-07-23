Logo for The New Yorker: Poetry

The New Yorker: Poetry

WNYC Studios and The New Yorker

Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.

56hr
Thumbnail for "Sasha Debevec-McKenney Reads Gabrielle Calvocoressi".
July 23, 202538min 47sec74.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Megan Fernandes Reads Hala Alyan".
June 25, 202531min 25sec30.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Erika Meitner Reads Philip Levine".
May 21, 202536min 27sec35 MB
Thumbnail for "David St. John Reads Larry Levis".
April 23, 202541min 30sec39.85 MB
Thumbnail for "Edward Hirsch Reads Gerald Stern".
March 26, 202531min 5sec29.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Jericho Brown Reads Elizabeth Alexander".
February 26, 202536min 29sec35.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Kevin Young and Deborah Garrison Discuss “A Century of Poetry in The New Yorker”".
January 29, 202535min 48sec34.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Dobby Gibson Reads Diane Seuss".
December 25, 202429min 49sec28.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Rae Armantrout Reads Dorothea Lasky".
November 27, 202428min 58sec27.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Jim Moore Reads Jane Mead".
October 23, 202423min 12sec22.28 MB
Thumbnail for "Amber Tamblyn Reads Didi Jackson".
September 27, 202431min 21sec30.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Valzhyna Mort Reads Victoria Amelina and Wisława Szymborska".
July 24, 202443min 31sec41.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Raymond Antrobus Reads John Lee Clark".
July 3, 202439min 41sec38.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Amy Woolard Reads Charles Wright".
May 15, 202437min 45sec36.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Special Feature: Major Jackson reads Clint Smith on The Slowdown ".
April 24, 20247min 30sec18.01 MB
Thumbnail for "José Antonio Rodríguez Reads Naomi Shihab Nye".
April 17, 202429min 3sec27.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Ada Limón Reads Carrie Fountain".
March 20, 202444min 1sec42.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Donika Kelly Reads Mary Oliver".
Donika Kelly joins Kevin Young to read “One Hundred White-Sided Dolphins on a Summer Day,” by Mary Oliver, and her own poem “Sixteen Center.”
February 21, 202442min 35sec40.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Richie Hofmann Reads Henri Cole".
The poet joins Kevin Young to read and discuss “Twilight,” by Henri Cole, and his own poem “French Novel.”
January 25, 202441min 39sec39.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Bianca Stone Reads Franz Wright".
The poet joins Kevin Young to read and discuss “Learning to Read,” by Franz Wright, and her own poem “What’s Poetry Like?”
November 22, 202343min 7sec41.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Evie Shockley Reads Rita Dove".
The poet joins Kevin Young to read and discuss “Hattie McDaniel Arrives at the Coconut Grove,” by Rita Dove, and her own poem “the blessings.”
October 18, 202339min 40sec38.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Dorothea Lasky Reads Louise Bogan".
Dorothea Lasky Reads Louise Bogan
September 20, 202337min 19sec35.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Diane Mehta Reads Eavan Boland".
Diane Mehta Reads Eavan Boland
August 16, 202337min 41sec36.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Adrienne Su Reads Maxine Kumin".
Adrienne Su Reads Maxine Kumin
July 26, 202340min38.45 MB
Thumbnail for "David Baker Reads Stanley Plumly".
David Baker Reads Stanley Plumly
June 21, 202337min 55sec36.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Kate Baer Reads Ellen Bass".
Kate Baer joins Kevin Young to read “The Morning After,” by Ellen Bass, and her own poem “Mixup.” Baer is the New York Times bestselling author of three poetry collections, including, most recently “And Yet.”
May 17, 202329min 39sec28.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Tributaries: A Conversation with Robin Coste Lewis".
Tributaries: A Conversation with Robin Coste Lewis
April 19, 202344min 49sec43.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Sandra Cisneros Reads José Antonio Rodríguez".
Sandra Cisneros Reads José Antonio Rodríguez
September 30, 202236min 17sec34.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Diane Seuss Reads Jane Huffman".
Diane Seuss Reads Jane Huffman
August 31, 202236min 14sec34.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Saeed Jones Reads Deborah Digges".
Saeed Jones joins Kevin Young to read “The Wind Blows Through the Doors of My Heart,” by Deborah Digges, and his own poem “A Spell to Banish Grief.” Jones’s work has received the Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction, the PEN/Joyce Osterweil Award for Poetry, and a Stonewall Book Award.
June 22, 202239min 25sec37.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Eileen Myles Reads Joy Harjo".
Eileen Myles Reads Joy Harjo
May 25, 202228min 52sec27.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Christian Wiman Reads Patrizia Cavalli".
Christian Wiman Reads Patrizia Cavalli
April 6, 202237min 24sec35.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Amanda Gorman Reads Tracy K. Smith".
Amanda Gorman joins Kevin Young to read “Declaration,” by Tracy K. Smith, and her own poem “Ship’s Manifest.” Gorman served as the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, received a 2020 Poets & Writers Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers Award, and, in 2021, became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.
December 22, 202134min 31sec33.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Aria Aber Reads Frank Bidart".
Aria Aber joins Kevin Young to read “Half Light,” by Frank Bidart, and her own poem “Dirt and Light.” Aber is a Whiting Award recipient, a current Wallace Stegner Fellow at Stanford University, and the author of “Hard Damage,” which won the Prairie Schooner Book Prize in Poetry.
November 24, 202134min 27sec33.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Forrest Gander Reads Ada Limón".
Forrest Gander joins Kevin Young to read “Privacy,” by Ada Limón, and his own poem “Post-Fire Forest.” Gander is a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the winner of a Pulitzer Prize for his collection “Be With.”
October 20, 202131min 26sec30.24 MB
Thumbnail for "“To Claim What Has Tried to Claim Me”: A Roundtable on Asian-American Poetics".
“To Claim What Has Tried to Claim Me”: A Roundtable on Asian-American Poetics
May 5, 20211hr 5min62 MB
Thumbnail for "Toi Derricotte Reads Tracy K. Smith".
Toi Derricotte Reads Tracy K. Smith
March 17, 202136min 6sec34.7 MB
Thumbnail for "Margaret Atwood Reads Saeed Jones".
Margaret Atwood Reads Saeed Jones
December 16, 202029min 19sec28.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Arthur Sze Reads Robert Hass".
Arthur Sze joins Kevin Young to read “The Problem of Describing Trees,” by Robert Hass, and his own poem “Vectors.” Sze has received the Landon Literary Award, the Jackson Poetry Prize and, in 2019, the National Book Award in Poetry.
November 18, 202032min 44sec31.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Joy Harjo Reads Sandra Cisneros".
Joy Harjo Reads Sandra Cisneros
September 16, 202034min 44sec33.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Radical Imagination: Tracy K. Smith, Marilyn Nelson, and Terrance Hayes on Poetry in Our Times".
Radical Imagination: Tracy K. Smith, Marilyn Nelson, and Terrance Hayes on Poetry in Our Times
July 24, 202045min 41sec43.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Clarence Major Reads Billy Collins".
Clarence Major joins Kevin Young to read “Downpour,” by Billy Collins, and his own poem “Hair.” Major’s recent honors include a PEN Oakland Reginald Lockett Lifetime Achievement Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award in the fine arts from the Congressional Black Caucus foundation. 
June 24, 202027min 1sec25.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Elisa Gonzalez Reads Czeslaw Milosz".
Elisa Gonzalez joins Kevin Young to read “Gathering Apricots,” by Czeslaw Milosz, translated by Robert Hass, and her own poem “Failed Essay on Privilege.” Gonzalez was recently a Fulbright scholar in Poland, and her work has received support from the Norman Mailer Foundation and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.
April 29, 202037min 50sec36.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Ben Purkert Reads Jorie Graham".
Ben Purkert joins Kevin Young to read “Notes on the Reality of the Self,” by Jorie Graham, and his own poem “News.” Purkert began contributing poetry to The New Yorker in 2012, and his début poetry collection, “For the Love of Endings,” was published in 2018. 
March 25, 202036min 3sec34.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Kwame Dawes Reads Derek Walcott".
Kwame Dawes Reads Derek Walcott
February 26, 202035min 30sec34.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Ellen Bass Reads Frank X. Gaspar".
Ellen Bass Reads Frank X. Gaspar
January 22, 202034min 56sec33.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Mary Jo Bang Discusses Purgatorio".
Mary Jo Bang Discusses Purgatorio
December 23, 201937min 34sec36.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Shane McCrae Discusses “Jim Limber in Heaven”".
Shane McCrae Discusses “Jim Limber in Heaven”
November 22, 201935min 3sec33.7 MB
Thumbnail for "Vijay Seshadri Reads Sylvia Plath".
Vijay Seshadri Reads Sylvia Plath
October 31, 201936min 59sec35.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Eliza Griswold discusses "First Person"".
Eliza Griswold discusses "First Person"
September 19, 201933min 40sec32.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Ariel Francisco Reads James Wright".
Ariel Francisco Reads James Wright
August 28, 201930min 30sec29.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Campbell McGrath Reads Czeslaw Milosz".
Campbell McGrath Reads Czeslaw Milosz
July 17, 201936min 10sec34.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Natasha Trethewey Reads Charles Wright".
Natasha Trethewey Reads Charles Wright
June 19, 201937min 53sec36.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Safiya Sinclair Reads Natalie Diaz".
Safiya Sinclair joins Kevin Young to read and discuss Natalie Diaz's poem "From the Desire Field" and her own poem "Gospel of the Misunderstood." Sinclair is the author of the poetry collection "Cannibal" and the forthcoming memoir "How to Say Babylon."
May 22, 201932min 43sec31.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Rachel Eliza Griffiths Reads W.S. Merwin".
Rachel Eliza Griffiths joins Kevin Young to discuss "Rain Light" by W.S. Merwin, and her own poem "Heart of Darkness." Griffiths is a poet and artist who has received fellowships from the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, Cave Canem Foundation, and Yaddo, among others. Her latest book is "Lighting the Shadow."
April 17, 201929min 34sec28.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Peter Balakian Reads Theodore Roethke".
Peter Balakian joins Kevin Young to read and discuss Theodore Roethke's poem "In a Dark Time" and his own poem "Eggplant." Balakian's latest book is "Ozone Journal," which won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.
March 20, 201931min 47sec30.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Craig Morgan Teicher Reads Forrest Gander".
Craig Morgan Teicher Reads Forrest Gander
February 20, 201929min 5sec27.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Deborah Landau Reads Anne Sexton".
Deborah Landau Reads Anne Sexton
November 30, 201825min 34sec24.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Kaveh Akbar Reads Ellen Bryant Voigt".
Kaveh Akbar Reads Ellen Bryant Voigt
October 17, 201829min 11sec28.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Nick Flynn Reads Zoë Hitzig".
Nick Flynn Reads Zoë Hitzig
September 19, 201834min 3sec32.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Catherine Barnett Reads Wislawa Szymborska".
Catherine Barnett Reads Wislawa Szymborska
August 21, 201828min 31sec27.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Nicole Sealey Reads Ellen Bass".
Nicole Sealey joins Kevin Young to read and discuss Ellen Bass' poem "Indigo" and her own poem “A Violence." Sealey is the executive director at the Cave Canem Foundation and the author of the poetry collection "Ordinary Beast."
July 27, 201827min 16sec26.24 MB
Thumbnail for "Tiana Clark Reads Natasha Trethewey".
Tiana Clark Reads Natasha Trethewey
June 20, 201829min 50sec28.75 MB
Thumbnail for "Ada Limón and Natalie Diaz Discuss “Envelopes of Air”".
Ada Limón and Natalie Diaz join Kevin Young to discuss their collaborative poetry project, “Envelopes of Air,” a series of eight poems written in correspondence between the two poets, currently featured on newyorker.com. 
May 23, 201829min 32sec28.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Marie Howe Reads Lucie Brock-Broido".
Marie Howe joins Kevin Young to read and discuss Lucie Brock-Broido's poem "The American Security Against Foreign Enemies Act" and her own poem "The Star Market."
March 21, 201838min 5sec36.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Meena Alexander Reads Gerald Stern".
Meena Alexander joins Kevin Young to read and discuss Gerald Stern’s poem “Adonis," and her own poem “Kochi by the Sea.” 
February 21, 201823min 9sec22.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Terrance Hayes reads Matthew Dickman".
Terrance Hayes joins Kevin Young to read and discuss Matthew Dickman's poem "Fire" and his own poem “New York Poem."
January 17, 201826min 4sec25.12 MB
Thumbnail for "David Lehman Reads John Ashbery".
David Lehman joins Kevin Young to read and discuss John Ashbery's Poem "Worsening Situation," and his own poem "Stages on Life's Way."
December 20, 201728min 48sec27.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Tracy K. Smith Reads Matthew Dickman".
Tracy K. Smith joins Kevin Young to read and discuss Matthew Dickman’s poem “Minimum Wage," and her own poem “Declaration.” 
November 15, 201723min 9sec22.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Charles Simic Reads Sharon Olds".
Charles Simic joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Sharon Olds’ poem “Her Birthday as Ashes in Seawater,” and his own poem “The Infinite.”
October 18, 201723min 16sec22.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Danielle Chapman Reads Zbigniew Herbert".
Danielle Chapman joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Zbigniew Herbert's poem "Mr. Cogito Laments the Pettiness of Dreams," and her own poem "The Tavern Parlor."
September 20, 201725min 44sec24.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Stephen Mitchell Reads Richard WIlbur".
Stephen Mitchell joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Richard Wilbur's poem "Two Voices in a Meadow," and his own translation of "The Death of Argos," from Homer’s Odyssey.
August 16, 201729min 25sec28.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Erica Jong Reads John Updike".
Erica Jong joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss John Updike's poem "The City Outside," and her own poem "Dear Keats."
July 19, 201724min 1sec23.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Lia Purpura Reads Carl Phillips".
Lia Purpura joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Carl Phillip's poem "White Dog," and her own poem "First Leaf."
June 21, 201727min 21sec26.35 MB
Thumbnail for "Tom Sleigh Reads Seamus Heaney".
Tom Sleigh joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Seamus Heaney’s poem “In the Attic” and his own poem “The Fox.”
May 20, 201731min 21sec30.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Andrew Motion Reads Alice Oswald".
Andrew Motion joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Alice Oswald’s poem “Evening Poem” and his own poem “Waders.”
April 19, 201740min 33sec39.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Mary Karr Reads Terrance Hayes".
Mary Karr joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Terrance Hayes’s poem “Ars Poetica with Bacon” and her own poem “Face Down.”
March 15, 201724min 30sec23.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Kevin Young Reads John Berryman".
Kevin Young joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss John Berryman’s poem “A Sympathy, A Welcome” and his own poem “Oblivion.”
February 15, 201722min 42sec21.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Brenda Shaughnessy Reads C.D. Wright".
Brenda Shaughnessy joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss C.D. Wright's poem, “Like a Prisoner of Soft Words,” and her own poem “I Have a Time Machine.”
January 18, 201720min 48sec20.07 MB
Thumbnail for "How Do You Fact-Check a Poem?".
Parker Henry joins Paul Muldoon to discuss fact checking poetry for The New Yorker.
December 21, 201623min 21sec22.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Jonathan Galassi Reads Frederick Seidel".
Jonathan Galassi joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Frederick Seidel’s “Poem by the Bridge at Ten-Shin,” and his own poem “Lunch Poem for F.S.”
November 16, 201628min 33sec27.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Amit Majmudar Reads Christopher Reid".
Amit Majmudar joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Christopher Reid’s “The Confusions,” and his own poem “Invocation.”
October 19, 201621min 55sec21.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Eileen Myles Reads James Schuyler".
Eileen Myles joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss James Schuyler’s “White Boat, Blue Boat,” and her own poem “Dissolution.”
September 21, 201624min 29sec11.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Joyce Carol Oates Reads John Updike".
Joyce Carol Oates joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss John Updike's “A Lightened Life,” and her own poem “This Is the Season.”
August 17, 201624min 9sec11.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Billy Collins Reads Eamon Grennan".
Billy Collins joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Eamon Grennan’s “Sea Dog,” and his own poem “Table Talk.”
July 20, 201628min 8sec27.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Jana Prikryl Reads Anne Carson".
Jana Prikryl joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Anne Carson’s “Stanzas, Sexes, Seductions,” and her own poem “Thirty Thousand Islands.”
June 15, 201626min 29sec25.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Nick Laird Reads Elizabeth Bishop".
Nick Laird joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Elizabeth Bishop's “The Moose,” and his own poem “Feel Free.”
May 18, 201631min 32sec30.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Monica Youn Reads Afaa Michael Weaver".
Monica Youn joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Afaa Michael Weaver's "Passing Through Indian Territory," and her own poem “Goldacre.”
April 20, 201620min 31sec19.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Andrea Cohen Reads Philip Levine".
Andrea Cohen joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Philip Levine's "The Mercy," and her own poem “Major to Minor.”
March 16, 201614min 37sec14.12 MB
Thumbnail for "Stephen Dunn Reads Donald Justice".
Stephen Dunn joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Donald Justice's "There is a gold light in certain old paintings," and his own poem “History.”
February 17, 201621min 49sec21.03 MB
Thumbnail for "J. D. McClatchy Reads James Merrill".
J. D. McClatchy joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss James Merrill's "164 East 72nd Street," and his own poem “CaĞaloĞlu.”
January 20, 201628min 59sec27.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Ellen Bass Reads Adam Zagajewski".
Ellen Bass joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Adam Zagajewski’s “Try to Praise the Mutilated World,” and her own poem “Reincarnation.”
December 16, 201517min 40sec17.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Meghan O'Rourke Reads John Ashbery".
Meghan O'Rourke joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss John Ashbery's "Tapestry,” and her own poem “Apartment Living."
November 18, 201526min 34sec25.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Calvin Trillin Reads Ogden Nash".
Calvin Trillin joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Ogden Nash's "Autres Bêtes, Autres Mœurs” and his own poem "Oh, Y2K, Yes Y2K, How Come It Has to End This Way?"
October 21, 201519min 32sec18.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Rosanna Warren Reads Ellen Bryant Voigt".
Rosanna Warren joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Ellen Bryant Voigt’s “Bear,” and her own poem “Man in Stream.”
September 16, 201520min 46sec20.02 MB
Thumbnail for "Sophie Cabot Black Reads Donald Hall".
Sophie Cabot Black joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Donald Hall’s “The Ship Pounding,” and her own poem “Chemotherapy.”
August 19, 201519min 21sec18.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Matthea Harvey Reads W. S. Merwin".
Matthea Harvey joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss W. S. Merwin’s “Vixen,” and her own poem “Everything Must Go.”
July 15, 201516min 27sec15.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Michael Robbins Reads John Ashbery".
Michael Robbins joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss “Myrtle,” by John Ashbery, and his own poem “Country Music.”
June 18, 201519min 22sec18.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Ada Limón Reads Jennifer L. Knox".
Ada Limón joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Jennifer L. Knox’s “Pimp My Ride” and her own poem “State Bird.”
May 20, 201515min 53sec15.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Robert Pinsky Reads Elizabeth Bishop".
Robert Pinsky joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Elizabeth Bishop’s “At the Fishhouses” and a poem of his own.
April 16, 201523min 6sec22.27 MB
Thumbnail for "Major Jackson Reads Derek Walcott".
Major Jackson joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Derek Walcott’s “In Italy” and a poem of his own.
March 19, 201518min 16sec17.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Rowan Ricardo Phillips Reads Nick Laird".
Rowan Ricardo Philips joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Nick Laird’s “Feel Free” and a poem of his own.
March 10, 201517min 29sec16.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Timothy Donnelly Reads Yusef Komunyakaa".
Timothy Donnelly joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Yusef Komunyakaa’s “Fortress” and a poem of his own.
January 21, 201516min 52sec16.28 MB
Thumbnail for "Stephen Burt Reads Liz Waldner".
Stephen Burt joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Liz Waldner’s “Sad Verso of the Sunny _______.”
December 16, 201417min 16sec16.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Maureen McLane Reads Liz Waldner".
Maureen McLane joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Liz Waldner’s “The Sovereignty and the Goodness of God, Together with the Faithfulness of His Promises Displayed.”
November 20, 201416min 43sec16.13 MB
Thumbnail for "James Richardson Reads W. S. Merwin".
James Richardson joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss W. S. Merwin’s “A Single Autumn.”
October 16, 201417min 1sec16.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Rae Armantrout Reads Susan Wheeler".
Rae Armantrout joins Paul Muldoon to read and discuss Susan Wheeler’s “The Split.”
September 18, 201417min 22sec16.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Lucie Brock-Broido reads Franz Wright".
Lucie Brock-Broido reads and discusses with host Paul Muldoon a poem by Franz Wright and poem of her own.
August 20, 201415min 41sec20.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Jennifer Michael Hecht Reads Lucie Brock-Broido".
Jennifer Michael Hecht reads Lucie Brock-Broido.
July 23, 201417min 21sec16.75 MB
Thumbnail for "Yusef Komunyakaa Reads Marilyn Hacker".
Yusef Komunyakaa reads a poem by Marilyn Hacker, as well as one of his own poems, and has a discussion with the New Yorker poetry editor, Paul Muldoon.
June 24, 201411min 45sec11.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Anna McDonald Reads Kathleen Graber".
Anna McDonald reads a poem by Kathleen Graber, as well as one of her own poems, and has a discussion with the New Yorker poetry editor, Paul Muldoon.
May 22, 201414min 39sec14.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Michael Dickman Reads Ellen Bryant Voigt".
Michael Dickman reads Ellen Bryant Voigt and his own work, and has a discussion with the New Yorker poetry editor, Paul Muldoon.
April 17, 201411min 30sec11.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Sharon Olds Reads Rodney Jones".
Sharon Olds reads Rodney Jones and her own work, and has a discussion with the New Yorker poetry editor, Paul Muldoon.
March 20, 201411min 22sec11.01 MB
Thumbnail for "John Ashbery Reads Charles Simic".
John Ashbery reads Charles Simic and his own work, and has a discussion with the New Yorker poetry editor, Paul Muldoon.
February 21, 201410min 54sec5.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Tracy K. Smith Reads Kevin Young".
Tracy K. Smith reads a poem by Kevin Young and her own work, and has a discussion with the New Yorker poetry editor, Paul Muldoon.
January 25, 201416min 11sec15.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Philip Levine Reads Ellen Bass".
Philip Levine reads a poem by Ellen Bass and his own work, and has a discussion with the New Yorker poetry editor, Paul Muldoon.
December 27, 201319min 25sec18.74 MB

Sasha Debevec-McKenney Reads Gabrielle Calvocoressi

Thumbnail for "Sasha Debevec-McKenney Reads Gabrielle Calvocoressi".
July 23, 202538min 47sec

Sasha Debevec-McKenney joins Kevin Young to read “Hammond B3 Organ Cistern,” by Gabrielle Calvocoressi, and her own poem “Kaepernick.” Debevec-McKenney is the author of the new poetry collection “Joy Is My Middle Name.” She was a Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at the University of Wisconsin, and a creative-writing fellow at Emory University. Her poems have been published widely.

