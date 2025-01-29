The New Yorker: Poetry

Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
This year, The New Yorker turns one hundred years old, and, to celebrate the occasion, we’re publishing an anthology: “A Century of Poetry in The New Yorker, 1925-2025.” Deborah Garrison, a poet and an editor at Knopf, who worked closely with The New Yorker on this exciting project, joins Kevin Young to discuss the anthology.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices