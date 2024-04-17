Logo for The New Yorker: Poetry

Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.

José Antonio Rodríguez Reads Naomi Shihab Nye

April 17, 202429min 3sec

José Antonio Rodríguez joins Kevin Young to read “[World of the future, we thirsted](https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/07/29/world-of-the-future-we-thirsted),” by Naomi Shihab Nye, and his own poem “[Tender](https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/08/22/tender).” Rodríguez is a poet, memoirist, and translator whose honors include a Bob Bush Memorial Award from the Texas Institute of Letters and a Discovery Award from the Writers’ League of Texas. He teaches in the M.F.A. program at the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley.