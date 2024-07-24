The New Yorker: Poetry

Valzhyna Mort joins Kevin Young to read “Testimonies” by Victoria Amelina, which Mort translated from the Ukrainian, and “Map,” by Wisława Szymborska, which was translated, from the Polish, by Clare Cavanagh. Mort’s collection “Music for the Dead and Resurrected” won the 2021 International Griffin Poetry Prize and the 2022 UNT Rilke Prize. Her other honors include a 2021 Rome Prize in literature and fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Lannan Foundation, and the Amy Clampitt Fund.