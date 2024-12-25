The New Yorker: Poetry

Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
Dobby Gibson joins Kevin Young to read "I have slept in many places, for years on mattresses that entered," by Diane Seuss, and his own poem "This Is a Test of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Wireless Warning System." Gibson is the author of five poetry collections, including, most recently, "Hold Everything." He's also the recipient of fellowships from the Lannan Foundation, the McKnight Foundation, the Jerome Foundation, and the Minnesota State Arts Board.