The New Yorker: Poetry

Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
Patricia Lockwood joins Kevin Young to read "In the Waiting Room," by Elizabeth Bishop, and her own poem "Love Poem Like We Used to Write It." Lockwood is the author of the novels "No One Is Talking About This" and "Will There Ever Be Another You," along with two poetry collections and a memoir. She has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor and the Dylan Thomas Prize, and she's a contributing editor at the London Review of Books.