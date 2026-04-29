The New Yorker: Poetry

Monica Ferrell joins Kevin Young to discuss “Carrowmore,” by Lucie Brock-Broido, and her own poem “The Fifties.” Ferrell is the author of a novel and three books of poetry, including “You Darling Thing,” a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the Believer Book Award in Poetry. Her new collection, “The Future,” was published in March.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices