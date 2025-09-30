The New Yorker: Poetry

Bruce Smith joins Kevin Young to read “Open Letter To My Ancestors” by Mary Ruefle, and his own poem “The Game.” Smith, the author of eight poetry collections, including the forthcoming “Hungry Ghost,” has received awards from the Academy of American Poets and the American Academy of Arts and Letters, in addition to fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. He teaches at Syracuse University.

