The New Yorker: Poetry

Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
Monica Ferrell joins Kevin Young to discuss “Carrowmore,” by Lucie Brock-Broido, and her own poem “The Fifties.” Ferrell is the author of a novel and three books of poetry, including “You Darling Thing,” a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the Believer Book Award in Poetry. Her new collection, “The Future,” was published in March.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices