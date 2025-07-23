The New Yorker: Poetry

Garrett Hongo joins Kevin Young to read “T’ang Notebook” by Charles Wright, and his own poem “On Emptiness.” Garrett Hongo is the author of several books of poetry and nonfiction, including “Ocean of Clouds” and “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo.” He's received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, and he's a distinguished professor at the University of Oregon.

