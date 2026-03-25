The New Yorker: Poetry

Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
Maya C. Popa joins Kevin Young to read “Artless,” by Brenda Shaughnessy, and her own poem “The World Was All Before Them.” Popa is the author of “Wound Is the Origin of Wonder” and “American Faith,” the latter of which won the North American Book Prize. Her third collection, “If You Love That Lady,” will be published by W. W. Norton this July. Popa serves as the poetry editor of Publishers Weekly, and teaches in the undergraduate and M.F.A. programs at New York University.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices