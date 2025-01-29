The New Yorker: Poetry

This year, The New Yorker turns one hundred years old, and, to celebrate the occasion, we’re publishing an anthology: “A Century of Poetry in The New Yorker, 1925-2025.” Deborah Garrison, a poet and an editor at Knopf, who worked closely with The New Yorker on this exciting project, joins Kevin Young to discuss the anthology.

