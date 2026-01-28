The New Yorker: Poetry

April Bernard joins Kevin Young to read “A Worldly Country,” by John Ashbery, and her own poem “Beagle or Something.” Bernard is the author of two novels and six poetry collections—including “Blackbird Bye Bye,” which won the Walt Whitman Award from the Academy of American Poets, and “The World Behind the World,” which was published in 2023. She’s a professor of English and creative writing at Skidmore College, in Saratoga Springs, New York.

