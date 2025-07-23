The New Yorker: Poetry

Sasha Debevec-McKenney joins Kevin Young to read “Hammond B3 Organ Cistern,” by Gabrielle Calvocoressi, and her own poem “Kaepernick.” Debevec-McKenney is the author of the new poetry collection “Joy Is My Middle Name.” She was a Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at the University of Wisconsin, and a creative-writing fellow at Emory University. Her poems have been published widely.

