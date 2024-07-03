The New Yorker: Poetry

Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
Raymond Antrobus joins Kevin Young to read “A Protactile Version of ‘Tintern Abbey,’ ” by John Lee Clark, and his own poem “Signs, Music.” Antrobus has received the Rathbones Folio Prize, the Ted Hughes Award from the Poetry Society, the Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year Award, the Lucille Clifton Legacy Award, and a Somerset Maugham Award, among other honors.