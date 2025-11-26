The New Yorker: Poetry

Traci Brimhall joins Kevin Young to read “Refrigerator, 1957,” by Thomas Lux, and her own poem “Love Poem Without a Drop of Hyperbole in It.” Brimhall is the author of five poetry collections, including “Love Prodigal” and “Our Lady of the Ruins,” which won the Barnard Women Poets Prize. She has also received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Park Service—and she is the poet laureate of Kansas and the 2025 Poet-in-Residence at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

